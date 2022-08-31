Read full article on original website
Related
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock woman dies in crash, north of Midland
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock resident, Becky Wilson, 53, was killed in a crash on Sunday, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report. The crash happened at approximately 11:00 a.m., on South Highway 349, six miles north of Midland. According to the report, Wilson veered into...
What’s the Deepest Lake in Texas and How Deep Is It?
Texas is home to over 7,000 different lakes, most of which are found in the central and eastern parts of the state. Only a tiny percentage of them are naturally-occurring, and it's no secret to most of us that playa lakes are the most common type here in Lubbock. The...
MySanAntonio
Video shows haboob on Texas Tech campus in Lubbock
On Tuesday night, John Honoré, a Texas Division of Emergency Management meteorologist, posted a tweet showing a dust storm billowing in the distance. "Thunderstorms around Lubbock stirred up a decent-sized #haboob on the campus of Texas Tech University this evening," the tweet said with a series of hashtags including #TXwx, #DustStorm and #WreckEm, the latter being a nod toward the university's athletic department.
Get Yours Now! Seize The Deal With Texas Roadhouse Half-Off Gift Cards
Seize the Deal returns for another week, with Texas Road House. This week you will be able to purchase $60 Texas Roadhouse Gift Cards for $30. You can start purchasing them at 9 am this morning. There will be a limited number so must act fast. They will only be valid at the Midland and Odessa locations. They will be available online only. You will NOT be able to purchase these at a Texas Roadhouse location or on their website. This is a listener-exclusive perk and you can only get them HERE!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs7.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Odessa beats El Paso Americas
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa High School Bronchos defeated the El Paso Americas Trail Blazers 49-27 on Thursday night at Ratliff Stadium. Watch the video above to see highlights from the game, and hear postgame reaction from Head Coach Dusty Ortiz.
One person killed in rollover crash
MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Texas Department of Public Safety says that one person is dead after a rollover crash happened around 11 am on August 28th, SH 349 just 6 miles north of Midland. According to the crash report released from Texas DPS, 53-year-old Becky Lea Wilson of Lubbock was headed south on SH […]
KFOX 14
El Paso police respond to rollover crash on Gateway East in Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Police responded to a rollover crash in the Lower Valley Thursday morning. The crash happened on Gateway East at Yarbrough causing all lanes to close, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The crash happened before 8 a.m. and cleared at 8:34...
KVIA
El Pasoans stock up on gas, 40 cents cheaper per gallon
EL PASO, Texas -- Circle K offered gas for 40 cents cheaper a gallon as a part of Circle K fuel day Thursday from 4-7, and El Pasoans showed up to stock up. The gas discount brought out tons of people eager to put the high summer gas prices in the past.
IN THIS ARTICLE
towntalkradio.com
Ambulance rolls heading to Lubbock
Ambulance crash sends four to the hospital. At approximately 4:10 pm on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, an ambulance from Andrews Texas heading north on US 62/385 was driving through Wellman, and according to the Terry County Sheriff’s Dept. the ambulance hydroplaned on the wet highway causing the ambulance to slide into the median and roll on the passenger side. The ambulance came to a rest in the median facing south.
everythinglubbock.com
Dalhart football player injured in game passes away at UMC Children’s
DALHART and LUBBOCK, Texas — A Dalhart High School football player has died after sustaining a head injury during a game, according to a social media post by family. Sophomore Yahir Cancino was hurt during the fourth quarter of a junior varsity football game against Sundown High School in Dimmitt on Thursday.
Odessa man killed in head-on collision on I-20 in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — An Odessa man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Midland. Midland Police and fire crews responded to the 600 block of E. I-20 at around 7:45 a.m. Friday morning. Investigators found a truck and an SUV had collided head-on on the service road of I-20.
23 People Arrested in Lubbock August 31st, One With a $350,000 Bond
Wednesday in Lubbock can usually mean things get weird, but this time it was wet. For those of you who packed your pool floaties and safely made it to and from work, congrats. I personally prefer to ride boulders like the pioneers once did but enough with the SpongeBob references, even though it did feel like most of the Lubbock area was under water.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UPDATE: EPPD searching for suspect in East El Paso bank robbery
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officers are on the scene of a bank robbery along the 10400 block of Vista Del Sol in East El Paso. EPPD officials say shots have been fired, however no injuries have been reported. The alleged bank robber left the scene on foot, headed to […]
#9OT Football Scoreboard: Week 2, 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –The high school football season in El Paso is now entering week two after three games took place across the city on Thursday night. Games continue on Friday night. TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Organ Mountain 28 Mayfield 0F Americas 27 Odessa 49F Bel Air 48 Socorro 0F Santa Teresa 52 Lovington 39 […]
everythinglubbock.com
How much rain did Lubbock get this week? Here are the totals
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock and much of the South Plains received a large amount of much-needed rain between Saturday and Thursday, with most areas receiving at least one to two inches of rain. Lubbock got 2.68 inches of rain in that timeframe, according to the National Weather Service. Wolfforth...
Did You Know The “Pumpkin Capital Of The U.S.” Is Only Two Hours From Midland/Odessa
The tiny little town just about two and half hours north of us, Floydada, TX, is known as the Pumpkin Capital of the United States. Who knew? Floydada, population around 3,000 produces more nearly 2,000 pounds of pumpkins each year. The Assiter Punkin Ranch & Pumpkin Patch grows over 1,800...
Body found in vehicle near State Road 404
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police located a deceased male inside a vehicle near State Road 404 (Anthony Gap) on August 31. The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau is working closely with the Office of the Medical Investigator to determine the identity of the male and the cause of death. Officials add […]
Three arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On July 23rd, 2022, at approximately 2:20 AM, officers from the Pebble Hills Regional Command responded to the 14000 block of Honey Point for a shots fired call. The current investigation revealed the offenders, Madoc Gaither, Daniel Najera, and Isaac Carlos firedmultiple rounds at the guests of a house party and […]
Lubbock, Did You Even Know You Could Order a Whataburger Box?
Whataburger is a staple of the standard Lubbockite diet. Whataburger has saved my life multiple times at 3 a.m. I never don't want a potato egg taquito. But today is the first time I've ever heard about the Whataburger box, which is 10 plain burgers with the toppings and condiments on the side. I found out about the box because a woman went viral on TikTok after Whataburger employees wanted a picture of her for ordering the first one ever from their store.
KVIA
Crimes Against Persons respond to an officer-involved shooting in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say there was an officer-involved shooting in northeast El Paso on the 4500 block of Hondo Pass. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.
LoneStar 92
Midland, TX
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
536K+
Views
ABOUT
Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://lonestar92.com
Comments / 0