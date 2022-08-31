ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood Dale, IL

positivelynaperville.com

The old swinging bridge over DuPage River

Reprinted from Positively Naperville Vol. 1 No. 10, June 2002. My friend was egging me on as we raced across the old swinging bridge. If you’ve ever been on a bridge like that, you’ll know that running is something to be avoided. One person running at a time is bad enough, but two racing across at the same time is something else. With each step, even while walking, the boards beneath you move in another direction. Each motion starts another and soon the whole thing is whipping around with you on it. The only sensible thing to do is to just stop and hope the whole thing will just go away.
NAPERVILLE, IL
bhhschicago.com

8537 Niles Center Road #2C

Rare 1 bedroom unit in Skokie available now, rent includes heat, water & parking. Beautifully updated unit with quartz countertops, new appliances, new cabinets, recess can lights, with lots of cabinet storage & large island. Custom shower doors, entirely updated! A must see!! Walking distance to Skokie swift & restaurants. Garage Parking, Heat & Water included in the rent. Laundry on site.
SKOKIE, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Lane restrictions coming to U.S. 30

Drivers using U.S. 30 in Dyer should be on the lookout for lane restrictions for the next couple weeks. From September 6th through the 16th, westbound U.S. 30 will have lane restrictions from the railroad crossing to the state line, as the Indiana Department of Transportation works to bring curbs and ramps up to ADA standards. The town says Sunnyside and Church streets will be closed during the work.
DYER, IN
uptownupdate.com

Lorali (Former Viceroy Hotel) Gets The Okay To Resume Renovations

The Lorali (1039 W Lawrence) announced its plans to convert 161 SRO units into 80 residential apartments plus ground floor retail in 2019, but the age and condition of the building made it hard to get the project off the ground. The owner finally got the red tape and permits sorted out late in August.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Fatal Crash In Joliet Township Takes Life Of New Lenox Man

A 56-year-old New Lenox man is pronounced deceased following a crash that involved three vehicles of which one was unoccupied on August 31st at about 1:20 p.m. Illinois State Police report that the driver of a Toyota was exiting a parking lot at Washington Street just west of Park Road when a Dodge Caravan struck the driver of the Toyota. Upon impact, the Dodge vehicle traveled forward into a parking lot on the south side of Washington Street.
NEW LENOX, IL
WGN News

40 cents off per gallon of gas TODAY, Sept. 1

CHICAGO — In advance of the Labor Day weekend, Circle K is offering 40 cents off per gallon of gas for three hours only. However if you live in Chicago, you’ll need to drive a bit to take advantage. The fuel station company made the announcement on Wednesday, noting the sale will only be available […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

New $1.3M U.S. Customs facility opens at DuPage Airport

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. - A ceremonial ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday for the grand opening of a new U.S. Customs facility at DuPage Airport. The $1.3 million facility is set to improve international arrivals at the airport. Airline officials and local leaders believe this new facility will make traveling...
WEST CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Once again, car-centric streets contribute to death of a child on a bike, Julian Medina, 14

This has been a terrible summer for traffic violence against kids in Chicago and its suburbs. From June through last week, at least six children had been fatally struck by drivers while walking, waiting for a bus, riding a scooter, or bicycling: Rafi Cardenas, 2; Lily Shambrook, 3; Ja’Lon James, 11; Joshua Avina-Luna, 15; Zain Jaber, 14; and Angela Short, 14. Sadly last Sunday evening, August 28, a seventh name was added to that list, 14-year-old Julian Media, struck and killed by a motorist as he bicycled home to his home in southwest-suburban Countryside.
COUNTRYSIDE, IL
wjol.com

Orland Park Man Struck By Train In Mokena

The Office of the Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers is reporting the death of John Greenan a 53-year-old male resident of Orland Park, who was pronounced deceased 1/2 mile Northeast of 191st Street, Mokena IL on August 31st at 8:25pm. Mr. Greenan was a pedestrian who was struck by a train that occurred in Mokena. The Metra Police Department is investigating the incident. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending autopsy, police, and toxicological reports.
ORLAND PARK, IL
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: Power plant closes; some Chicago firefighters make $400K

The Joppa power plant officially closed Wednesday. The facility opened in 1953 and employed around 115 workers when it closed. Vistra Energy announced in 2021 it will close its Illinois and Ohio coal-fired power plants by the end of the decade. Vistra plans to build a stand-alone battery energy storage facility at the Joppa plant.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Pursuit on Eisenhower Expressway leads to crash

MAYWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- A chase on the inbound Eisenhower Expressway ended in a crash late Friday. Chopper 2 captured video of a car and a sport-utility vehicle on two trucks after a crash on the Eisenhower near 25th Avenue, on the cusp of Maywood and Bellwood. Details were scarce...
MAYWOOD, IL
lakecountybanner.com

REAL IDs required in 2023 to fly, access Federal facilities

County Clerk’s office issuing IDs for Lake Co. residents. County Clerk’s office issuing IDs for Lake Co. residents The REAL ID Act of 2005 makes it a requirement for people who board flights in the United States to do so using a REAL ID. Beginning May 3, 2023, residents 18 and older will be required to present a REAL ID to access federal buildings, fly.
LAKE COUNTY, IL

