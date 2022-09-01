Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pennsylvania Hike Leads to a Cave and Abandoned MineTravel MavenSeven Valleys, PA
Lady Gaga to Perform Live at Hersheypark Stadium This WeekendMelissa FrostHershey, PA
3 Family Fun Attractions in and Around Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Pair of historic islands recently listed for sale in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
abc27.com
Midstate man has custom bicycle stolen
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Dauphin County man, Tom Bay, nearly died on his bike after a hit-and-run accident with an SUV in Lebanon five years ago. Now, he’s back to riding bikes, but that’s on hold after someone stole Bay’s custom bike from his carport.
abc27.com
Crews battle barn fire in Lebanon County
NORTH CORNWALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire crews were on the scene of a barn fire in North Cornwall Township, Lebanon County. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. Crews were responding to the fire on the...
abc27.com
Two-alarm fire damages home in Lancaster County
RAPHO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A two-alarm fire caused major damage to a home during the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 4. According to the Fire Department Mount Joy, crews were dispatched at 12:22 a.m. The fire occurred on the 1300 block of Habecker Road in the township.
abc27.com
Counties with the oldest homes in Pennsylvania
(STACKER) — There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.
abc27.com
Counties with the most seniors in Pennsylvania
(STACKER) — Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a...
abc27.com
Megabus expands bus services throughout Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Megabus.com, one of North America’s largest bus companies, is expanding its coverage throughout Pennsylvania by partnering with Fullington Trailways. The new partnership will connect Philadelphia with 11 cities, Harrisburg with nine cities, New York City with 14 cities, Pittsburgh with 22 cities, and State College with 18 cities.
abc27.com
This Week In Pennsylvania: Jen Smith
(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about former President Donald Trump being in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday, as well as how the war of words between Dr. Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman intensified.
