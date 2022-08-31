Read full article on original website
chulavistatoday.com
Seven drivers cited at Chula Vista Checkpoint
Chula Vista police issued citations to seven motorists during a weekend checkpoint for driving without a license or with a suspended license. The checkpoint was conducted from 6 p.m. Friday to midnight at the 300 Block of East H street, according to CVPD Sgt. Anthony Molina. Thousands traveled through the checkpoint, but nobody was arrested for driving under the influence.
chulavistatoday.com
Two Men Sentenced to Prison for Participating in Nationwide Grandparent Scam
A federal judge sentenced two men to nine years and two years in prison for their role in a large-scale criminal enterprise that swindled over $300,000 from ten elderly victims in San Diego County. Timothy Ingram, 30, of North Hollywood, California, and 46-year-old Joaquin Lopez of Hollywood, Florida, were sentenced...
chulavistatoday.com
County official urges residents to take safety precautions amid dangerous heat conditions
San Diego County officials urged residents to take precautionary measures if an emergency disaster strikes, as the region is under an extreme heat warning with dangerously hot conditions. San Diego County Board Chair Nathan Fletcher, Supervisor Joel Anderson, CAL FIRE, County Fire Chief Ray Tony Meacham, and San Diego County...
chulavistatoday.com
County identified Infectious tuberculosis case in South Bay MTS passanger
The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency identified a passenger using the Metropolitan Transit System in the south bay diagnosed with infectious pulmonary tuberculosis(TB), the agency announced Thursday. County health officials are working with MTS officials to notify those who were possibly exposed and advise those impacted to...
chulavistatoday.com
Local and international brew, bites and beats returns to Chula Vista with annual Amps & Ales
Amps & Ales return to Chula Vista's heart this month to showcase local and international brews, bites, and beats, presented by Grasshopper hosted by the Downtown Chula Vista Association. Third Avenue will be lined with unlimited tastings on Sept. 17 with over 30 local and international breweries, distilleries, wineries, and...
chulavistatoday.com
CA Attorney general warns against price gouging during labor day weekend
California’s Attorney General Rob Bonta issued a consumer alert warning of price gouging during the state of emergency as extreme heat scorches the state. The state’s top attorney encourages residents to be proactive about protecting themselves and their health during the heat wave by limiting their time outside, staying hydrated, and knowing about the signs of heat stroke.
chulavistatoday.com
Saturday and Sunday: Check out these events happening in Chula Vista today and tomorrow!
It's a beautiful Saturday to get out and enjoy quality time with your loved ones here in the Southbay. Here are three events happening today that you or a loved one could be interested in. 1. First Saturdays Summer Skate Jam. Sat, Sep 3, 6:00 PM - Sunset View Park.
chulavistatoday.com
2022 San Diego Yarn Crawl to highlight local shops and alpaca farms
The San Diego Yarn Crawl calls all knitting, crochet, yarn, fiber, weaving, and textile art enthusiasts throughout the county in a free annual event that highlights local yarn stores and alpaca farms. The event will take all participants from Ramona to Chula Vista, and many points in between from Sept....
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego recognizes Ukrainian Independence Day with an official proclamation
The City of San Diego has officially recognized Ukraine's Independence Day with proclamation as of this weekend. On Friday, local members of the Ukrainian community stopped by Mayor Todd Gloria's office for a special moment for many Ukrainians living in San Diego. As of this weekend, San Diego has joined...
