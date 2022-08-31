ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robeson County, NC

spectrumlocalnews.com

IDD workforce in N.C.

As we celebrate Labor Day, we are looking at the more than 185,000 adults in North Carolina living with intellectual or developmental disabilities, or IDD. And while they may have different abilities than many others, they have many skills to contribute to the workforce.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Margaret Minnicks

School baptizes 100 children without parents' permission

When children are baptized, it is usually with the permission of their parents who are there to celebrate the rite of passage with their children. However, that was not the case when 100 students were baptized without the permission of their parents at a parochial school in North Carolina. All of the parents were surprised, and some of them were angry that this happened without their permission.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WECT

Bladen Co. businesses to be added to Rural RISE NC project

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Secretary of State’s Office announced Sept. 2 that Bladen County businesses are being added to the Rural RISE NC project. Per the announcement, being added to the initiative will give business creators in Bladen County free and low-cost resources such as:. A checklist...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
County
Robeson County, NC
City
Maxton, NC
Robeson County, NC
Education
Robeson County, NC
Government
peedeenewsnetwork.com

Mayor's Youth Initiative Event

The Mayor's Youth Initiative event was held Friday, August 19th at 513 Barnes Street. A group of local service providers, community leaders, and educators collaborated together in creating services for the youth of Florence. The event included door prizes, food, games, music and more. The initiative is a strategic partnership...
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

3 shot at birthday party in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Three people were shot at a birthday party in Robeson County Saturday night, and are recovering. Officers with multiple other law enforcement agencies responded just after 11 p.m. to the birthday party at a home on Old Lumberton Rd. in Maxton, according to Investigator Darrian Hudson with the Maxton Police Department.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
Person
Roy Cooper
WBTW News13

Woman, 41, reported missing in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 41-year-old woman who has been missing since Aug. 28. Jennifer Lowery of St. Pauls was last seen on Saturday night, Aug. 28, at 234 Decker Road, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. She is 5-foot-8, […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
News19 WLTX

Update on when you can expect the P-EBT cards for students

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Social Services new P-EBT cards are on their way to eligible K-12 students. South Carolina got approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to issue 2022 Summer Pandemic EBT benefits to public school students. Previously South Carolina had been approved during...
EDUCATION
wfxb.com

Duke Energy Proposes Rate Increases for Pee Dee Area

Duke Energy is proposing a rate increase for residents in the Pee Dee region. Duke Energy Progress, a subsidiary of the company, says the rates would affect 172,000 customers. Under the proposal, residential bills will go up by 14.7%, while commercial and industrial customers would see an average of a 7.8% increase. If approved, the Public Service Commission of South Carolina will propose phasing the increase over a total of two years. A residential customer will see an increase of $14.36 per month starting April 1st of next year and then an additional $4.40 per month in April of 2024. According to the company, the change is part of an effort to “enhance the customer experience.” Duke Energy added that customers who struggle to pay their bill may qualify for financial assistance through several government and nonprofit programs.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newbernnow.com

Compete in N.C. State Fair Home Chef Challenge

The N.C. State Fair is looking for home chefs to spice up the competitions at the fair with 11 days of cooking challenges. Included are loaded nachos, ultimate brownies, spirited pies, quirky cobbler, a make-ahead breakfast challenge, chili cook-off, grain bowls, sirloin salad, fair food featuring bacon and chicken casserole.
RESTAURANTS
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
cbs17

Woman dead in Moore County mobile home shooting, sheriff says

ROBBINS, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead following a shooting in a neighborhood Saturday night, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office. On Saturday at approximately 10 p.m., deputies responded to a report of someone going door to door in the area of Sunset mobile home park in Robbins.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WMBF

1 hurt in Highway 501 crash, crews say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a wreck on Highway 501 in the Carolina Forest area late Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the area of Conbraco Circle for a crash involving one vehicle at 9:20 p.m. The person hurt was taken to...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

