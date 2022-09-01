Read full article on original website
Related
wwnytv.com
Man charged with DWI following motorcycle crash
CHASE MILLS, New York (WWNY) - A Chase Mills man was charged with DWI after he allegedly crashed his motorcycle in the town of Waddington Friday. State police say 53-year-old David Jones lost control of the bike on County Route 14 and went off the side of the road. Troopers...
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for driver who fled the scene of a crash in West Rutland
WEST RUTLAND — Police are looking for the driver who fled the scene of a crash in West Rutland yesterday. The crash took place on Main Street at around 7:20 p.m. According to the report, a 2010 Subaru Forester was traveling west when it crossed the center line and went off the road.
Brake Failure Cause of Highway 86 Tractor Trailer Crash
NORTH ELBA, NY – The New York State Police reported that brake failure caused a...
Serious Accident on Route 17 Destroys Truck, Leaves Behind Devastation
The accident took place Tuesday morning. As summer comes to a close and schools in the Hudson Valley begin to open up it's the perfect time to remind drivers to slow down and follow posted speed limits. It is a message we've all heard many times but some might need a reminder as to how dangerous our Hudson Valley roads can be.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Motorcyclist dies in crash on Rt. 105 in Berkshire
Police say Andrew Ward, 23, of Enosburg died in the crash shortly after 5:30 p.m. Friday.
newportdispatch.com
Single-vehicle rollover crash in Jericho
JERICHO — A teen from Underhill was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Jericho yesterday. The crash took place on Browns Trace and Murray Lane at around 6:40 a.m. The vehicle was seen down an embankment at the scene. Police say that the driver crashed his vehicle after going...
localsyr.com
Syracuse man arrested after stabbing another person at NYS Fair
GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A Syracuse man has been arrested after stabbing a 27-year-old with a knife during a fight at the New York State Fair on Saturday. New York State Police have arrested Richard J. Killins (34) of Syracuse after stabbing Jonah C. Maldonado (27) also of Syracuse.
New York State Man Allegedly Lead Police On Chase, Carjacks 2 Cars, Then Crashes
It was quite a scene late Tuesday night, as police say a New York state man lead authorities on a long chase that started on the Thruway, and proceeded through several towns. By the time this guy was busted it was already Wednesday. Offcials say the wild chase also involved...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNYT
3 area hospitals on full diversion early Saturday
The Troy firefighters union says three hospitals in the Capital Region were on full diversion Saturday. Troy fire department’s ambulances could only bring patients to Albany Medical Center for treatment. On their facebook page, the union posted that Samaritan, St. Peter’s and Albany Memorial Hospitals say this was happening...
Everything happening in Lake George in September
Labor Day Weekend ends another summer tourist season for the village of Lake George. With kids going back to school, the demographic for the goings-on in the village may change this fall.
Is it Legal to Ride a Bike Without a Helmet in New York State?
My friend and I were having a conversation the other day about riding bicycles, something neither one of us has done in years. We were discussing how when we were kids bicycle helmets were unheard of. Seriously, I’m pretty sure they weren’t even invented yet. Anyway, she said something about hating the idea of having to wear a helmet if we ever did decide to ride, which I’m pretty sure is not going to happen.
WCAX
Vt. school bus driver detained for alleged DUI
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A local school bus driver was detained yesterday after driving erratically down Shelburne road. South Burlington police say on Saturday, the driver of a school bus, who remains unnamed, was transporting a sports team from Colchester when the bus was spotted driving erratically on Shelburne road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Vermont man arrested on multiple warrants
Vermont State Police carried out an investigation finding Carl Sanborn, 53, at an address in Victory.
Warren County Bikeway stretch to close for paving
If you're taking a bike ride from Lake George into Queensbury and back next week, take caution. A stretch of the Warren County Bikeway will be closed for re-paving next Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 7-8.
Rangers help find body of missing man; hoist elderly injured hiker off Adirondack mountain
On the morning of Aug. 23, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) rangers and police officers searched for a missing man from Monroe County. The man’s truck was discovered at the North Hemlock Boat Launch in Ontario County. The Ontario County Sheriff’s Department, and other law enforcement...
WNYT
Two people arrested for shoplifting at Lowe’s
Two people have been arrested for a theft at a Clifton Park store back in March. State police arrested Hugo Cabrera of troy, and Justine Tuttle of Schodack, after they say the pair worked together to steal more than $1,200 worth of items from Lowe’s in Clifton Park. Both...
No Brass Knuckles at Borders; Ontario Woman Arrested in Massena
An Ontario woman is under arrest after police say she was carrying a weapon near a border crossing. According to a written release from the New York State Police, troopers were called to International Bridge Road at the Massena Point of Entry in Massena, New York on Thursday, September 1, 2022 after receiving notification about an alleged weapons incident.
mynbc5.com
A shooting incident believed to be "different" leaves one man dead in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington Police are searching for the suspect involved in Sunday morning’s homicide in City Hall Park that killed a 32-year-old man. Burlington police say two shots were fired around 12:45am and a male victim was hit in the head. Authorities said the victim, identified as...
Burlington police investigate homicide in City Hall Park
The shooting occurred at about 12:42 a.m. on Sunday. The victim was later identified as Bryan C. Rogers II, of Philadelphia. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington police investigate homicide in City Hall Park.
Storm damage reporting tool launches in Warren County
The Warren County Office of Emergency Services unveiled a new online tool Saturday, to allow residents and visitors to easily report storm damage they spot in their neighborhoods or elsewhere in the county.
Big Frog 104
Marcy, NY
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0