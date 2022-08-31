Read full article on original website
$3 Dollar Movies? Yep, This Is WHEN IT HAPPENS Here In Midland Odessa!
Remember the $1 Dollar Movies back in the day? Use to love hitting those up way back when. Well, it's not $1 a dollar but it's close! This Saturday is National Cinema Day and a bunch of Theaters are having $3 ticket prices all day for any movie on Saturday.
22 Lubbock Restaurants That Out-of-Towners Absolutely Need to Try
If you're coming to Lubbock for a sporting event, to see your college student or just to visit the 806, you need to know that we have so many great local restaurants. If you're having trouble deciding where to go, this list of 22 local spots will help. 22 Lubbock...
Woman is airlifted to UMC after off-roading accident
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 27-year-old female was flown to UMC by an air ambulance after sustaining serious injuries while off-roading. According to officials, the individual was reportedly off-roading on a quad at “The Wall” in Santa Teresa, NM. The patient is in serious but stable condition. The Sunland Park Fire Department tweeted about […]
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock woman dies in crash, north of Midland
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock resident, Becky Wilson, 53, was killed in a crash on Sunday, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report. The crash happened at approximately 11:00 a.m., on South Highway 349, six miles north of Midland. According to the report, Wilson veered into...
odessapd.com
Odessa Police Academy's 24th Session Graduation
Deputy James H. Chilcoat: Deputy Chilcoat is 28 years of age and was born and raised in Midland, Texas. He graduated from Midland High School in Midland, Texas. Deputy Chilcoat began his career with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office on August 30, 2013, and is a graduate of the 24th session of the Odessa Police Academy. His hobbies are hunting and fishing with his boys. Deputy Chilcoat’s goals with the Midland County Sheriff’s Department is to rank up and retire from the department. He is the father to Jesus, James, and Margret Chilcoat. Deputy Chilcoat’s wife, Ana, will be pinning on his badge.
yourbasin.com
Car vandalism investigation in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – People who lived in the quiet neighborhood of Dellwood in Midland are shaken up after reports of car vandalism. Ali Castillo says his son’s brand new car was vandalized during after school hours. “The rock wasn’t just like a tiny little rock, but it...
What’s the Deepest Lake in Texas and How Deep Is It?
Texas is home to over 7,000 different lakes, most of which are found in the central and eastern parts of the state. Only a tiny percentage of them are naturally-occurring, and it's no secret to most of us that playa lakes are the most common type here in Lubbock. The...
MySanAntonio
Video shows haboob on Texas Tech campus in Lubbock
On Tuesday night, John Honoré, a Texas Division of Emergency Management meteorologist, posted a tweet showing a dust storm billowing in the distance. "Thunderstorms around Lubbock stirred up a decent-sized #haboob on the campus of Texas Tech University this evening," the tweet said with a series of hashtags including #TXwx, #DustStorm and #WreckEm, the latter being a nod toward the university's athletic department.
Lubbock’s Godbold Cultural Center May Be Demolished for Housing Soon
Lubbock's Godbold Cultural Center (2601 19th Street) could be demolished soon to make way for huge new structures. According to EverythingLubbock, "if the proposal follows through, several structures in the 2600 block of 19th Street would be demolished. Those include the historic Godbold Cultural Center which ties in with the popular J-Café and the Lutheran Student Center."
MySanAntonio
Rig count drops across Midland, Permian, Texas, US
It was a rough week for the nation’s energy industry, both in terms of commodity prices and activity levels. Oilfield services firm Baker Hughes said Friday its US rig count, which it has issued weekly since the 1940s, fell five rigs to 760, the fourth weekly decline in the last five weeks. The count is still 263 rigs higher than the 497 reported last September.
Dolly Parton’s Photographer Graduated From Which Midland/Odessa High School?
Dolly Parton is an icon, and a Permian Basin high school graduate was the photographer that took pictures for her latest album. According to CBS 7, Stacie Huckeba has been taking pictures since she was a little girl and when she was asked to take pictures of Dolly Parton for her new album, how could she say "no?"
1 Person Killed 3 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Departmnet, a multi-vehicle collision occurred at 1114th Street and Indiana Avenue on Wednesday. The officials reported that two vehicles were involved in the crash that took place around 4:54 p.m.
Strange But True: 6 Texas Towns With Names You Won’t Believe Are Real
These Texas towns have some of the oddest names you've probably ever heard, and the first thing you are probably wondering is, "How did they come up with THAT?" Some are funny, while others just leave you scratching your head in confusion. Once you get the history, it's a little easier to understand how a certain name stuck, but not always.
Texas Tech announces passing of school’s first ‘practice baby’
Barbara Munselle, the first “practice baby” to live on the campus of Texas Tech University in the mid-to-late-1930s, has died, the university announced on Wednesday.
TODAY ONLY: Circle K Offering 40 Cents Off Per Gallon of Gas
Who doesn't love cheaper gas? If you do, today is your day to fill up much cheaper for three hours only. Circle K is stepping up to give everyone cheap gas across the country and right here in Lubbock on September 1st, 2022 only from 4 to 7 p.m. All you have to do is go to any Circle K branded gas location and fill up.
cbs7.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Odessa beats El Paso Americas
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa High School Bronchos defeated the El Paso Americas Trail Blazers 49-27 on Thursday night at Ratliff Stadium. Watch the video above to see highlights from the game, and hear postgame reaction from Head Coach Dusty Ortiz.
One person killed in rollover crash
MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Texas Department of Public Safety says that one person is dead after a rollover crash happened around 11 am on August 28th, SH 349 just 6 miles north of Midland. According to the crash report released from Texas DPS, 53-year-old Becky Lea Wilson of Lubbock was headed south on SH […]
Beto O’Rourke’s Wife Has A Public Instagram All About The Couple’s Family Life In West Texas
Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke's wife has an Instagram account that shows a glimpse at her life living in West Texas with her family. Amy, who shares three children with the politician, lives in El Paso, TX and a look through her social media will show you her life filled with "family fun".
KFOX 14
El Paso police respond to rollover crash on Gateway East in Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Police responded to a rollover crash in the Lower Valley Thursday morning. The crash happened on Gateway East at Yarbrough causing all lanes to close, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The crash happened before 8 a.m. and cleared at 8:34...
towntalkradio.com
Ambulance rolls heading to Lubbock
Ambulance crash sends four to the hospital. At approximately 4:10 pm on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, an ambulance from Andrews Texas heading north on US 62/385 was driving through Wellman, and according to the Terry County Sheriff’s Dept. the ambulance hydroplaned on the wet highway causing the ambulance to slide into the median and roll on the passenger side. The ambulance came to a rest in the median facing south.
