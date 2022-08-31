ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

goduke.com

Game Notes: Northwestern

DURHAM – Duke heads on the road for the first time in 2022 when it travels to Northwestern for a game with the Wildcats at Ryan Field. Kickoff is set for 12 noon, and the game will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1. The Blue Devils lead the...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

No. 4 Maryland Hands Duke Setback at ACC/Big 10 Cup

NEWTON, Mass. –Fourth-ranked Maryland scored six unanswered goals to hand No. 18 Duke a 7-2 setback in field hockey action at the ACC/Big 10 Cup hosted by Boston College. The Terrapins finish their weekend 2-0 and improve to 4-0 overall, while Duke drops to 2-2 overall on the year. All four of Duke's opponents this season were ranked in the top 20, including two in the top-five.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Cooper, Blue Devils Net, 3-1, Road Win at No. 6 TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas – Sophomore Michelle Cooper collected a brace on Sunday evening at sixth-ranked TCU to help lead second-ranked Duke women's soccer to a 3-1 road victory in front of a record crowd of 3,648 fans at Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. With the victory, the...
FORT WORTH, TX
goduke.com

Mike Elko Press Conference Quotes: Northwestern

DURHAM – Duke football head coach Mike Elko met with members of the media on Monday afternoon for his weekly press conference. The Blue Devils travel to Evanston, Ill., on Saturday for a matchup with Northwestern. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1 with Eric Collins and Devin Gardner on the call. Kickoff is slated for 12 noon. The game can also be heard on the Blue Devil Sports Network from LEARFIELD through the Varsity app or goduke.com.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Shepherd Earns Preseason All-America Honors

DURHAM – As the Duke women's golf program gets set to open the 2022-23 campaign in one week, senior Erica Shepherd has earned a pair of preseason All-America honors by Golfweek and Golf Channel. The two-time All-American from Greenwood, Ind., was a preseason Second Team All-America selection for both...
DURHAM, NC

