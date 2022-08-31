Chula Vista police issued citations to seven motorists during a weekend checkpoint for driving without a license or with a suspended license. The checkpoint was conducted from 6 p.m. Friday to midnight at the 300 Block of East H street, according to CVPD Sgt. Anthony Molina. Thousands traveled through the checkpoint, but nobody was arrested for driving under the influence.

CHULA VISTA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO