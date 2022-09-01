No injuries after helicopter lands at Aloha Stadium

HONOLULU (AP) — There were no injuries or reports of damage after a helicopter carrying four people landed in the parking lot of a Hawaii stadium Wednesday, officials said.

The helicopter made a “precautionary landing” at Aloha Stadium near Honolulu, said Jai Cunningham, spokesperson for the state Department of Transportation.

The Robinson R44 helicopter landed safely around 2:15 p.m. after a warning light indicator illuminated, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. The helicopter was headed to Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

The FAA will investigate.

Paramedics responded but there were no injuries, said Shayne Enright, spokesperson for Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

One pilot and three passengers exited the aircraft uninjured and declined medical attention, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

The stadium is Hawaii’s largest outdoor arena.