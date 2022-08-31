Read full article on original website
Digital Collegian
59.5 Percent of Adult ED Visits Are for Patients With Chronic Conditions
FRIDAY, Sept. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Almost 60 percent of adult emergency department visits are by patients with at least one chronic condition associated with severe COVID-19, according to a study published online Sept. 1 in the National Health Statistics Reports, a publication from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Eating Ultra-Processed Food May Up Colorectal Cancer Risk in Men
FRIDAY, Sept. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- High consumption of ultra-processed foods in men is associated with an increased risk for colorectal cancer, according to a study published online Aug. 31 in The BMJ. Lu Wang, Ph.D., from the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University in...
