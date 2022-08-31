Read full article on original website
Tigers Take Down Wildcats in Home Opener
HAYS, Kan. - The Fort Hays State women's soccer team defeated Wayne State (Neb.) 1-0 in the home opener on Saturday (Sep. 3). After entering halftime scoreless, the Tigers found the net early in the second half and held off the Wildcat attack to secure the win. FHSU improved to 2-0-1 on the year and Wayne State fell to 0-2-1. There was plenty of action in the first half despite no goals scored as the Tigers took nine shots and put five on target, while the Wildcats managed a pair of shots with one placed on goal.
Women's Soccer Plays First Home Matches of the Season
FHSU (1-0-1) picked up a 2-0 win over Sioux Falls and a 1-1 draw with Augustana last week in South Dakota. Hannah Mares leads the Tigers with two goals on the season with Britney Arneson behind her with one. Wayne State (0-1-1) finished in a 2-2 draw in their most...
Volleyball Splits Day One in Texas
DENTON, Texas - The Fort Hays State volleyball team turned in a 1-1 record on Friday's day one of the Denton Volleyfest (Sept. 2). The Tigers opened the weekend with a 3-0 sweep of East Central before falling in four tough sets against tournament-host Texas Woman's. Riley Tinder recorded 25...
Women Victorious, Men Second in Cross Country Season Debut
HUTCHINSON, Kan. - The Fort Hays State women's cross country team came away victorious at the Terry Masterson Twilight Classic Thursday evening (Sept. 1), with Gretchen Kuffel winning the race by nearly 20 seconds. The men's squad, meanwhile, placed second out of 15 teams after placing five runners in the top 15.
