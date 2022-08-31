Read full article on original website
Update: Bed Bath & Beyond CFO’s Death Officially Ruled a Suicide; Was Facing a $1.2 Billion Lawsuit For Insider Trading
The death of Gustavo Arnal, 52, has reportedly been linked to a “pump and dump” financial scheme. “Jenga” Tower, 56 Leonard Street, Tribeca NYiStock. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:USAToday.com, DailyVoice.com, Reuters.com, and Fortune.com.
Russia doesn't want OPEC+ to cut oil output as it fears it'll lose leverage with its Asian buyers: report
Russia is opposed to any cut in oil output, the WSJ has reported as OPEC+ meets Monday to discuss supply. Moscow is worried a cut could weaken its hand in talks with Asian buyers, per the WSJ. Saudi Arabia floated the idea of production cuts last month, but analysts expect...
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
Meet a 28-year-old working one of America's fastest-growing jobs that lets him travel on the company's dime and be part of the nation's shift to green energy
Ken details the pros and cons of one of America's fastest-growing jobs: a wind turbine technician. Travel is nice, but his schedule isn't consistent.
US News and World Report
Target, McDonald's Announce Bond Offerings
(Reuters) - Target Corp will raise about $1 billion in bonds and McDonald's Corp about $1.5 billion, the companies disclosed in separate filings on Tuesday. Target is offering $1 billion in notes due 2032, while McDonald's is offering about $1.5 billion in two-part bonds due 2052 and 2032. The move...
US News and World Report
Solomon Islands Says Australian Election Offer Is 'Interference'
SYDNEY (Reuters) -The Solomon Islands government has accused Australia of "interference", after an offer to fund its next election was made as parliament considered a bill to change the constitution to delay the vote. The Solomon Islands relationship with Australia has been strained since it struck a security pact with...
US News and World Report
AIG Unit Corebridge Targets up to $15.5 Billion Valuation in U.S. IPO
(Reuters) -American International Group Inc said on Tuesday it was seeking a valuation of up to $15.5 billion in the IPO of its unit Corebridge Financial Inc, at a time when investor interest in new listings has waned due to stock market volatility. AIG is offering 80 million shares of...
US News and World Report
Trump Media Deal Suffers Blow as SPAC Fails to Win Extension
(Reuters) -The blank-check acquisition firm that agreed to merge with former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media company failed on Tuesday to secure enough shareholder support for a one-year extension to complete the deal. At stake is a $1.3 billion cash infusion that Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which...
US News and World Report
Bears in a China Shop
(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. As evidenced by another decline on Wall Street, the dollar climbing to a fresh 20-year high, and a sharp sell-off in UK government debt, the squeeze on global markets and investor confidence around the world shows little sign of easing.
US News and World Report
Mexico Abandons Hope to Rescue Miners as Authorities Plan to Recover Bodies
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican authorities on Monday outlined an 11-month plan to search for and recover the bodies of 10 coal miners trapped underground a month ago, a quiet admission that they are giving up on ambitions of rescuing the men alive. The shift to a recovery comes after...
US News and World Report
Gulf States Demand Netflix Pull Content Deemed Offensive
DUBAI (Reuters) - Gulf Arab states have demanded that U.S. streaming giant Netflix remove content deemed offensive to "Islamic and societal values" in the region, Saudi Arabia's media regulator said on Tuesday. It did not specify the content, but mentioned that it included content aimed at children. Saudi state-run Al...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-EU, U.S. Step up Russian Aluminium, Nickel Imports Since Ukraine War
LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union and United States have ramped up buying key industrial metals from Russia, data showed, despite logistical problems spurred by the war in Ukraine and tough talk about starving Moscow of foreign exchange revenue. The metal shipments highlight the West's difficulty in pressuring Russia's economy,...
US News and World Report
Japan Investigating Possible Involvement of Pro-Russian Group in Cyberattack - NHK
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan is investigating the possible involvement of a group supporting the Russian government in a denial-of-service cyberattack on government websites on Thursday, public broadcaster NHK reported. The attack temporarily blocked access to websites, including the Digital Agency's e-Gov administrative portal, NHK said. (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing...
US News and World Report
Instagram to Scale Back Shopping Features Amid Commerce Retreat - Report
(Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc's Instagram is planning to drastically scale back its shopping features as it shifts the focus of its e-commerce efforts to those that directly drive advertising, the Information reported, citing an internal memo. Staff were notified that Instagram's existing shopping page will eventually disappear, according to...
US News and World Report
U.S. NHC Sees 50% Chance of Cyclone Near Cape Verde Islands
(Reuters) - A broad low pressure system near the Cape Verde Islands has a 50% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday. The system could develop into a tropical depression in a few days while moving...
US News and World Report
Dutch Bakeries Face Threat of Closure as Energy Costs Surge, Industry Bodies Say
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -A surge in energy prices is threatening a wave of closures across the Dutch bakery sector, its industry lobbies warned on Tuesday, with some businesses saying costs have risen as much as tenfold. Dutch inflation hit 12% in August, Statistics Netherlands said on Tuesday, driven largely by a...
US News and World Report
Editorial Roundup: United States
Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:. Border Patrol agents are stopping unauthorized migrants coming from Mexico at record levels. Little wonder more than half of Americans now say an “invasion” is underway at the southern border, according to a recent NPR/Ipsos poll. At the...
US News and World Report
Pharmacy Operators Walmart, Walgreens, Kroger Begin Opioid Trial in New Mexico
(Reuters) -U.S. pharmacy operators Walgreens Boots Alliance, Walmart Inc and Kroger Co on Tuesday faced off against the state of New Mexico in the latest trial over their alleged role in the U.S. opioid epidemic, following recent high-profile losses for pharmacies in other lawsuits. New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas,...
US News and World Report
Teamsters Union Launches New Division for Amazon Employees
(Reuters) -The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, one of the largest U.S. labor unions, said on Tuesday it had launched a new division to focus on unionizing employees of Amazon.com Inc. The e-commerce giant has for years discouraged attempts to organize, but in April this year, the worker-led Amazon Labor Union...
US News and World Report
Ecuador Indigenous Demand Rulings Against Extractive Industries Be Enforced
QUITO (Reuters) - Two indigenous communities from Ecuador's Amazon region on Tuesday demanded the Constitutional Court enforce rulings from 2018 and 2019 to protect thousands of hectares (thousands of acres) of tropical jungle from oil and mining projects. Local courts in Ecuador ruled separately in favor of the A'i Cofan...
