ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
city-countyobserver.com

Rokita Moves To Protect Indiana State Employees’ Retirement Funds

Attorney General Todd Rokita moves to protect Indiana state employees’ retirement funds from being leveraged for corporate woke causes. Attorney General Todd Rokita issued an advisory opinion today affirming that Indiana law requires Indiana Public Retirement System (INPRS) investments to be based solely on the financial interests of Hoosier public employees and retirees.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Indiana Department of Education announces 2023 Indiana Teacher of the Year top 10 finalists

INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Education today announced the top 10 finalists for the 2023 Indiana Teacher of the Year. “Nearly everyone can remember their favorite teacher – the person who taught them, encouraged them, and inspired them to achieve their dreams,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “Indiana is home to exceptional teachers across the state, and this year’s top 10 Teacher of the Year finalists are especially impressive. Our teachers’ work matters today and will continue to impact students throughout their entire lives.”
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Education
City
Notre Dame, IN
State
Indiana State
Inside Indiana Business

Group asks agencies to reject Indiana’s $100 million EV charging plan

A coalition of Black civil rights groups, nonprofits, business-owners and religious leaders on Wednesday called on the federal government to reject Indiana’s plan for a $100 million-plus investment in the state’s electric vehicle charging network. “That plan must include all voices from the community, and especially the voices...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

IU Health already seeing impact ahead of Sept. 15 abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS — With just two weeks until Indiana’s abortion ban goes into effect, the state’s largest healthcare system is already seeing an impact while preparing for what this will mean for their hospitals. The new law which takes effect September 15 bans most abortions with exceptions for rape, incest, the health of the mother or […]
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Why Back and Brawn Aren’t Enough in Indiana

STATE WIDE--It used to be that when you got out of high school and had a strong back, you could find a job that would feed the family. That’s not quite how it works any more and Indiana may be a bit behind because some potential workers aren’t getting the skills they need to get good jobs in the 21st century.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Abortion Law#Abortion Issues#Purdue University
WLFI.com

Planned Parenthood sues Tippecanoe Co. prosecutor

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County prosecutor has been named as a defendant in Planned Parenthood's lawsuit against the State of Indiana. Prosecutor Pat Harrington is one of seven county prosecutors named as defendants. The lawsuit filed Tuesday does not give a reason why those prosecutors are named, saying only that "per the Indiana Code the County Prosecutors are obligated to enforce state law in their respective counties."
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
wfyi.org

Indiana State Nursing Board changes policies to address federal law violation

The Indiana State Nursing Board has agreed to change its policies to address its violation of federal law. The U.S. Department of Justice found earlier this year that a program to help rehabilitate and monitor nurses with substance use disorders violated the Americans with Disabilities Act. That’s because the board wouldn’t allow nurses who use medication in their recovery to participate in the program.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Rokita: No “woke” ESG criteria allowed in pension investments

Indiana and its investment managers can’t make government employee pension system investments based on environmental, social or governance criteria, Attorney General Todd Rokita wrote in an advisory opinion released Thursday. Under state law, Rokita said, those decisions can only take Indiana employees and retirees’ financial interests into account. “Woke big businesses are collaborating with their […] The post Rokita: No “woke” ESG criteria allowed in pension investments appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Student fight results in lockdown at Clay High School

Just minor injuries were reported after a fight between students resulted in a lockdown at Clay High School. St. Joseph County Police were called around 11:20 a.m. on Friday, Sep. 2, but the fight had ended by the time they got there. The school remained in lockdown for about one...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Attorney General Todd Rokita moves to protect Indiana state employees’ retirement funds from being leveraged for corporate woke causes

INDIANA – Attorney General Todd Rokita issued an advisory opinion today affirming that Indiana law requires Indiana Public Retirement System (INPRS) investments to be based solely on the financial interests of Hoosier public employees and retirees. . Such investments may not, under state law, be based upon any so-called environmental,...
95.3 MNC

Michigan schools looking to keep students safe

Schools in Michigan are looking for ways to keep the classrooms safe this school year. Last year, schools in Berrien and Cass counties were shut down because of shooting threats. This year, they say that they want to provide a safe space to learn. ABC 57 News reports that Brandywine...
MICHIGAN STATE
indianapublicradio.org

Rokita takes aim at ESG investing, even as Indiana law already bans it

There’s no evidence that Indiana taxpayer dollars are being invested using what’s known as environmental, social and governance, or ESG considerations. But Attorney General Todd Rokita said he wants to assure Hoosiers that’s true. ESG investing is a growing practice in which investors consider the environmental and...
INDIANA STATE
WANE 15

Indiana’s top town for fall named in national list

Fall fanatics are ready to embark on their favorite part of the year. They could be pulling the flannel out of the closet, filling up on everything pumpkin spice, or planning a trip to their local orchard as we speak. Indiana has plenty of spots celebrated for their fall beauty and activities. Digital magazine Trips […]
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy