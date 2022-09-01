Read full article on original website
Weed, Calif. — Two people have died in a blaze that ripped through a Northern California town, said Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue. LaRue shared the news of the fatalities Sunday afternoon during a community meeting held at an elementary school north of Weed, the rural community charred by one of California's latest wildfires. He didn't immediately provide names or other details including the age or gender of the two people who died.
California power grid managers are warning of possible rolling blackouts as temperatures from the already-oppressive heat wave spike to even greater heights on Monday and Tuesday. “We have now entered the most intense phase of this heat wave,” Elliot Mainzer, CEO of the California Independent System Operator, said at a multi-agency news conference Monday. “Forecasted […]
California's chance of power outages will grow in the coming days, as the state prepares to enter the most brutal stretch yet of an ongoing heat wave, officials said Sunday. Energy demand is expected to outpace supply starting Monday evening, and predictions for Tuesday show the state rivaling its all-time high for electricity demand, said Elliot Mainzer, president and chief executive officer of the California Independent System Operator.
As record highs continued throughout the state Sunday, officials warned that the heat wave, set to afflict the state through the end of the week, could test the limits of the electric grid. California officials urged residents Sunday to limit their power usage for the fifth day in a row...
The Mill and Mountain fires in Northern California have burned more than 10,000 acres combined near the city of Weed, fire officials said Sunday.
(CNN) - As the West continues to roast in dangerous heat, two Northern California wildfires grew overnight and some residents have been told to leave, officials said Saturday. The Mill Fire in Siskiyou County almost doubled in size and was burning Saturday at an estimated size of 4,000 acres with 20 percent containment, Cal Fire said in a release.
After a wildfire raging in Los Angeles County swelled to more than 5,200 acres in less than 48 hours, a top fire official warned the explosive growth should be a "wake-up call" to residents.
Punishing triple-digit heat continues to bear down on Southern California, with a sixth straight Flex Alert in effect Monday urging residents to conserve electricity during peak hours. And excessive heat warning has been extended until at least 8 p.m. Wednesday for the mountains and the Santa Clarita, San Fernando and...
A fast-moving fire in Northern California injured several people, a fire official said, and destroyed multiple homes on Friday as thousands of residents were forced to leave immediately, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. Suzi Brady, a Cal Fire spokeswoman, said several people were injured...
Hail and strong winds resulted in the National Weather Service issuing severe thunderstorm warnings for Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties Sunday afternoon. This came as a heat wave continues to scorch Southern California. The warnings were issued after two thunderstorms were detected. One thunderstorm in L.A. County was seen near Pinon Hills, 9 miles […]
A wildfire in the midst of a lingering heat wave gripping California has alarmed authorities, prompted mandatory evacuations and spread rapidly in the state's rural north Friday. The Mill Fire spread to more than 900 acres after being reported at 12:49 p.m. near the city of Weed's fire department, according...
Labor Day 2022 is Monday September 5 2022. Labor Day is an observed State and Federal Holiday. U.S. Post Office ( No Mail Delivery)
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: The Santa Clarita Valley experienced a summer shower in the midst of a heat wave around 3:50 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. Key News Network interviewed a resident from the area about the rainfall while at the “The Plaza at Golden Valley” on the 19100 block of Golden Valley Road in Santa Clarita. Overall, the resident was pleased to see rain.
The Los Angeles area was rattled by another earthquake Sunday morning – the second in as many days. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the magnitude 3.0 temblor struck at 6:11 a.m. and was centered approximately 2 miles west of Manhattan Beach at a depth of 11.8 kilometers. No damage was reported. “Airport operations staff […]
California is in the grips of a brutal heat wave, and meteorologists said Sunday that it's going to be even more brutal than expected.
A wind-swept wildfire in rural Northern California tore through a neighborhood and destroyed about 100 homes and other buildings, fire officials said Saturday after at least two people were injured and thousands were forced from their homes. The Mill Fire started shortly before 1 p.m. Friday just north of Weed,...
Tropical Storm Kay developed off Southern Mexico Sunday. Kay will strengthen the next few days as it tracks near or possibly over Baja. Uncertain forecast but significant impacts to Baja likely; SoCal impacts possible. For those who have been closely following either the long range charts or Surfline’s Lotus spot...
Sleeping on a sailboat off California’s Santa Catalina Island, Jody Mack awoke at about 4 a.m. to screams from a nearby boat. “They kept screaming the person’s name who perished and then they screamed (for) help,” Mack told the Los Angeles Times. “And that’s when we jumped up and got over to their boat as quick as possible in the dinghy.”
Some inland and desert communities could see highs around 110 degrees on Monday as an extended heat wave continues to bake Southern California.
Seeing bears isn't uncommon for residents of the city of Arcadia in Los Angeles County, but what some saw Sunday upset many of them. A large bear, which neighbors said was a regular in the area, was spotted resting inside a backyard around noon Sunday with an arrow sticking out of it, CBS Los Angeles reports.
