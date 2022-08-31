Seize the Deal returns for another week, with Texas Road House. This week you will be able to purchase $60 Texas Roadhouse Gift Cards for $30. You can start purchasing them at 9 am this morning. There will be a limited number so must act fast. They will only be valid at the Midland and Odessa locations. They will be available online only. You will NOT be able to purchase these at a Texas Roadhouse location or on their website. This is a listener-exclusive perk and you can only get them HERE!

MIDLAND, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO