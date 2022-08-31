Read full article on original website
This Is The Most Expensive City To Live In Texas
It takes quite a bit of money to live here.
How Bad Are El Paso Drivers? Do We Have The Worst In Texas?
We've all had experiences with bad drivers in El Paso. Someone cuts you off in traffic, or they tailgate you, they run a red light... it's something that's given El Paso a reputation of having some of the worst drivers in Texas, yet alone the country. Just how bad are...
Kelly Clarkson Interviews El Paso Artist At Uvalde TX Mural Site
Singer and talk show host Kelly Clarkson was spotted at the Downtown District of Uvalde interviewing Texas artists, including El Paso's own Tino Ortega, about the portrait mural project. Created by Abel Ortiz, a professor at Southwest Texas Jr. College and Uvalde-based artist, and Monica Maldonado, director and founder of...
TV Show Reunites Musician With Caboots In El Paso 30 Years Later
Here's how a new Netflix TV show about cars inadvertently reunites a musician with one of El Paso's most famous boot makers, Caboots, thirty years later. For four generations, Caboots, one of El Paso's most famous and oldest boot makers in the Sun City, continues to make custom cowboy boots for celebrities and rock stars worldwide.
WacoTrib.com
Here’s how it’s going since Texas lifted a ban on Sunday morning beer and wine sales
A year ago, the law changed in Texas to allow stores to sell beer and wine before noon on Sundays. People who moved to the state never quite understood why grocery stores’ big, elaborate wine and beer sections were out of bounds because of the time on the clock.
An El Paso Mobile Bar Is the New Way Happy Hour Can Come to You
Adults who are 21 and over can finally rejoice about a new invention in El Paso. When we were kids we had all sorts of excitement when we would hear the ice cream truck roll around the block. Well, adults can look forward to something similar to that except they...
5 El Paso Restaurants That Are Always Worth The Wait According To El Pasoans
Food. I love it and sometimes there is food that is well worth the wait and then… sometimes a girl CAN NOT wait to eat and she WILL NOT wait! Me. I’m the girl. However, when it comes to standing or sitting in line for certain local restaurants there are a few that I don’t mind waiting for.
What to expect on Labor Day in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All administrative offices in El Paso will be closed tomorrow due to the Labor Day holiday, however some businesses will be open. The following is the City’s schedule of services and operations for Monday, September 5: CLOSED/NO SERVICE Greater El Paso Landfill and Citizen Collection Stations City COVID-19 Vaccination sites […]
Popular Traveling Thai Kitchen Making 3 Pop Up Stops In El Paso
Pranum Pop Up, the famous traveling kitchen from Austin, returns to El Paso with three pop-up stops cooking authentic homestyle Thai cuisine in the Sun City. The Traveling Thai Kitchen by Dream Kasestatad returns this week, setting up shop at three local hot spots around El Paso. Dream grew up...
Lucha Libre Highlights September Return of Fiesta de las Luces to Downtown El Paso
The block party returns downtown this month. Fiesta de las Luces is back September 17 and it's bringing the lights, the food, and the music, and adding masked wrestlers to the mix. Lucha Frontera. The heroes and villains of Lucha Frontera will rumble and tumble inside the ring and under...
Free Alien Ant Farm Concert, Family Activities at UTEP vs NMSU Pregame Party
It’s great to see a renewed interest by UTEP officials in producing a better overall game-day fan experience. This season, that includes a handful of home game pregame parking lot parties with live music, food trucks, and kid-friendly activities. The next one is this Saturday, September 10, prior to the Battle of I-10.
BREAKING: Body found at 160 Cotton
EL PASO, Texas -- Crimes Against Persons is investigating a body found at 160 Cotton. Police say this is not a homicide investigation. The call was received Sunday at 8:32 p.m. Stay tuned to ABC-7 as this is a developing story. Article Topic Follows: News. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION.
Seen This Sign Before? Popular Tex-Mex Eatery to Expand Locations in Texas
A legendary Tex-Mex restaurant in Austin popular for its outdoor sign has its sight set on something big. As big as the Lone Star State itself. El Arroyo restaurant and its words of wisdom will soon expand in Texas according to a recent report from My San Antonio. The restaurant,...
This Texas Suburb Is The Best In The Country For Buying A House
Six Texas cities placed in the top 10.
5 Fun ‘Get Down’ Outdoor Markets For Labor Day Weekend In El Paso
Don't have plans for the weekend? Let the 3-day Labor Day Weekend begin! Discover some of El Paso's fun and creative sides at these get-down markets around the Sun City. Everyone always likes to poke fun that there is never anything to do in El Paso, but the truth is plenty is going on around town all the time. From art shows to live music and everything in between, El Paso offers plenty of creative flow.
Labor Day weekend festivals
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two big festivals happening around the borderland this weekend include the Franciscan festival and the St. Anthony’s Bazaar. The St Anthony’s Bazaar festival will have games, live entertainment, and what they are most known for, the gorditas. There is still time to attend the Bazaar festival which will run until […]
Alligator found hissing at ATM users in Texas
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Police in Texas captured an alligator found lurking next to an ATM and hissing at customers making withdrawals. The Lake Worth Police Department said in a Facebook post that a woman who used the ATM reported hearing a "hissing" sound while withdrawing money, and officers arrived to find a 3 1/2-foot alligator lurking next to the machine.
Two Texas Women Step In To Help Out Denny’s Workers
Two women in Texas recently shared their experience at a short staffed Denny's and it was a powerful display of unity. After attending a concert one evening, Sylvia Arredondo and her mother Idalia Merkel decided to stop and get something to eat; as one usually likes to do at a concert! Their fist stop was an IHOP but that plan was halted when they arrived to the closed IHOP due to staff shortages.
