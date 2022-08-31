Read full article on original website
bitcoinist.com
Solana (SOL) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) investors rush to buy into Flasko (FLSK) presale
Remember that the sector is now going through numerous positive improvements if you’re still unsure about whether investing in cryptocurrencies is a good choice at this time. One of the significant developments in the sector is Flasko (FLSK), a brand-new cryptocurrency asset establishing an NFT marketplace for pricey and rare wines, champagnes, and whiskeys. Participating in this new cryptocurrency during its presale is an excellent approach for investors to safeguard their money and get the chance to increase their profits by over 5,000%.
Stimulus Check Update: 6 States to Send Out Payments This Month
While it is unclear if the federal government will provide more stimulus checks, several states are providing residents with more money under other initiatives.
Crypto crash: how a teacher’s dream investment turned into a nightmare loss
“If I’d sold everything, I would’ve had a quarter of a million pounds,” Duncan* says ruefully of the staggering worth of his cryptocurrency holdings at the start of this year. Like lots of amateur investors, the 47-year-old former primary schoolteacher got into cryptocurrencies in a big way...
coingeek.com
Should I use a blockchain?
Not everything needs to be on-chain. There are a lot of instances where the blockchain aspect of a business model is an add-on rather than a core component. And there are instances where this is okay, mainly when the blockchain aspect sustainably drives the growth of the platform or service. Still, creators must be careful when walking this fine line because it would do their app a disservice if the blockchain component created friction that will ultimately end up harming the business.
Martin Shkreli’s crypto crashes after major wallet dumps tokens
Investors in “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli’s new cryptocurrency are wondering if they’re the latest victims of a rug pull after it plunged 90% on Friday. The cryptocurrency of “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli plunged 90% on Friday after a wallet that appeared to belong to Shkreli sold more than 160 billion tokens.
bitcoinist.com
Chronoly.io Expected to Grow by 5000% as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu holders Invest in CRNO
The bearish market sentiments and the fall of meme coin projects like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have caused investors to look for investments that have tangible utility and the backing of real-world assets. Investors who had put their money into projects that did not have any real-world utility suffered losses during the recent market crash. Taking lessons from this trend, investors across the globe are leaving meme coin projects like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) for stable projects like Chronoly.io (CRNO).
Ethereum Whales Sold 1.5 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Tokens In 2 Days
On-chain data shows that the richest Ethereum ETH/USD whales have been selling a large amount of Shiba Inu SHIB/USD tokens over the last two days. What Happened: ETH Whales sold 1.5 trillion SHIB tokens worth $20 million, as per data from blockchain wallet tracker Whale Stats. The meme coin rallied...
Report: Blockchain Investor Animoca Brands to Raise Another $100M
Singapore government investment manager Temasek is reportedly joining a $100 million funding for blockchain investor Animoca Brands, adding to the nearly $435 million Animoca has raised since January. Temasek will lead the financing, which adds to a funding round that has already seen Animoca raise $359 million in January and...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Abruptly Moves Over $102,000,000 in ETH – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Heading
A crypto whale just transferred 64,000 Ethereum (ETH) worth over a hundred million dollars to an unknown wallet. According to blockchain tracking platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed crypto holder transferred $102,134,766 worth of ETH to an unknown address that still holds the transferred assets at time of writing. Ethereum network...
Benzinga
Kevin O'Leary-Backed WonderFi Buys Blockchain Foundry, Bolsters Web3 Capabilities
WonderFi Technoloies Inc. WONDF agreed to acquire Blockchain Foundry Inc. BLFDF, a blockchain development firm, in an all-stock deal. The transaction is reportedly valued at about C$12.6 million (US$9.5 million), according to Beta Kit. The deal comes one week after WonderFi, which is backed by "Shark Tank" host Kevin O'Leary,...
bitcoinist.com
The Sandbox, NEAR Protocol And HUH Exchange: Essential Cryptocurrencies For Long-Term Investment
If you’ve got funds you want to lock up on long-term, cryptocurrency investment is usually one of the best options, especially during a bear market rally. The rationale behind this is simple — prices drop during the bear market run, prompting you to buy at a low cost without hopes of immediate returns. In the long run, the market condition gets favorable, and asset prices increase, promoting you to sell the whole or part of it.
cryptoslate.com
OpenSea to exclusively support Ethereum PoS NFTs following Merge
OpenSea, the world’s largest non-fungible tokens (NFTs) marketplace, announced it will commit to exclusively support NFTs based on the proof-of-stake version of the Ethereum blockchain once the Merge is complete. In the tweets, OpenSea also stated that it will cease support for ETHPoW items following the Merge. The company...
bitcoinist.com
$1 Crypto Tokens For x100 Profit With Big Eyes, Ripple and TRON
Big Eyes (BIG) is usurping the trend of dog meme cryptocurrencies with its cat token. However, with the buzz and attention the cat-meme token has gotten within a short time of presales, it seems as if the doges are taking a back seat while the “cute” big-eyed cat takes the VIP spot.
Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin: Crypto Could Replace Gold And Be The 'Linux Of Finance' By 2040
Ethereum ETH/USD creator Vitalik Buterin believes that cryptocurrencies will definitely settle down in the medium-term future. What Happened: In a recent interview with Noah Smith, Buterin said he expects crypto to only be as volatile as gold or the stock market in the next couple of decades. “The main question...
bitcoinist.com
Ethereum Dips as The Hideaways Token Pre-Sale Gains Traction
The Hideaways (HDWY) token is the new kid on the block, and it’s making a big impression. The pre-sale for this cryptocurrency has been gaining traction, with Ethereum ($ETH) dropping in price as investors flock to buy this new digital asset. Here’s why you should be paying attention to The Hideaways (HDWY) token:
bitcoinist.com
MetalSwap’s Hedging Swap Tool is Live on Ethereum Main Chain
Protect yourself against market volatility while contributing to the liquidity of the decentralized commodity market. MetalSwap, a decentralized platform that allows hedging swaps on financial markets with the aim of providing coverage to those who work with commodities, announced that its much-awaited Hedging Swap Tool is now Live on Ethereum Main Chain, read all about it here! Team has also announced that a Swap Competition is coming very soon with exciting rewards, so keep an eye on their socials for that.
zycrypto.com
Launch of Helium Pro App Facilitates Mining of Helium Crypto Token (HNT)
The mining of Helium Crypto Token (HNT), a unique token in the ecosystem, has become more accessible and more convenient thanks to Helium Pro App. By adding a feature to the Helium Pro App that allows users to mine HNT using their cloud without any restrictions easily, the project aims to increase the accessibility of HNT to the blockchain community.
Cryptocurrency exchange accidentally gave customer $10.5 million instead of a $100 refund
Facepalm: What would you do if you suddenly found a deposit of millions of dollars in cryptocurrency in your account? A crypto customer in Australia recently faced this moral dilemma and decided to take the money and run. Now the exchange that made the error is trying to do everything possible to erase its mistake and get its funds back. But the person has already spent over $1 million on friends and family.
bitcoinist.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Ripple (XRP) investors buy into Flasko (FLSK) presale
Cryptocurrencies are evolving, which is no secret. It might be argued that the market could soon be experiencing a full-fledged bull run. Many cryptocurrencies have enormous growth potential, even though some coins may be overvalued. In this post, we’ll examine cryptocurrencies that could skyrocket in value in 2023: Flasko (FLSK), Ripple (XRP), and Shiba Inu (SHIB). Discover more about each coin and the potential investment benefits by reading on as Flasko a new presale token has recently been predicted to rise over 4,000% before the end of November this year.
blockchain.news
Hardware Wallet Trezor Adds Crypto Purchase Service via MoonPay
Hardware wallet company Trezor on Wednesday partnered with Crypto payments company MoonPay to integrate the ability to buy cryptocurrencies. The partnership will allow customers to purchase over 1,000 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Tether (USDT), BNB, Cardano (ADA) through the hardware wallet. A hardware wallet means that the private...
