Waco, TX

fox44news.com

Killeen proposed budget to be discussed at final public hearing

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen residents are invited to a final public hearing on the Fiscal Year 2023 Proposed Annual Budget to City Council on Tuesday. The City says the new budget is scheduled to be adopted on September 13. General Fund expenditures for the 2023 fiscal year are $112.5 million – which is $6.2 million (5.8 percent) higher than the 2022 fiscal year adopted budget. The City says this increase is mostly attributed to six actions – including the three percent civil service cost of living adjustment ($1.2 million), absorbing $1 premium pay for certain public safety employees ($1.4 million), and a three percent cost of living adjustment for classified employees ($674,099).
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Central Texas State Fair

BELTON, Texas (Fox 44) — The Central Texas State Fair has been going on for 35 years, and each year it brings in tens of thousands of people from all over. The fair had everything from a carnival to concerts, exhibits, food, professional bull riding and more. “You should...
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

WestFest brings thousands to the small town of West

WEST, Texas (Fox 44) — Thousands of people lined the streets of West saturday morning for the Westfest parade. “It’s just a part of our makeup,” Kathy Doherty said. “It’s not labor day weekend, it’s Westfest.”. Doherty has been involved with Westfest since it...
WEST, TX
fox44news.com

Homestead Craft Village Hosts 28th Annual Sorghum Festival

WACO, TX (FOX 44) – Harvest work is starting up at Homestead Craft Village’s 28th annual Sorghum Festival. Over 1,500 visitors came today to see the labor making process. Homestead Craft Village Sorghum Expert Peter May says it is a family moment to enjoy having all hands on deck working towards the same goal.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Man hospitalized in Killeen shooting

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – One man is in the hospital after a shooting in Killeen. Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez says officers were dispatched at approximately 5:43 p.m. Saturday after a call of shots fired in the 400 block of N 12th Street. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White hospital in an unknown condition.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Central Texas State Fair cancels Sunday night events

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Central Texas State Fair cancelled its Sunday night festivities and concert due to inclement weather. The Fair posted on social media Sunday that fans who purchased tickets to see Charley Crockett‘s performance will be getting a refund. Refunds will be processed for individual tickets next week for Fairground Admission (concert) and Carnival Wristbands only.
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

Three-county pursuit nets marijuana and arrests

Milam County, Tx (FOX44) – Milam County deputies used spike strips to stop a car which led DPS troopers through three counties – leading to the recovery of over five pounds of marijuana and the arrest of two people. DPS Sgt. Justin Ruiz said it all started in...
MILAM COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Bridge closure to impact Falls County traffic

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Starting Tuesday, Texas Department of Transportation crews will be starting a Falls County project to remove and reconstruct the FM-413 bridge as it approaches at Fish Creek. TxDOT says this location is east of the Reagan community. To perform this bridge project safely,...
FALLS COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Yoe High assistant coach arrested

CAMERON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Cameron Yoe High School assistant football coach has been arrested after fleeing the scene of a crash over the weekend. KRXT Radio reported that Yoe High Offensive Coordinator Guadalupe “Lupe” Florez was arrested by a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper on a charge of Driving While Intoxicated and Failure to Stop and Render Aid.
CAMERON, TX
fox44news.com

Person survives ejection from vehicle in Falls County

SATIN, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is ejected from a vehicle in a rollover accident in Falls County, and is expected to be okay. According to the Falls County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to the single vehicle rollover early Sunday morning. Deputies arrived at County Road 417 and found the rolled vehicle with the ejected driver. This person was the sole occupant inside of the vehicle.
FALLS COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Kyle King and Tommy Bowden earn ASC Player of the Week honors

BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — Following a 62-13 drubbing on No. 11 Muhlenberg in the season opener, two UMHB Crusaders were rewarded with American Southwest Conference Player of the Wee recognition. On one side of the ball, quarterback Kyle King is the conference’s offensive player of the week, after...
BELTON, TX
fox44news.com

No. 5 Crawford takes down No. 4 Centerville

CRAWFORD, TX (FOX 44) — The Pirates stole the game against Centerville Friday night, 21-6. Crawford heads to Rio Vista in week three on Friday, September 9th at 7:30 p.m. Meanwhile, Centerville travels to Teague on Friday, September 9th at 7:30 p.m.
CRAWFORD, TX
fox44news.com

No. 5 Lorena pounces on first win of the season over No. 9 West

WEST, TX (FOX 44) — In a back and forth contest, the Leopards came out on top, 21-15 over the Trojans. Coming up in week 3 for Lorena is a matchup with Trinity Leadership on Friday, September 9th at 7:30 p.m. Meanwhile, the West Trojans will take on Whitney...
WEST, TX

