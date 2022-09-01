Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDIO-TV
UWS women’s soccer battles to draw with Hamline
The University of Wisconsin Superior (UWS) women’s soccer team was at home Sunday hosting Hamline. The non-conference game finished a 0-0 draw. Sophomore goalkeeper Jenna Lang made a total of five saves in the game. While the Yellowjackets registered only four shots in the match. The teams next game...
WDIO-TV
Celebrating all that is Pride and “love for all” at Duluth-Superior Pride Festival
Music, drag shows, vendors, and more take over Bayfront Park as the Duluth-Superior Pride Festival continues with “love for all” being displayed by everyone. “It feels amazing. I did not expect so many people to be queer in Duluth. I feel like I never see anyone. So to see such an amazing community of people altogether; it feels amazing,” said Taylor Grosset as she attended her first pride festival.
WDIO-TV
Labor Day Picnic Celebrations
Today is Labor Day, a national holiday that commemorates the American Labor Movement and how they fought to create more safe and just conditions for laborers as early as the 1800s. The Labor movement has continued since then to constantly shift and respond to the current context and perseveres to present day as we see a rise in organizing among workers in hospitality, food service, retail, education, and more.
WDIO-TV
Jehovah’s Witnesses resume door to door ministry
After about a two and a half year hiatus, Jehovah’s Witnesses are back to performing door to door ministry. They say schedules could vary due to the volunteers, but they aim to have a Monday-Sunday schedule. The Jehovah’s Witnesses, both in the Northland and across the country are retuning...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDIO-TV
Wisconsin man arrested for driving under the influence
Lucy Chuy Chang, 25 years of age, from Menomonie, has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense, with two children under the age of 16. On Saturday, September 3rd, 2022, at 2:36 a.m., Troopers with the Wisconsin...
WDIO-TV
Gas prices are on the decline, but how long with that last?
It is time to gas up those vehicles again, but over the past several months, people have some a bit of relief at the pumps. “I think they are better prices than they were before. Still, not a great price compared to what they were maybe a few months ago or even a few years ago,” says Jackson Graber.
WDIO-TV
Beach Hazards Statement issued for rip current risk
The National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazards Statement, in effect until 8pm Saturday evening. The Lake Superior shoreline portion of south St. Louis, Carlton, and Douglas counties is expected to have dangerous swimming conditions due to high wave action and strong rip currents. Northeast winds off the lake...
WDIO-TV
Duluth Fire Department issues warning about rip currents
Due to the High Risk of Rip Currents today, the Duluth Fire Department is issuing a warning for dangerous swimming conditions for Park Point beaches effective immediately and continuing until 10:00 a.m. tomorrow. This warning means that wind and wave conditions can support rip currents. Rip currents are life-threatening to...
Comments / 0