ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Local food truck closes permanently

By Jessica Jacoby
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U17P3_0hdNSSUu00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A sad day in Evansville as another food truck closes. The Mexican food truck, Taco Cultura is a female and LGBT+ owned business who announced on Facebook Tuesday that they will be closing permanently.

According to their post, they can no longer afford to stay open without raising the prices outrageously which they refuse to do. Selling out 1 or 2 days in one week is not bringing in enough profits and people have complained about their prices.

They say they had many requests to set up on different days in different locations, however people did not show up. They thank their customers and ask those who have booked events with them to remove them from the events.

‘Nacho average list’: Tastiest nachos in each state

On social media, their customers lamented and wished the food truck owners well, commenting on the excess of Mexican food places with prices that keep escalating.

They also thanked Myriad Brewing Company and Be Happy Pie Company for giving them their best selling days at those locations. The Mexican food truck was not open for long unfortunately. Their grand opening was August 2 and they announced their closing on August 29.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 3

Related
WBKR

Evansville Food Truck Announces They Will Be Closing

After hitting the streets earlier this Summer, an Evansville food truck announced they will be closing up shop. I don't know what it is, but for some reason when food comes off of a truck it just tastes fantastic! I don't know if it's the allure because you can only get food truck food when the food truck is out and about, or if it's just because we have so many delicious food trucks in the Tri-State area, but I'm always down for food truck food.
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Evansville Auto Repair Shop Hosts Cruise-In Fundraiser for SMILE on Down Syndrome

I have found that most folks really don't "need" a reason to have a cruise-in. Car owners will jump at the chance to show off all the hard work they have put into their vehicles, and folks like me (who know nothing about cars) love the opportunity to see these 4-wheeled masterpieces. Often, though, there is a good reason for a cruise-in - they are often used as fundraisers for nonprofit organizations. I want to tell you about a cruise-in that hopes to raise a bunch of money for one of the best nonprofits in the Evansville area.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

‘Sunflower Experience’ returns to Daviess County

UTICA, Ky. (WEHT) — Although the Fall Season is coming, sunflowers are still in bloom! Tri-Staters still have a chance to see over a million sunflowers during the Sunflower Experience at Trunnell’s this month. The Utica sunflower field will be open to the public until September 30, but will be closed on Tuesdays. Trunell’s will also […]
UTICA, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Evansville, IN
Lifestyle
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
Indiana State
Indiana Restaurants
Evansville, IN
Restaurants
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Evansville, IN
Food & Drinks
WEHT/WTVW

Car crashes into yet another Dollar Tree

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two separate accidents in the Tri-State might give some residents the feeling of Déjà vu. Over the weekend, someone crashed a car into the Dollar Tree in Henderson, damaging part of the building and leaving the vehicle stuck halfway inside the building. Shockingly, it happened again — this time in Evansville. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Spay and neuter mobile clinic for cats coming soon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – For people trying to find a place to spay and neuter some cats, a mobile clinic will be in Evansville on September 17 and 18. The Warrick Humane Society says Public Vet is coming to Evansville September 17 and 18. Officials note that appointments for September 18 are not filling up, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Rain causes flash flooding in parts of Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Storms rolled through the Tri-State Saturday, leaving some roads flooded. Several viewers sent us pictures and videos of some flooding. They showed cars stuck in driveways in Owensboro and cars being pushed out of roads in Evansville. Some residents say the flash flooding caused basement flooding...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Memorial Villas celebrates 7 new homes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Memorial Community Development Corporation held several groundbreakings and a ribbon cutting on Friday. These events were a part of the Memorial Villas phase, which celebrates seven new homes that are in various stages of construction and will be completed within the next year. These houses are being developed to be more affordable In order to meet a need in the community.
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Stall Info#Food Drink Info#Food Truck#Restaurant Info#Local Food#Mexican Food#Food Drink#Taco Cultura#Myriad Brewing Company#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
wevv.com

Fireworks festival canceled in Owensboro due to bad weather

A fireworks festival that was scheduled to happen in Owensboro, Kentucky on Saturday has been canceled. Officials with the Daviess County Fiscal Court said that Saturday's Independence Bank Fireworks Festival at Panther Creek Park was being canceled due to bad weather. The event was originally scheduled to kick off at...
OWENSBORO, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson Police join cyclists for morning ride

HENDERSON, Ky. — A group of cyclists were joined by Henderson Police officers during their regular trip downtown. “HPD would like to thank the Downtown Community Bicycle Riders for allowing Officers Matt Forker and Collin Shelton to join them on this beautiful morning by the river front,” the police department posted to Facebook. They rode […]
HENDERSON, KY
103.3 WKFR

Pics of This $48 Million Compound in Indiana Are Jaw-Dropping

This gigantic Indiana home has guest quarters, a garden amphitheater, a shooting range, a basketball court, and a pool pavilion. Built in 2003, Big Tree Farms is just a 7-minute drive from the very popular amusement park Holiday World and is a 3-hour drive from Nashville, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Louisville, and Cincinnati according to the listing. Santa Claus, Indiana is an interesting location, but that's not as much of a selling point as the photos of this incredible residence. Before we go gaga over the photos, check out the details of this property that's listed as a "single-family" dwelling on Realitor.com.
SANTA CLAUS, IN
95.3 MNC

Indiana in danger of losing historic buildings

From the Birdsell Mansion in South Bend to the Hulman Building in Evansville, Indiana is in danger of losing some historic buildings. But, if they are preserved and restored it can mean jobs and a better look for your town or city, says Indiana Landmarks. That organization has released its...
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Darkness spreads across the Tri-State as storms pass

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As floods and storms dampen the Tri-State, hundreds of people have found themselves in the dark. CenterPoint Energy’s outage map show ten separate areas in Vanderburgh County have been impacted, leaving many without power. Outages for Indiana customers spread as far as Warrick County and Gibson County. Kenergy shows some in […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy