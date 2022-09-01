ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex County, NY

wwnytv.com

Man charged with DWI following motorcycle crash

CHASE MILLS, New York (WWNY) - A Chase Mills man was charged with DWI after he allegedly crashed his motorcycle in the town of Waddington Friday. State police say 53-year-old David Jones lost control of the bike on County Route 14 and went off the side of the road. Troopers...
WADDINGTON, NY
newportdispatch.com

Single-vehicle rollover crash in Jericho

JERICHO — A teen from Underhill was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Jericho yesterday. The crash took place on Browns Trace and Murray Lane at around 6:40 a.m. The vehicle was seen down an embankment at the scene. Police say that the driver crashed his vehicle after going...
JERICHO, VT
WNYT

3 area hospitals on full diversion early Saturday

The Troy firefighters union says three hospitals in the Capital Region were on full diversion Saturday. Troy fire department’s ambulances could only bring patients to Albany Medical Center for treatment. On their facebook page, the union posted that Samaritan, St. Peter’s and Albany Memorial Hospitals say this was happening...
TROY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Is it Legal to Ride a Bike Without a Helmet in New York State?

My friend and I were having a conversation the other day about riding bicycles, something neither one of us has done in years. We were discussing how when we were kids bicycle helmets were unheard of. Seriously, I’m pretty sure they weren’t even invented yet. Anyway, she said something about hating the idea of having to wear a helmet if we ever did decide to ride, which I’m pretty sure is not going to happen.
NECN

Homicide Under Investigation in Burlington, VT

Authorities in Burlington, Vermont, announced an investigation into a homicide early Sunday which left one man dead. The Burlington Police Department responded to a scene around 12:42 a.m. at City Hall Park in Burlington, where it said that a 32-year-old man, whose name has not been released, had been killed.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Vt. school bus driver detained for alleged DUI

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A local school bus driver was detained yesterday after driving erratically down Shelburne road. South Burlington police say on Saturday, the driver of a school bus, who remains unnamed, was transporting a sports team from Colchester when the bus was spotted driving erratically on Shelburne road.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
Big Frog 104

No Brass Knuckles at Borders; Ontario Woman Arrested in Massena

An Ontario woman is under arrest after police say she was carrying a weapon near a border crossing. According to a written release from the New York State Police, troopers were called to International Bridge Road at the Massena Point of Entry in Massena, New York on Thursday, September 1, 2022 after receiving notification about an alleged weapons incident.
MASSENA, NY
WRGB

State Police arrest duo for shoplifting from Lowes

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — New York State Police have arrested a duo for shoplifting. On September 2, 2022, State Police of Clifton Park arrested Hugo L. Cabrera, 46, of Troy, NY, on a warrant for Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, and Justine M. Tuttle, 42, of Schodack, NY on a warrant for Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree.
TROY, NY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Remains of missing NY woman discovered in western MA

LEE, Mass. — Investigators in western Massachusetts believe they have found the remains of a missing New York woman. Meghan Marohn, 42, was reported missing on March 29. “On Thursday evening, a civilian discovered partial remains in a heavily wooded area near Fox Drive in Lee,” according to a statement from State Police. “Police have since located additional remains believed to be those of the same missing person.”
LEE, MA
