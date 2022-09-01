ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Elba, NY

Comments / 0

Related
wwnytv.com

Man charged with DWI following motorcycle crash

CHASE MILLS, New York (WWNY) - A Chase Mills man was charged with DWI after he allegedly crashed his motorcycle in the town of Waddington Friday. State police say 53-year-old David Jones lost control of the bike on County Route 14 and went off the side of the road. Troopers...
WADDINGTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
City
Saranac Lake, NY
North Elba, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Essex County, NY
North Elba, NY
Accidents
Essex County, NY
Crime & Safety
Saranac Lake, NY
Accidents
City
North Elba, NY
Saranac Lake, NY
Crime & Safety
newportdispatch.com

Single-vehicle rollover crash in Jericho

JERICHO — A teen from Underhill was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Jericho yesterday. The crash took place on Browns Trace and Murray Lane at around 6:40 a.m. The vehicle was seen down an embankment at the scene. Police say that the driver crashed his vehicle after going...
JERICHO, VT
localsyr.com

Syracuse man arrested after stabbing another person at NYS Fair

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A Syracuse man has been arrested after stabbing a 27-year-old with a knife during a fight at the New York State Fair on Saturday. New York State Police have arrested Richard J. Killins (34) of Syracuse after stabbing Jonah C. Maldonado (27) also of Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The New York State Police#Nysp#Jeep#State Route 86#Adirondack Health#Albany Medical Center
WNYT

3 area hospitals on full diversion early Saturday

The Troy firefighters union says three hospitals in the Capital Region were on full diversion Saturday. Troy fire department’s ambulances could only bring patients to Albany Medical Center for treatment. On their facebook page, the union posted that Samaritan, St. Peter’s and Albany Memorial Hospitals say this was happening...
TROY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Is it Legal to Ride a Bike Without a Helmet in New York State?

My friend and I were having a conversation the other day about riding bicycles, something neither one of us has done in years. We were discussing how when we were kids bicycle helmets were unheard of. Seriously, I’m pretty sure they weren’t even invented yet. Anyway, she said something about hating the idea of having to wear a helmet if we ever did decide to ride, which I’m pretty sure is not going to happen.
BIKING
WCAX

Vt. school bus driver detained for alleged DUI

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A local school bus driver was detained yesterday after driving erratically down Shelburne road. South Burlington police say on Saturday, the driver of a school bus, who remains unnamed, was transporting a sports team from Colchester when the bus was spotted driving erratically on Shelburne road.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WNYT

Two people arrested for shoplifting at Lowe’s

Two people have been arrested for a theft at a Clifton Park store back in March. State police arrested Hugo Cabrera of troy, and Justine Tuttle of Schodack, after they say the pair worked together to steal more than $1,200 worth of items from Lowe’s in Clifton Park. Both...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
Big Frog 104

No Brass Knuckles at Borders; Ontario Woman Arrested in Massena

An Ontario woman is under arrest after police say she was carrying a weapon near a border crossing. According to a written release from the New York State Police, troopers were called to International Bridge Road at the Massena Point of Entry in Massena, New York on Thursday, September 1, 2022 after receiving notification about an alleged weapons incident.
MASSENA, NY
Big Frog 104

Big Frog 104

Marcy, NY
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy