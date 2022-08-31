Read full article on original website
Clemson pulls away from Georgia Tech in second half of Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game
ATLANTA — It didn't start out pretty, but No. 4 Clemson's football team did what it had to do as it pulled away from Georgia Tech in the second half to win 41-10 in Monday night's version of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. For quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, it was redemption...
Community Calendar: What's happening in Butts County
The Butts County Senior Center is offering beginning tap dance lessons on Thursday, Sept. 8, at 10 a.m. The Senior Center is located at 580 Ernest Biles Drive, Jackson, 770-775-8238.
Butts County Jail Blotter
The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Aug. 29 to Sept. 1, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:. Direacshon Shivers Collins♦ , 39, Mallet...
Authenticity, accidental learning planned for 32nd Annual Native American Festival in Flovilla
FLOVILLA — The spirituality of the springs, sounds of drums and rattles accompanied by the singing of the Muscogee Nation will come together as an appreciation of the past and celebration of the future during the 32nd Annual Native American Festival. “The festival will celebrate the native peoples’ heritage...
Black Lives Matter executive accused of 'syphoning' $10M from BLM donors, suit says
An executive at Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (GNF), is accused of "syphoning" more than $10 million from donors, the grassroots arm of the BLM organization said a court filing this week. The suit is against executive Shalomyah Bowers, the foundation itself, Bowers' consulting firm and unnamed individuals.
