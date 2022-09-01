Officials investigating after man fatally shot in Roxbury

A man has died after a shooting in Roxbury Wednesday night, according to District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

According to a spokesperson from the Boston Police Department, officers responded to the reported shooting on Dale Street at approximately 8:00 p.m.

Police and medical examiners are on hand investigating the scene

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

