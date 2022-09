(Deerfield, MA) Update 2 – According to a press release issued this evening just after 8 p.m. by the Office of the Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan, one of the drivers, a 97 year old Easthampton man, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. The passenger in the vehicle was transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

DEERFIELD, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO