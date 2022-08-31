ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seven drivers cited at Chula Vista Checkpoint

Chula Vista police issued citations to seven motorists during a weekend checkpoint for driving without a license or with a suspended license. The checkpoint was conducted from 6 p.m. Friday to midnight at the 300 Block of East H street, according to CVPD Sgt. Anthony Molina. Thousands traveled through the checkpoint, but nobody was arrested for driving under the influence.
chulavistatoday.com

County identified Infectious tuberculosis case in South Bay MTS passanger

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency identified a passenger using the Metropolitan Transit System in the south bay diagnosed with infectious pulmonary tuberculosis(TB), the agency announced Thursday. County health officials are working with MTS officials to notify those who were possibly exposed and advise those impacted to...
chulavistatoday.com

CA Attorney general warns against price gouging during labor day weekend

California’s Attorney General Rob Bonta issued a consumer alert warning of price gouging during the state of emergency as extreme heat scorches the state. The state’s top attorney encourages residents to be proactive about protecting themselves and their health during the heat wave by limiting their time outside, staying hydrated, and knowing about the signs of heat stroke.
chulavistatoday.com

2022 San Diego Yarn Crawl to highlight local shops and alpaca farms

The San Diego Yarn Crawl calls all knitting, crochet, yarn, fiber, weaving, and textile art enthusiasts throughout the county in a free annual event that highlights local yarn stores and alpaca farms. The event will take all participants from Ramona to Chula Vista, and many points in between from Sept....
