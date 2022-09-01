ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex County, NY

Drug impaired tractor-trailer driver kills Central NY motorcyclist, authorities say

Lenox, N.Y. — A Central New York man was arrested Saturday after driving a tractor-trailer while impaired by drugs, killing a motorcyclist, officials said. Aaron Atkinson, 60, of Canastota, was driving a 1987 Harley-Davidson motorcycle at 2:04 a.m. southbound on Lewis Point Road near State Route 13 in the Town of Lenox, said Samantha Field, a spokesperson for Madison County.
Man charged with DWI following motorcycle crash

CHASE MILLS, New York (WWNY) - A Chase Mills man was charged with DWI after he allegedly crashed his motorcycle in the town of Waddington Friday. State police say 53-year-old David Jones lost control of the bike on County Route 14 and went off the side of the road. Troopers...
Poland man charged following fatal accident

LENOX, N.Y. - A Poland man is facing charges after Madison County Sheriff’s say he was impaired by a controlled substance at the time of a fatal car crash in the Town of Lenox. The crash happened in the early morning hours of Saturday near Lewis Point Road near...
Single-vehicle rollover crash in Jericho

JERICHO — A teen from Underhill was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Jericho yesterday. The crash took place on Browns Trace and Murray Lane at around 6:40 a.m. The vehicle was seen down an embankment at the scene. Police say that the driver crashed his vehicle after going...
Syracuse man arrested after stabbing another person at NYS Fair

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A Syracuse man has been arrested after stabbing a 27-year-old with a knife during a fight at the New York State Fair on Saturday. New York State Police have arrested Richard J. Killins (34) of Syracuse after stabbing Jonah C. Maldonado (27) also of Syracuse.
3 area hospitals on full diversion early Saturday

The Troy firefighters union says three hospitals in the Capital Region were on full diversion Saturday. Troy fire department’s ambulances could only bring patients to Albany Medical Center for treatment. On their facebook page, the union posted that Samaritan, St. Peter’s and Albany Memorial Hospitals say this was happening...
Homicide Under Investigation in Burlington, VT

Authorities in Burlington, Vermont, announced an investigation into a homicide early Sunday which left one man dead. The Burlington Police Department responded to a scene around 12:42 a.m. at City Hall Park in Burlington, where it said that a 32-year-old man, whose name has not been released, had been killed.
Is it Legal to Ride a Bike Without a Helmet in New York State?

My friend and I were having a conversation the other day about riding bicycles, something neither one of us has done in years. We were discussing how when we were kids bicycle helmets were unheard of. Seriously, I’m pretty sure they weren’t even invented yet. Anyway, she said something about hating the idea of having to wear a helmet if we ever did decide to ride, which I’m pretty sure is not going to happen.
Vt. school bus driver detained for alleged DUI

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A local school bus driver was detained yesterday after driving erratically down Shelburne road. South Burlington police say on Saturday, the driver of a school bus, who remains unnamed, was transporting a sports team from Colchester when the bus was spotted driving erratically on Shelburne road.
Victim identified in Burlington's third homicide of year

The latest from the WCAX weekend weather team. The recumbent bike owned by a student with autism was stolen from the Danville school. New England Center for Circus Arts celebrating 15 years. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022 at 9:21 PM EDT. Founded in 2007 the New England Center for Circus Arts...
