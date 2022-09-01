Tigers' defensive coordinator makes debut against Mississippi State's air raid offense

When asked how big of a deal Saturday will be for him to walk on the football field as the Memphis Tigers’ defensive coordinator, Matt Barnes said he’d get emotional if he discussed it for too long.

“It’s a big deal for me,” Barnes said. “I talked to our team about what this process has meant for me. It’s just something I’ve been wanting to do forever. I’ve been envisioning this since I was a little kid.”

The 36-year-old coach has been coaching for over a decade dating back to being the running backs coach for Delaware Valley University in 2009. His last stop was the secondary coach at Ohio State where he took over defensive play-calling duties for the Buckeyes in September of last year.

Matt Barnes

This season will be his first year holding the official title of defensive coordinator. His first game with the Tigers will be at Mississippi State, against a coach for whom he has tremendous respect.

“I’ve been a fan of Mike Leach for a long time,” Barnes said. “I studied that offense and have really enjoyed listening to him talk at some clinics he’s given and things like that. So I have a ton of respect for him. Just as a fan of the game I’m excited to have the opportunity to be a part of this and call some defenses against a guy that’s a coaching legend.”

The Tigers are preparing for the Mississippi State air raid offense that is led by quarterback Will Rogers. Rogers threw for 419 yards and three touchdowns in the 31-29 loss to Memphis last season, on Sept. 18, 2021.

Defensive end Jaylon Allen said the Tigers should be able to catch a few teams by surprise with a new defensive scheme. The defense will look a little different, having a 4-man front under Barnes instead of the 3-man front the Bulldogs saw last year.

Mississippi State University quarterback Will Rogers (2) throws a pass against Texas Tech University during the 63rd AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis on Dec. 28, 2021. (Patrick Lantrip/The Daily Memphian file)

It also helps that Barnes was an offensive coach early in his career and has experience coaching in an air raid-style offense. He also acknowledged that coaching against a Leach offense is different than others with a similar style.

“It’s one thing to play against an air raid style of plays,” Barnes said. “It’s another thing to play against a guy who knows all the answers to everything you can possibly give him. It’ll be a great challenge for us but that’s where the fun is.”

One major aspect the coaching staff has emphasized for most of fall camp was protecting the ball on offense and getting takeaways on defense. Performing well against a team that was top 30 in total offense would be a strong statement for the Tigers’ defense entering the Barnes era. Linebacker Tyler Murray said the high pass volume should create opportunities for interceptions.

“The more takeaways we have the more ability we have to win the game,” Murray said. “Us just playing our assignments on defense, doing our part on the defensive side, really will help the offense get more energy up.”