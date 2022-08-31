Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott is Not Making More Friends But is Doing Chicago a FavorTom HandyChicago, IL
What are the 5 'hidden gems' menu items at Portillo's?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Texas Now Sending Migrants To Chicago And Mayor Lightfoot Is A Not Happy Camperjustpene50Chicago, IL
Abbott starts sending migrants to a third Democrat stateAsh JurbergTexas State
Interesting Places to Visit During Autumn in ChicagoThe Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
positivelynaperville.com
The old swinging bridge over DuPage River
Reprinted from Positively Naperville Vol. 1 No. 10, June 2002. My friend was egging me on as we raced across the old swinging bridge. If you’ve ever been on a bridge like that, you’ll know that running is something to be avoided. One person running at a time is bad enough, but two racing across at the same time is something else. With each step, even while walking, the boards beneath you move in another direction. Each motion starts another and soon the whole thing is whipping around with you on it. The only sensible thing to do is to just stop and hope the whole thing will just go away.
bhhschicago.com
8537 Niles Center Road #2C
Rare 1 bedroom unit in Skokie available now, rent includes heat, water & parking. Beautifully updated unit with quartz countertops, new appliances, new cabinets, recess can lights, with lots of cabinet storage & large island. Custom shower doors, entirely updated! A must see!! Walking distance to Skokie swift & restaurants. Garage Parking, Heat & Water included in the rent. Laundry on site.
evanstonroundtable.com
City condemns and evacuates Howard Street apartments, condition termed ‘deplorable’
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect new information about where the dislocated tenants were placed after they evacuated. It seemed to come out of nowhere to some of the tenants. Yet, the conditions at 819-821 Howard St. in Evanston, did not become ‘deplorable’ overnight. The damage was the result of months of inaction.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Lane restrictions coming to U.S. 30
Drivers using U.S. 30 in Dyer should be on the lookout for lane restrictions for the next couple weeks. From September 6th through the 16th, westbound U.S. 30 will have lane restrictions from the railroad crossing to the state line, as the Indiana Department of Transportation works to bring curbs and ramps up to ADA standards. The town says Sunnyside and Church streets will be closed during the work.
uptownupdate.com
Lorali (Former Viceroy Hotel) Gets The Okay To Resume Renovations
The Lorali (1039 W Lawrence) announced its plans to convert 161 SRO units into 80 residential apartments plus ground floor retail in 2019, but the age and condition of the building made it hard to get the project off the ground. The owner finally got the red tape and permits sorted out late in August.
wjol.com
Fatal Crash In Joliet Township Takes Life Of New Lenox Man
A 56-year-old New Lenox man is pronounced deceased following a crash that involved three vehicles of which one was unoccupied on August 31st at about 1:20 p.m. Illinois State Police report that the driver of a Toyota was exiting a parking lot at Washington Street just west of Park Road when a Dodge Caravan struck the driver of the Toyota. Upon impact, the Dodge vehicle traveled forward into a parking lot on the south side of Washington Street.
40 cents off per gallon of gas TODAY, Sept. 1
CHICAGO — In advance of the Labor Day weekend, Circle K is offering 40 cents off per gallon of gas for three hours only. However if you live in Chicago, you’ll need to drive a bit to take advantage. The fuel station company made the announcement on Wednesday, noting the sale will only be available […]
bleachernation.com
Bears Will Present Plans for New Arlington Heights Stadium Next Week
Brendan Sugrue of The Bears Wire tweeted this morning that multiple construction companies have already put in bids for the Bears Arlington Heights project, making a move to the burbs a matter of “when” and not “if” at this point. Now we’ve got this new report...
Flush with revenue, suburb drops vehicle sticker requirement
Instead of going on sale today, the suburb is eliminating the annual fee for drivers. Once the current stickers expire at the end of next month, Palatine drivers won’t have to buy or display new ones.
NBC Chicago
City of Wheaton Reports ‘All Clear' Following Large Police Presence in Neighborhood
Police in the western Chicago suburb of Wheaton have reported an "all clear" after directing some residents to remain indoors while officers respond to a barricaded subject, the city says. According to a statement posted to social media from the city, at 9:40 a.m. Friday, a heavy police presence was...
fox32chicago.com
New $1.3M U.S. Customs facility opens at DuPage Airport
WEST CHICAGO, Ill. - A ceremonial ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday for the grand opening of a new U.S. Customs facility at DuPage Airport. The $1.3 million facility is set to improve international arrivals at the airport. Airline officials and local leaders believe this new facility will make traveling...
Western Springs couple says new Tri-State Tollway wall will block crucial light from yard
A couple in Western Springs said a quarter century of work to make their home a slice of zen will be destroyed when the current Ogden Avenue exit wall is demolished and a new, taller wall built.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Once again, car-centric streets contribute to death of a child on a bike, Julian Medina, 14
This has been a terrible summer for traffic violence against kids in Chicago and its suburbs. From June through last week, at least six children had been fatally struck by drivers while walking, waiting for a bus, riding a scooter, or bicycling: Rafi Cardenas, 2; Lily Shambrook, 3; Ja’Lon James, 11; Joshua Avina-Luna, 15; Zain Jaber, 14; and Angela Short, 14. Sadly last Sunday evening, August 28, a seventh name was added to that list, 14-year-old Julian Media, struck and killed by a motorist as he bicycled home to his home in southwest-suburban Countryside.
wjol.com
Orland Park Man Struck By Train In Mokena
The Office of the Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers is reporting the death of John Greenan a 53-year-old male resident of Orland Park, who was pronounced deceased 1/2 mile Northeast of 191st Street, Mokena IL on August 31st at 8:25pm. Mr. Greenan was a pedestrian who was struck by a train that occurred in Mokena. The Metra Police Department is investigating the incident. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending autopsy, police, and toxicological reports.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot cuts ribbon on Mahalia Jackson plaza in Chatham
A ribbon cutting of the new Mahalia Jackson Court Public Outdoor Plaza, or POP for short, was held Friday afternoon in Chatham. The plaza includes a 12-foot tall monument of Jackson, a small playground, a performance space and food court.
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Power plant closes; some Chicago firefighters make $400K
The Joppa power plant officially closed Wednesday. The facility opened in 1953 and employed around 115 workers when it closed. Vistra Energy announced in 2021 it will close its Illinois and Ohio coal-fired power plants by the end of the decade. Vistra plans to build a stand-alone battery energy storage facility at the Joppa plant.
A Website says a City in Illinois is 1 of the 10 Safest in the US
Safety is extremely important in figuring out where you want to live, work, and raise your family. This is why it is exciting to see one city here in the Land of Lincoln make it on the list of the 10 Safest Cities in America, spoiler alert... it's not Chicago.
nypressnews.com
Illinois accuses Bridgeview construction company of stealing wages from union carpenters
A Bridgeview-based construction company is accused of wage theft and using an elaborate scheme to underpay dozens of union carpenters, according to a lawsuit filed by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office. Between 2015 and 2020, Drive Construction Inc. obtained contracts for public works projects in the Chicago area,...
CBS News
Pursuit on Eisenhower Expressway leads to crash
MAYWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- A chase on the inbound Eisenhower Expressway ended in a crash late Friday. Chopper 2 captured video of a car and a sport-utility vehicle on two trucks after a crash on the Eisenhower near 25th Avenue, on the cusp of Maywood and Bellwood. Details were scarce...
lakecountybanner.com
REAL IDs required in 2023 to fly, access Federal facilities
County Clerk’s office issuing IDs for Lake Co. residents. County Clerk’s office issuing IDs for Lake Co. residents The REAL ID Act of 2005 makes it a requirement for people who board flights in the United States to do so using a REAL ID. Beginning May 3, 2023, residents 18 and older will be required to present a REAL ID to access federal buildings, fly.
