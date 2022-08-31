ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Comments / 0

Related
petcreeks.com

12 Tips On How To Stop My Dog From Barking At Other Dogs

How to stop my dog from barking at other dogs is exactly what this post aims at resolving. When thinking of how to stop your dog from barking at other dogs you should first try to understand the reason for such an attitude. Sometimes when dogs bark at other dogs...
PETS
petpress.net

Can Dogs Sense Evil: The Power of the Canine Nose

Did you know that dogs have an incredibly powerful sense of smell? In fact, their noses are up to one thousand times more sensitive than our own!. This makes them able to detect even the slightest scent and makes them perfect for a variety of jobs like search and rescue, drug detection, and even cancer detection. But can dogs sense evil?
PETS
pethelpful.com

Video of Purebred Dogs Awaiting Adoption in a Shelter Is an Important Reminder

It is no secret that animal shelters are often close to maximum capacity. This is partly due to people preferring to get their dogs from breeders because they want a purebred dog. However, this TikTok video is reminding people that breeders are not the only option when in search of a purebred!
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Dogs#Dog#Long Term Memory#Canines#Stress Hormone#Animal Cognition
survivornet.com

Worried Mom, 22, Thought Her Toddler Son’s ‘Cloudy’ Eye Was Caused By ‘A Lazy Eye:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Learning about Retinoblastoma: A Type of Eye Cancer. Chloe Ross, 22, noticed her son’s eye wan’t very responsive and seemed cloudy when he turned 2, but she originally thought these symptoms were due to a lazy eye. Sadly, progressing symptoms would eventually lead her to discover that he had a type of eye cancer called retinoblastoma.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
One Green Planet

Dog Forced to Repeatedly Have Litters at an Illegal Breeding Facility Makes Incredible Transformation!

An undercover investigation conducted by PETA found an illegal breeding operation in Michigan filled with neglected and abused animals. 39 dogs were seized by authorities, including Ruthie, the Jack Russel terrier. Source: PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals)/Youtube. Ruthie was neglected, repeatedly bred, and had litters taken away...
MISSAUKEE COUNTY, MI
natureworldnews.com

Kitten with Two Heads Born in Arkansas Due to Rare Genetic Mutation

A kitten with two heads was born in the city of Harrison in Arkansas, United States, according to reports on Sunday, August 21. The owner of the two-headed kitten named him Harvey, in reference to Batman's enemy Harvey Dent, a hero turned villain named Two-Face, who appeared in "The Dark Knight" move, "The Batman" franchise, and the "Detective Comics."
HARRISON, AR
dailyphew.com

Dog Breaks Out Of Kennel To Comfort Abandoned Crying Puppies

Maggie, the Australian shepherd, had her little puppies taken away before being put up for adoption at an animal shelter herself. When she was finally adopted, Maggie’s owners decided to kennel her for the night at Barker’s Dog Hotel in Alberta. What they never expected was for Maggie to escape and come to the aid of a litter of puppies that had also lost their mom!
PETS
BGR.com

This is the first and only poisonous bird that has ever been discovered

When you think of poisonous animals, you most likely think of spiders, snakes, deadly frogs, and other creatures like that first. But what you might not know is that there are actually poisonous birds, too. They’re rare, though. In fact, they’re so rare that the hooded pitohui is the world’s first poisonous bird confirmed by scientific research.
WILDLIFE
Whiskey Riff

Black Bear Discovers A Mirror In The Woods & The Reaction Is Hilarious

I’m fully convinced that bears seeing themselves in a mirror for the first time is the best thing on the internet right now. About a month ago, the internet was taken by storm after a video of a bear looking at itself in the mirror surfaced on just about every platform imaginable, and it’s so freaked out by what it sees it starts to jump around like it’s on a trampoline, which is about the same as my reaction after looking into the mirror the morning after a long night of drinking.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy