wbiw.com
Purdue, Notre Dame, and Indiana universities join CDC Midwest Center’s effort against disease-bearing ticks and mosquitoes
WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue University, Indiana University, and the University of Notre Dame have joined the Midwest Center of Excellence for Vector-Borne Diseases. The $10 million Midwest center, led by the University of Wisconsin-Madison, is funded for five years by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “The new...
city-countyobserver.com
Rokita Moves To Protect Indiana State Employees’ Retirement Funds
Attorney General Todd Rokita moves to protect Indiana state employees’ retirement funds from being leveraged for corporate woke causes. Attorney General Todd Rokita issued an advisory opinion today affirming that Indiana law requires Indiana Public Retirement System (INPRS) investments to be based solely on the financial interests of Hoosier public employees and retirees.
WISH-TV
WISH-TV, Indiana’s Education Station, adds state’s only full-time television Education Reporter
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Al Carl, Vice President/News Director of WISH-TV, today announced that Jade Jackson is joining WISH-TV focusing exclusively as an Education Reporter. Jackson has television reporting experience at KTHV in Little Rock, Arkansas, and KTAL in Shreveport, Louisiana, and is a graduate of the University of North Texas.
wbiw.com
Indiana Department of Education announces 2023 Indiana Teacher of the Year top 10 finalists
INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Education today announced the top 10 finalists for the 2023 Indiana Teacher of the Year. “Nearly everyone can remember their favorite teacher – the person who taught them, encouraged them, and inspired them to achieve their dreams,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “Indiana is home to exceptional teachers across the state, and this year’s top 10 Teacher of the Year finalists are especially impressive. Our teachers’ work matters today and will continue to impact students throughout their entire lives.”
Doc: Physicians considering leaving Indiana over impending abortion law
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's abortion ban goes into effect in two weeks. The ban has some medical professionals and Hoosiers talking about leaving the state. It started with a text message from one doctor to another asking for "trauma surgery coverage" in October and December. "This person responded, 'No, and...
Inside Indiana Business
Group asks agencies to reject Indiana’s $100 million EV charging plan
A coalition of Black civil rights groups, nonprofits, business-owners and religious leaders on Wednesday called on the federal government to reject Indiana’s plan for a $100 million-plus investment in the state’s electric vehicle charging network. “That plan must include all voices from the community, and especially the voices...
IU Health already seeing impact ahead of Sept. 15 abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS — With just two weeks until Indiana’s abortion ban goes into effect, the state’s largest healthcare system is already seeing an impact while preparing for what this will mean for their hospitals. The new law which takes effect September 15 bans most abortions with exceptions for rape, incest, the health of the mother or […]
WIBC.com
Why Back and Brawn Aren’t Enough in Indiana
STATE WIDE--It used to be that when you got out of high school and had a strong back, you could find a job that would feed the family. That’s not quite how it works any more and Indiana may be a bit behind because some potential workers aren’t getting the skills they need to get good jobs in the 21st century.
WLFI.com
Planned Parenthood sues Tippecanoe Co. prosecutor
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County prosecutor has been named as a defendant in Planned Parenthood's lawsuit against the State of Indiana. Prosecutor Pat Harrington is one of seven county prosecutors named as defendants. The lawsuit filed Tuesday does not give a reason why those prosecutors are named, saying only that "per the Indiana Code the County Prosecutors are obligated to enforce state law in their respective counties."
Indiana court sides with diocese after teacher fired for being in same-sex marriage
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that religious freedom rights protect the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Indianapolis from being sued by a teacher who was fired from his job at a Catholic high school for being in a same-sex marriage. Joshua Payne-Elliott argued in his lawsuit that archdiocese leaders wrongfully forced his firing in […]
wfyi.org
Indiana State Nursing Board changes policies to address federal law violation
The Indiana State Nursing Board has agreed to change its policies to address its violation of federal law. The U.S. Department of Justice found earlier this year that a program to help rehabilitate and monitor nurses with substance use disorders violated the Americans with Disabilities Act. That’s because the board wouldn’t allow nurses who use medication in their recovery to participate in the program.
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 50 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rokita: No “woke” ESG criteria allowed in pension investments
Indiana and its investment managers can’t make government employee pension system investments based on environmental, social or governance criteria, Attorney General Todd Rokita wrote in an advisory opinion released Thursday. Under state law, Rokita said, those decisions can only take Indiana employees and retirees’ financial interests into account. “Woke big businesses are collaborating with their […] The post Rokita: No “woke” ESG criteria allowed in pension investments appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
‘We're prepared': IU Health on implementing new abortion law
With two weeks until Indiana’s new abortion law takes effect, leaders of the state’s largest health system said it is prepared.
95.3 MNC
Student fight results in lockdown at Clay High School
Just minor injuries were reported after a fight between students resulted in a lockdown at Clay High School. St. Joseph County Police were called around 11:20 a.m. on Friday, Sep. 2, but the fight had ended by the time they got there. The school remained in lockdown for about one...
wbiw.com
95.3 MNC
Michigan schools looking to keep students safe
Schools in Michigan are looking for ways to keep the classrooms safe this school year. Last year, schools in Berrien and Cass counties were shut down because of shooting threats. This year, they say that they want to provide a safe space to learn. ABC 57 News reports that Brandywine...
wfyi.org
Alliance to Buttigieg: Reject Indiana's inequitable electric vehicle plan
An alliance demands the federal government reject Indiana’s electric vehicle charging plan due to equity concerns. It also asked U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to tour places where it said the chargers should be placed — and see what opportunities it could open up for those communities.
indianapublicradio.org
Rokita takes aim at ESG investing, even as Indiana law already bans it
There’s no evidence that Indiana taxpayer dollars are being invested using what’s known as environmental, social and governance, or ESG considerations. But Attorney General Todd Rokita said he wants to assure Hoosiers that’s true. ESG investing is a growing practice in which investors consider the environmental and...
Indiana’s top town for fall named in national list
Fall fanatics are ready to embark on their favorite part of the year. They could be pulling the flannel out of the closet, filling up on everything pumpkin spice, or planning a trip to their local orchard as we speak. Indiana has plenty of spots celebrated for their fall beauty and activities. Digital magazine Trips […]
