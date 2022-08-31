SPRING, TEXAS — EastGroup Properties (NYSE: EGP), a Mississippi-based REIT, has broken ground on Springwood Business Park, a 292,000-square-foot industrial project that will be located in the northern Houston suburb of Spring. Springwood Business Park will consist of two Class A distribution buildings that can support tenants with requirements from 10,000 to 168,000 square feet. Building features will include 28- to 32-foot clear heights and combined parking for 300 cars and 57 trailers. Construction is slated for a second-quarter 2023 completion. JLL will market the development for lease.

