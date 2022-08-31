ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Bed Bath & Beyond CFO’s Death Officially Ruled a Suicide; Was Facing a $1.2 Billion Lawsuit For Insider Trading

The death of Gustavo Arnal, 52, has reportedly been linked to a “pump and dump” financial scheme. “Jenga” Tower, 56 Leonard Street, Tribeca NYiStock. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:USAToday.com, DailyVoice.com, Reuters.com, and Fortune.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Ipc
US News and World Report

Target, McDonald's Announce Bond Offerings

(Reuters) - Target Corp will raise about $1 billion in bonds and McDonald's Corp about $1.5 billion, the companies disclosed in separate filings on Tuesday. Target is offering $1 billion in notes due 2032, while McDonald's is offering about $1.5 billion in two-part bonds due 2052 and 2032. The move...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Solomon Islands Says Australian Election Offer Is 'Interference'

SYDNEY (Reuters) -The Solomon Islands government has accused Australia of "interference", after an offer to fund its next election was made as parliament considered a bill to change the constitution to delay the vote. The Solomon Islands relationship with Australia has been strained since it struck a security pact with...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

AIG Unit Corebridge Targets up to $15.5 Billion Valuation in U.S. IPO

(Reuters) -American International Group Inc said on Tuesday it was seeking a valuation of up to $15.5 billion in the IPO of its unit Corebridge Financial Inc, at a time when investor interest in new listings has waned due to stock market volatility. AIG is offering 80 million shares of...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Trump Media Deal Suffers Blow as SPAC Fails to Win Extension

(Reuters) -The blank-check acquisition firm that agreed to merge with former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media company failed on Tuesday to secure enough shareholder support for a one-year extension to complete the deal. At stake is a $1.3 billion cash infusion that Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Mexico City
US News and World Report

Bears in a China Shop

(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. As evidenced by another decline on Wall Street, the dollar climbing to a fresh 20-year high, and a sharp sell-off in UK government debt, the squeeze on global markets and investor confidence around the world shows little sign of easing.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Mexico Abandons Hope to Rescue Miners as Authorities Plan to Recover Bodies

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican authorities on Monday outlined an 11-month plan to search for and recover the bodies of 10 coal miners trapped underground a month ago, a quiet admission that they are giving up on ambitions of rescuing the men alive. The shift to a recovery comes after...
AMERICAS
US News and World Report

Gulf States Demand Netflix Pull Content Deemed Offensive

DUBAI (Reuters) - Gulf Arab states have demanded that U.S. streaming giant Netflix remove content deemed offensive to "Islamic and societal values" in the region, Saudi Arabia's media regulator said on Tuesday. It did not specify the content, but mentioned that it included content aimed at children. Saudi state-run Al...
TV & VIDEOS
US News and World Report

Exclusive-EU, U.S. Step up Russian Aluminium, Nickel Imports Since Ukraine War

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union and United States have ramped up buying key industrial metals from Russia, data showed, despite logistical problems spurred by the war in Ukraine and tough talk about starving Moscow of foreign exchange revenue. The metal shipments highlight the West's difficulty in pressuring Russia's economy,...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Japan Investigating Possible Involvement of Pro-Russian Group in Cyberattack - NHK

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan is investigating the possible involvement of a group supporting the Russian government in a denial-of-service cyberattack on government websites on Thursday, public broadcaster NHK reported. The attack temporarily blocked access to websites, including the Digital Agency's e-Gov administrative portal, NHK said. (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Instagram to Scale Back Shopping Features Amid Commerce Retreat - Report

(Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc's Instagram is planning to drastically scale back its shopping features as it shifts the focus of its e-commerce efforts to those that directly drive advertising, the Information reported, citing an internal memo. Staff were notified that Instagram's existing shopping page will eventually disappear, according to...
CELL PHONES
US News and World Report

U.S. NHC Sees 50% Chance of Cyclone Near Cape Verde Islands

(Reuters) - A broad low pressure system near the Cape Verde Islands has a 50% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday. The system could develop into a tropical depression in a few days while moving...
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

Dutch Bakeries Face Threat of Closure as Energy Costs Surge, Industry Bodies Say

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -A surge in energy prices is threatening a wave of closures across the Dutch bakery sector, its industry lobbies warned on Tuesday, with some businesses saying costs have risen as much as tenfold. Dutch inflation hit 12% in August, Statistics Netherlands said on Tuesday, driven largely by a...
INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:. Border Patrol agents are stopping unauthorized migrants coming from Mexico at record levels. Little wonder more than half of Americans now say an “invasion” is underway at the southern border, according to a recent NPR/Ipsos poll. At the...
IMMIGRATION
US News and World Report

Pharmacy Operators Walmart, Walgreens, Kroger Begin Opioid Trial in New Mexico

(Reuters) -U.S. pharmacy operators Walgreens Boots Alliance, Walmart Inc and Kroger Co on Tuesday faced off against the state of New Mexico in the latest trial over their alleged role in the U.S. opioid epidemic, following recent high-profile losses for pharmacies in other lawsuits. New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas,...
HEALTH
US News and World Report

Teamsters Union Launches New Division for Amazon Employees

(Reuters) -The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, one of the largest U.S. labor unions, said on Tuesday it had launched a new division to focus on unionizing employees of Amazon.com Inc. The e-commerce giant has for years discouraged attempts to organize, but in April this year, the worker-led Amazon Labor Union...
LABOR ISSUES
US News and World Report

Ecuador Indigenous Demand Rulings Against Extractive Industries Be Enforced

QUITO (Reuters) - Two indigenous communities from Ecuador's Amazon region on Tuesday demanded the Constitutional Court enforce rulings from 2018 and 2019 to protect thousands of hectares (thousands of acres) of tropical jungle from oil and mining projects. Local courts in Ecuador ruled separately in favor of the A'i Cofan...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy