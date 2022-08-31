ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

Related
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Butts County Jail Blotter

The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Aug. 29 to Sept. 1, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:. Direacshon Shivers Collins♦ , 39, Mallet...
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
Athens, GA
Sports
Eugene, OR
Football
Local
Oregon College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Atlanta, GA
College Sports
Local
Oregon Football
Atlanta, GA
Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
Eugene, OR
College Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy