wwnytv.com
Man charged with DWI following motorcycle crash
CHASE MILLS, New York (WWNY) - A Chase Mills man was charged with DWI after he allegedly crashed his motorcycle in the town of Waddington Friday. State police say 53-year-old David Jones lost control of the bike on County Route 14 and went off the side of the road. Troopers...
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for driver who fled the scene of a crash in West Rutland
WEST RUTLAND — Police are looking for the driver who fled the scene of a crash in West Rutland yesterday. The crash took place on Main Street at around 7:20 p.m. According to the report, a 2010 Subaru Forester was traveling west when it crossed the center line and went off the road.
Brake Failure Cause of Highway 86 Tractor Trailer Crash
NORTH ELBA, NY – The New York State Police reported that brake failure caused a...
Serious Accident on Route 17 Destroys Truck, Leaves Behind Devastation
The accident took place Tuesday morning. As summer comes to a close and schools in the Hudson Valley begin to open up it's the perfect time to remind drivers to slow down and follow posted speed limits. It is a message we've all heard many times but some might need a reminder as to how dangerous our Hudson Valley roads can be.
Motorcyclist dies in crash on Rt. 105 in Berkshire
Police say Andrew Ward, 23, of Enosburg died in the crash shortly after 5:30 p.m. Friday.
newportdispatch.com
Single-vehicle rollover crash in Jericho
JERICHO — A teen from Underhill was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Jericho yesterday. The crash took place on Browns Trace and Murray Lane at around 6:40 a.m. The vehicle was seen down an embankment at the scene. Police say that the driver crashed his vehicle after going...
New York State Man Allegedly Lead Police On Chase, Carjacks 2 Cars, Then Crashes
It was quite a scene late Tuesday night, as police say a New York state man lead authorities on a long chase that started on the Thruway, and proceeded through several towns. By the time this guy was busted it was already Wednesday. Offcials say the wild chase also involved...
WNYT
3 area hospitals on full diversion early Saturday
The Troy firefighters union says three hospitals in the Capital Region were on full diversion Saturday. Troy fire department’s ambulances could only bring patients to Albany Medical Center for treatment. On their facebook page, the union posted that Samaritan, St. Peter’s and Albany Memorial Hospitals say this was happening...
Is it Legal to Ride a Bike Without a Helmet in New York State?
My friend and I were having a conversation the other day about riding bicycles, something neither one of us has done in years. We were discussing how when we were kids bicycle helmets were unheard of. Seriously, I’m pretty sure they weren’t even invented yet. Anyway, she said something about hating the idea of having to wear a helmet if we ever did decide to ride, which I’m pretty sure is not going to happen.
NECN
Homicide Under Investigation in Burlington, VT
Authorities in Burlington, Vermont, announced an investigation into a homicide early Sunday which left one man dead. The Burlington Police Department responded to a scene around 12:42 a.m. at City Hall Park in Burlington, where it said that a 32-year-old man, whose name has not been released, had been killed.
WCAX
Vt. school bus driver detained for alleged DUI
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A local school bus driver was detained yesterday after driving erratically down Shelburne road. South Burlington police say on Saturday, the driver of a school bus, who remains unnamed, was transporting a sports team from Colchester when the bus was spotted driving erratically on Shelburne road.
Vermont man arrested on multiple warrants
Vermont State Police carried out an investigation finding Carl Sanborn, 53, at an address in Victory.
Warren County Bikeway stretch to close for paving
If you're taking a bike ride from Lake George into Queensbury and back next week, take caution. A stretch of the Warren County Bikeway will be closed for re-paving next Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 7-8.
mynbc5.com
A shooting incident believed to be "different" leaves one man dead in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington Police are searching for the suspect involved in Sunday morning’s homicide in City Hall Park that killed a 32-year-old man. Burlington police say two shots were fired around 12:45am and a male victim was hit in the head. Authorities said the victim, identified as...
No Brass Knuckles at Borders; Ontario Woman Arrested in Massena
An Ontario woman is under arrest after police say she was carrying a weapon near a border crossing. According to a written release from the New York State Police, troopers were called to International Bridge Road at the Massena Point of Entry in Massena, New York on Thursday, September 1, 2022 after receiving notification about an alleged weapons incident.
WRGB
State Police arrest duo for shoplifting from Lowes
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — New York State Police have arrested a duo for shoplifting. On September 2, 2022, State Police of Clifton Park arrested Hugo L. Cabrera, 46, of Troy, NY, on a warrant for Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, and Justine M. Tuttle, 42, of Schodack, NY on a warrant for Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree.
Burlington police investigate homicide in City Hall Park
The shooting occurred at about 12:42 a.m. on Sunday. The victim was later identified as Bryan C. Rogers II, of Philadelphia. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington police investigate homicide in City Hall Park.
Remains of missing NY woman discovered in western MA
LEE, Mass. — Investigators in western Massachusetts believe they have found the remains of a missing New York woman. Meghan Marohn, 42, was reported missing on March 29. “On Thursday evening, a civilian discovered partial remains in a heavily wooded area near Fox Drive in Lee,” according to a statement from State Police. “Police have since located additional remains believed to be those of the same missing person.”
Storm damage reporting tool launches in Warren County
The Warren County Office of Emergency Services unveiled a new online tool Saturday, to allow residents and visitors to easily report storm damage they spot in their neighborhoods or elsewhere in the county.
NBC New York
NY Mom Demands Upgraded Charges in DWI Crash That Killed 9-Year-Old Organ Donor
A Long Island mother's heartbreak was on full display after her 9-year-old son died in a car crash involving a suspected drunk driver, and now she is calling for the charges against the man to be upgraded. Juliana Salas is dealing with the pain and anger any parent would experience...
