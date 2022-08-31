Read full article on original website
petcreeks.com
12 Tips On How To Stop My Dog From Barking At Other Dogs
How to stop my dog from barking at other dogs is exactly what this post aims at resolving. When thinking of how to stop your dog from barking at other dogs you should first try to understand the reason for such an attitude. Sometimes when dogs bark at other dogs...
petpress.net
Can Dogs Sense Evil: The Power of the Canine Nose
Did you know that dogs have an incredibly powerful sense of smell? In fact, their noses are up to one thousand times more sensitive than our own!. This makes them able to detect even the slightest scent and makes them perfect for a variety of jobs like search and rescue, drug detection, and even cancer detection. But can dogs sense evil?
pethelpful.com
Video of Purebred Dogs Awaiting Adoption in a Shelter Is an Important Reminder
It is no secret that animal shelters are often close to maximum capacity. This is partly due to people preferring to get their dogs from breeders because they want a purebred dog. However, this TikTok video is reminding people that breeders are not the only option when in search of a purebred!
iheart.com
Baby Girl Is The 'Only One In The World' Born With Rare Genetic Mutation
A baby girl born in Las Vegas was diagnosed with a rare genetic mutation with no treatment or cure. Josette Gentile told KVVU that her daughter Isla is the only person in the world known to have a specific mutation to her FDXR gene. "One of her genes has two...
survivornet.com
Boy, 6, Stopped Playing With Friends And Developed ‘Strange Bruises:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Six Year Old Boy's Leukemia Diagnosed After Family Friend Noticed He Wasn't Playing Outside. Cian McGrath of Liverpool England was six years old when a family friend noticed he was playing with other kids. Several doctors’ visits later he was diagnosed with leukemia. Now 22 and in remission, he’s...
dailyphew.com
This Sweet Puppy Was Dumped On The Day Of His Adoption, But His Story Went Viral And Now He Has A Loving Family Taking Care Of Him
Vicente the gorgeous dog was dressed to the nines and ready to meet his new family, but he was tragically abandoned on the day of his adoption. His tale gained traction on social media, and things changed dramatically when he was adopted. According to MILENIO.COM, Vicente was cared for by...
survivornet.com
Man, 27, Notices A ‘Skin Tag’ That Started Bleeding Down His Leg While He Was Getting Dressed: It Turned Out To Be Cancer And He’s ‘Lucky To Be Alive’
A man from England is sharing his skin cancer story after getting diagnosed with melanoma twice. Andy Mount learned of his diagnosis after finding a bleeding skin tag on the back of his leg. Melanoma is a type of skin cancer that starts in the same cells that give your...
survivornet.com
Worried Mom, 22, Thought Her Toddler Son’s ‘Cloudy’ Eye Was Caused By ‘A Lazy Eye:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Learning about Retinoblastoma: A Type of Eye Cancer. Chloe Ross, 22, noticed her son’s eye wan’t very responsive and seemed cloudy when he turned 2, but she originally thought these symptoms were due to a lazy eye. Sadly, progressing symptoms would eventually lead her to discover that he had a type of eye cancer called retinoblastoma.
One Green Planet
Dog Forced to Repeatedly Have Litters at an Illegal Breeding Facility Makes Incredible Transformation!
An undercover investigation conducted by PETA found an illegal breeding operation in Michigan filled with neglected and abused animals. 39 dogs were seized by authorities, including Ruthie, the Jack Russel terrier. Source: PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals)/Youtube. Ruthie was neglected, repeatedly bred, and had litters taken away...
survivornet.com
Landscaper Dad, 47, Worked Outside For YEARS With No Shirt And No Sunscreen: Then He Felt A Lump In His Armpit That Turned Out To Be Cancer
Shane McCormick, 47, didn’t protect his skin as he worked as a landscape gardener for 13 years. He first was diagnosed with cancer in 2017, but it was removed during a biopsy of a mole on his back. Two years later, the cancer returned in the form of a tumor under his armpit.
natureworldnews.com
Kitten with Two Heads Born in Arkansas Due to Rare Genetic Mutation
A kitten with two heads was born in the city of Harrison in Arkansas, United States, according to reports on Sunday, August 21. The owner of the two-headed kitten named him Harvey, in reference to Batman's enemy Harvey Dent, a hero turned villain named Two-Face, who appeared in "The Dark Knight" move, "The Batman" franchise, and the "Detective Comics."
Pet owner's heartbreak as his six-month-old puppy dies during a mysterious spate of five dog deaths in 72 hours at a popular beach
A man said he is 'absolutely heartbroken' after his six-month-old puppy died following a walk at a popular beach - one of a mysterious spate of five dog deaths in 72 hours. Dusty Sammon took his rescue pup Yindi for a walk on August 3 along Kawana Beach on Queensland's Sunshine Coast.
dailyphew.com
Dog Breaks Out Of Kennel To Comfort Abandoned Crying Puppies
Maggie, the Australian shepherd, had her little puppies taken away before being put up for adoption at an animal shelter herself. When she was finally adopted, Maggie’s owners decided to kennel her for the night at Barker’s Dog Hotel in Alberta. What they never expected was for Maggie to escape and come to the aid of a litter of puppies that had also lost their mom!
Tears as Dog Who Lived in Rescue Shelter for 7 Years Is Finally Adopted
After two years of caring for the dog as a shelter worker, TikTok user @josh.timk decided to make Terri his own.
ohmymag.co.uk
This heartbroken puppy refused to leave a cardboard box her owner abandoned her in, hoping for him to come back
Harvest was abandoned in a cardboard box where she loyally stayed overnight. She was waiting for her owner to come back, but no one did.Dallas Dog took her in their care, but the animal refused to leave her safe cardboard space she was eventually named after. The pooch is now looking for a new home.
Puppy mill rescue looking for a forever home
This very shy, but very sweet dog was used for breeding at the puppy mill and didn’t get to enjoy the life of a loved and happy pet. Brownie needs to live with a resident dog who can help her relax in a new environment.
I’m an expert and there are key signs to know if someone is about to die – you can tell if they’re days or months away
A MEDICAL expert has revealed the signs to look out for that a loved one is dying, claiming that they can sometimes be spotted months in advance. Physician Carol DeSarkissian reviewed WebMD's list of possible indicators that a terminally ill person is dying, including simple things like the person sleeping or snoozing more.
This is the first and only poisonous bird that has ever been discovered
When you think of poisonous animals, you most likely think of spiders, snakes, deadly frogs, and other creatures like that first. But what you might not know is that there are actually poisonous birds, too. They’re rare, though. In fact, they’re so rare that the hooded pitohui is the world’s first poisonous bird confirmed by scientific research.
Black Bear Discovers A Mirror In The Woods & The Reaction Is Hilarious
I’m fully convinced that bears seeing themselves in a mirror for the first time is the best thing on the internet right now. About a month ago, the internet was taken by storm after a video of a bear looking at itself in the mirror surfaced on just about every platform imaginable, and it’s so freaked out by what it sees it starts to jump around like it’s on a trampoline, which is about the same as my reaction after looking into the mirror the morning after a long night of drinking.
