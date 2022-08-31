Read full article on original website
IDD workforce in N.C.
As we celebrate Labor Day, we are looking at the more than 185,000 adults in North Carolina living with intellectual or developmental disabilities, or IDD. And while they may have different abilities than many others, they have many skills to contribute to the workforce.
School baptizes 100 children without parents' permission
When children are baptized, it is usually with the permission of their parents who are there to celebrate the rite of passage with their children. However, that was not the case when 100 students were baptized without the permission of their parents at a parochial school in North Carolina. All of the parents were surprised, and some of them were angry that this happened without their permission.
Bladen Co. businesses to be added to Rural RISE NC project
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Secretary of State’s Office announced Sept. 2 that Bladen County businesses are being added to the Rural RISE NC project. Per the announcement, being added to the initiative will give business creators in Bladen County free and low-cost resources such as:. A checklist...
Back to School 2022: Bladen County Schools gets creative to make up for teacher shortages
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Imagine sitting in math class, ready to learn in-person on the first day of school. Your teacher, however, is on the other side of the county. Broadcasting classes from one school to another is just one way Bladen County Schools has tried to make up for a shortage of teachers.
Mayor's Youth Initiative Event
The Mayor's Youth Initiative event was held Friday, August 19th at 513 Barnes Street. A group of local service providers, community leaders, and educators collaborated together in creating services for the youth of Florence. The event included door prizes, food, games, music and more. The initiative is a strategic partnership...
I-95 south near St. Pauls in Robeson County back open after vehicle fire
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A section of Interstate 95 south near St. Pauls in Robeson County has reopened after being shut down Saturday morning because of a vehicle fire, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The fire closed part of the highway at mile-marker 33 near Highway 301, NCDOT said. The fire […]
3 shot at birthday party in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Three people were shot at a birthday party in Robeson County Saturday night, and are recovering. Officers with multiple other law enforcement agencies responded just after 11 p.m. to the birthday party at a home on Old Lumberton Rd. in Maxton, according to Investigator Darrian Hudson with the Maxton Police Department.
New round of grants could help expand broadband access in southeastern North Carolina
More than a decade ago, a telephone cooperative was laying fiber for new customers who did not have internet access in a rural area east of th
Woman, 41, reported missing in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 41-year-old woman who has been missing since Aug. 28. Jennifer Lowery of St. Pauls was last seen on Saturday night, Aug. 28, at 234 Decker Road, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. She is 5-foot-8, […]
Update on when you can expect the P-EBT cards for students
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Social Services new P-EBT cards are on their way to eligible K-12 students. South Carolina got approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to issue 2022 Summer Pandemic EBT benefits to public school students. Previously South Carolina had been approved during...
NC Rural Center receives $3.2 million grant from The Duke Endowment for Faith in Rural Communities Program
RALEIGH— The NC Rural Center received a $3.2 million grant from The Duke Endowment to continue its successful Faith in Rural Communities (FIRC) program for another five years. Since 2017, the Rural Center has partnered with The Duke Endowment to provide training, coaching, and grants to more than 40...
Thousands roll into Horry County RV campgrounds for Labor Day weekend
LONGS S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of people are rolling into Horry County this weekend in RVs to celebrate the Labor Day weekend. The Willow Tree RV Resort and Campground in Longs is experiencing record-breaking numbers compared with last year, officials said. A year ago at this time, the campground was about 75% to 85% full; […]
Duke Energy Proposes Rate Increases for Pee Dee Area
Duke Energy is proposing a rate increase for residents in the Pee Dee region. Duke Energy Progress, a subsidiary of the company, says the rates would affect 172,000 customers. Under the proposal, residential bills will go up by 14.7%, while commercial and industrial customers would see an average of a 7.8% increase. If approved, the Public Service Commission of South Carolina will propose phasing the increase over a total of two years. A residential customer will see an increase of $14.36 per month starting April 1st of next year and then an additional $4.40 per month in April of 2024. According to the company, the change is part of an effort to “enhance the customer experience.” Duke Energy added that customers who struggle to pay their bill may qualify for financial assistance through several government and nonprofit programs.
Compete in N.C. State Fair Home Chef Challenge
The N.C. State Fair is looking for home chefs to spice up the competitions at the fair with 11 days of cooking challenges. Included are loaded nachos, ultimate brownies, spirited pies, quirky cobbler, a make-ahead breakfast challenge, chili cook-off, grain bowls, sirloin salad, fair food featuring bacon and chicken casserole.
Serious crash closes both lanes of I-95 in Cumberland County
A serious crash closed both lanes of Interstate 95 in Cumberland County near Hope Mills Sunday morning. The interstate shutdown at Exit 46, or the exit to North Carolina Highway 87, around 12 a.m. Sunday and re-opened around 6:30 a.m. Drivers passing through the area were being directed around the...
•Sept. 8 Live performance: Charly Lowry will sing live at Your Pie in Lumberton from 7 to 1
Woman dead in Moore County mobile home shooting, sheriff says
ROBBINS, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead following a shooting in a neighborhood Saturday night, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office. On Saturday at approximately 10 p.m., deputies responded to a report of someone going door to door in the area of Sunset mobile home park in Robbins.
Some South Carolina counties getting money to offset population decline
LEE COUNTY, S.C. — Lifelong Lee County Resident Jessie Hickmon said he has seen his community shrink throughout the years. "I'm looking for the day to come that they put more housing and new housing and there will be more people," said Hickmon. According to Census data, Lee County's...
1 hurt in Highway 501 crash, crews say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a wreck on Highway 501 in the Carolina Forest area late Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the area of Conbraco Circle for a crash involving one vehicle at 9:20 p.m. The person hurt was taken to...
S.C. school district pays $2M to settle lawsuit after child with autism attacked on school bus, attorney says
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – The Chesterfield County School District has reached a multi-million-dollar settlement with the family of a child with autism who was attacked on a school bus, attorneys said. According to Patrick McLaughlin with the Wukela Law Firm, the South Carolina Department of Education paid $187,500...
