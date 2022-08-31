INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Education today announced the top 10 finalists for the 2023 Indiana Teacher of the Year. “Nearly everyone can remember their favorite teacher – the person who taught them, encouraged them, and inspired them to achieve their dreams,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “Indiana is home to exceptional teachers across the state, and this year’s top 10 Teacher of the Year finalists are especially impressive. Our teachers’ work matters today and will continue to impact students throughout their entire lives.”

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO