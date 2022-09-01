Norwalk opens new courts with win

NORWALK — There is a lot of work left to do.

There are still piles of dirt and stone, and there is no official seating yet.

But it’s still home.

The Norwalk High School girls tennis team got to play its first home match of the season on Wednesday. The Truckers edged visiting Midview, 3-2, on five brand new courts that were built this summer.

“It feels really nice,” said Maya Phillips, the lone senior on the team. “I’m glad we could have these courts for my senior year, and then to play a really good team in the first match was a good experience.

“The surface didn’t really feel different, just tilted a lot more. But in general, it feels good to finally be playing at home.”

The tennis programs at NHS launched a fundraiser in October 2020 for five new courts, along with the resurfacing of three courts that were built in 1990. The total cost of the project was roughly $400,000, with the Norwalk Athletic Boosters matching half the price.

The four tennis courts closest to the parking lot — built in 1971 — were dismantled.

The Truckers were scheduled to host Midview on Aug. 5 to open the season, but the progress at the courts was delayed. That forced Norwalk to play its first 10 matches of the season on the road.

“It’s a culmination of what started almost two years ago,” said Norwalk head coach Harry Love, who also lives nearby on Christie Ave. “And honestly, it’s still kind of unbelievable that all of this has been done in that amount of time for a project this size.

“That’s a really short timetable, and to finally see people out warming up and playing on it is surreal,” he added. “It’s literally in my backyard. And to see it every day — it’s still hard to believe this happened.”

Norwalk is now one of just a handful of high school programs with eight courts. Among the remaining additions this season, a total of 12 light posts will go up. The electrical work for the lights is nearly finished.

“Once those are done, there will be some finishing gravel around the perimeter of the new courts,” Love said. “And then they will come in and pour more concrete for sidewalks that connect to the existing courts.”

From there, any final grading, landscaping and cleaning up of first spots will take place. New fencing for the three courts that were resurfaced will be installed at the end of the current girls season.

Having played on the courts as a standout player — and growing up just a few houses down from the Middle School — Love has a great sense of appreciation for Wednesday’s first match.

Along with several members of the administration, longtime coaches Chris Higgins and Dave Rehnborg were among those in attendance.

“It really does give you a great sense of appreciation,” Love said. “It’s always been this way, the old courts from parking lot, and then the three after that. And to have five new ones out without having to worry about leaves, drainage, muddy or slippery spots on the courts … it’s just a whole lot less work and headache we’ll have to deal with.

“These are courts that will last for decades to come.”

Team success

With Wednesday’s win, the Truckers are now 10-1 overall. The lone loss came in a 4-1 loss at Tiffin Columbian on Aug. 17 in a match placed without Megan Miller at No. 1 singles.

On Wednesday, Phillips and her partner, Kendall Hammersmith, lost in three sets at first doubles to Midview’s Gabby Yates and Amanda Pshock, 7-5, 3-6, 3-6, in a match that lasted more than two hours.

At second singles, Sidney Sage beat Rachel Whaey in two sets (7-2 (2), 6-1). Ana Osborn also won at third singles over Natalie Lisicky (6-0, 6-2).

The No. 2 tandem of Kenzie Smith and Lauren Brown also won in a sweep (6-0, 6-0) over Candace Lane and Liv Kercez. Miller fell at first singles to Kat Yantes (6-0, 6-0).

“It’s going really well,” Phillips said of the first half of the season. “We get to rematch with Tiffin yet, and I’m excited for that. Being the only senior, we know the majority of the team is going to stay next year, so the state of the program is just really strong right now.”

In junior varsity action, Shyla Gruhlke, Abby Mozina, Madelyn Long and Mia Chicotel each won in sweeps (6-0). Chloe Hazelwood won, 6-1, and Mary Willis won (6-3).

Love knew he was inheriting a team with strong talent this season.

“I knew going in I had a great group of girls to work with, which makes it all the better that we’re finding success,” he said. “I could coach this group of girls with any record. The fact they want to compete and want to get better makes it all the more satisfying. It really is like another chapter of coaching for me.

“Obviously teaching for a living (at Court 1) and coaching a high school team is two very different things, but I also find an overlap in it. To have such a nice group that puts in so much effort is everything I could ask for in a team.”

Norwalk will host Vermilion in an SBC Lake Division match on Thursday at the Middle School, then are off until Sept. 8 at home vs. Sandusky.