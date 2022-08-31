ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rebusinessonline.com

HALL Structured Finance Provides $15.3M Construction Loan for Shenandoah, Texas Hotel

SHENANDOAH, TEXAS — Dallas-based private lender HALL Structured Finance (HSF) has provided a $15.3 million construction loan for a new Hampton Inn & Suites hotel in Shenandoah, about 40 miles north of Houston. The five-story, 106-room hotel will house a fitness center, lobby workstation, outdoor pool, dining area with a full bar and more than 1,000 square feet of meeting and event space. The borrower, Texas-based hospitality developer K&K Hotel Group, expects to complete construction in late 2023. Matt Mitchell of HSF originated the financing.
SHENANDOAH, TX
rebusinessonline.com

EastGroup Properties Breaks Ground on 292,000 SF Industrial Project in Spring, Texas

SPRING, TEXAS — EastGroup Properties (NYSE: EGP), a Mississippi-based REIT, has broken ground on Springwood Business Park, a 292,000-square-foot industrial project that will be located in the northern Houston suburb of Spring. Springwood Business Park will consist of two Class A distribution buildings that can support tenants with requirements from 10,000 to 168,000 square feet. Building features will include 28- to 32-foot clear heights and combined parking for 300 cars and 57 trailers. Construction is slated for a second-quarter 2023 completion. JLL will market the development for lease.
SPRING, TX
rebusinessonline.com

SK Lubricants Americas Signs 23,624 SF Office Lease Extension in Houston’s Energy Corridor

HOUSTON — SK Lubricants Americas has signed a 23,624-square-foot office lease extension at 11700 Katy Freeway, a 14-story, 325,000-square-foot building in Houston’s Energy Corridor. Kevin Poynter of Poynter Commercial Properties Corp. represented the landlord, an affiliate of ATCAP Partners, in the lease negotiations. Jason Whittington of NAI Partners represented the tenant.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy