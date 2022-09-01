‘You never said nothing in four years’: Rico Hines nudges Raptors star Pascal Siakam for closing speech to summer runs

The New York Knicks are currently reeling from not acquiring Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz. The Knicks had been leading the pack in the Mitchell sweepstakes all offseason long, but ended up watching the Cleveland Cavaliers come in and snatch him up at the last second. Now, the Knicks training camp is going to be all about finding out whether the players on their roster are going to be able to lead this team back to the postseason after a tough 2021-22 season.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO