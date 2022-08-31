ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

KTSM

Woman is airlifted to UMC after off-roading accident

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 27-year-old female was flown to UMC by an air ambulance after sustaining serious injuries while off-roading. According to officials, the individual was reportedly off-roading on a quad at “The Wall” in Santa Teresa, NM. The patient is in serious but stable condition. The Sunland Park Fire Department tweeted about […]
SANTA TERESA, NM
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock woman dies in crash, north of Midland

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock resident, Becky Wilson, 53, was killed in a crash on Sunday, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report. The crash happened at approximately 11:00 a.m., on South Highway 349, six miles north of Midland. According to the report, Wilson veered into...
LUBBOCK, TX
odessapd.com

Odessa Police Academy's 24th Session Graduation

Deputy James H. Chilcoat: Deputy Chilcoat is 28 years of age and was born and raised in Midland, Texas. He graduated from Midland High School in Midland, Texas. Deputy Chilcoat began his career with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office on August 30, 2013, and is a graduate of the 24th session of the Odessa Police Academy. His hobbies are hunting and fishing with his boys. Deputy Chilcoat’s goals with the Midland County Sheriff’s Department is to rank up and retire from the department. He is the father to Jesus, James, and Margret Chilcoat. Deputy Chilcoat’s wife, Ana, will be pinning on his badge.
ODESSA, TX
yourbasin.com

Car vandalism investigation in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – People who lived in the quiet neighborhood of Dellwood in Midland are shaken up after reports of car vandalism. Ali Castillo says his son’s brand new car was vandalized during after school hours. “The rock wasn’t just like a tiny little rock, but it...
MIDLAND, TX
MySanAntonio

Video shows haboob on Texas Tech campus in Lubbock

On Tuesday night, John Honoré, a Texas Division of Emergency Management meteorologist, posted a tweet showing a dust storm billowing in the distance. "Thunderstorms around Lubbock stirred up a decent-sized #haboob on the campus of Texas Tech University this evening," the tweet said with a series of hashtags including #TXwx, #DustStorm and #WreckEm, the latter being a nod toward the university's athletic department.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock’s Godbold Cultural Center May Be Demolished for Housing Soon

Lubbock's Godbold Cultural Center (2601 19th Street) could be demolished soon to make way for huge new structures. According to EverythingLubbock, "if the proposal follows through, several structures in the 2600 block of 19th Street would be demolished. Those include the historic Godbold Cultural Center which ties in with the popular J-Café and the Lutheran Student Center."
LUBBOCK, TX
MySanAntonio

Rig count drops across Midland, Permian, Texas, US

It was a rough week for the nation’s energy industry, both in terms of commodity prices and activity levels. Oilfield services firm Baker Hughes said Friday its US rig count, which it has issued weekly since the 1940s, fell five rigs to 760, the fourth weekly decline in the last five weeks. The count is still 263 rigs higher than the 497 reported last September.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
FMX 94.5

TODAY ONLY: Circle K Offering 40 Cents Off Per Gallon of Gas

Who doesn't love cheaper gas? If you do, today is your day to fill up much cheaper for three hours only. Circle K is stepping up to give everyone cheap gas across the country and right here in Lubbock on September 1st, 2022 only from 4 to 7 p.m. All you have to do is go to any Circle K branded gas location and fill up.
LUBBOCK, TX
cbs7.com

HIGHLIGHTS: Odessa beats El Paso Americas

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa High School Bronchos defeated the El Paso Americas Trail Blazers 49-27 on Thursday night at Ratliff Stadium. Watch the video above to see highlights from the game, and hear postgame reaction from Head Coach Dusty Ortiz.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

One person killed in rollover crash

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Texas Department of Public Safety says that one person is dead after a rollover crash happened around 11 am on August 28th, SH 349 just 6 miles north of Midland. According to the crash report released from Texas DPS, 53-year-old Becky Lea Wilson of Lubbock was headed south on SH […]
MIDLAND, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso police respond to rollover crash on Gateway East in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Police responded to a rollover crash in the Lower Valley Thursday morning. The crash happened on Gateway East at Yarbrough causing all lanes to close, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The crash happened before 8 a.m. and cleared at 8:34...
EL PASO, TX
towntalkradio.com

Ambulance rolls heading to Lubbock

Ambulance crash sends four to the hospital. At approximately 4:10 pm on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, an ambulance from Andrews Texas heading north on US 62/385 was driving through Wellman, and according to the Terry County Sheriff’s Dept. the ambulance hydroplaned on the wet highway causing the ambulance to slide into the median and roll on the passenger side. The ambulance came to a rest in the median facing south.
LUBBOCK, TX
