HAYS, Kan. - The Fort Hays State women's soccer team defeated Wayne State (Neb.) 1-0 in the home opener on Saturday (Sep. 3). After entering halftime scoreless, the Tigers found the net early in the second half and held off the Wildcat attack to secure the win. FHSU improved to 2-0-1 on the year and Wayne State fell to 0-2-1. There was plenty of action in the first half despite no goals scored as the Tigers took nine shots and put five on target, while the Wildcats managed a pair of shots with one placed on goal.

HAYS, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO