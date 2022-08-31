Ina Garten is not a by-the-book kind of celebrity chef and she isn't afraid to do things differently. The Barefoot Contessa showed the publishing world that sometimes it's okay to color outside the proverbial lines. Garten told The Hollywood Reporter, "When I decided to do cookbooks, the popular thing at the time was these enormous books of 250 recipes — how to cook everything. I wanted a book of 75 great recipes, like one really good roast chicken." And the powers that be know how much we all love Garten's roast chicken recipe. But not everyone was on board. Garten continued, "My publisher didn't get it. People were skeptical because it was so different from what was being done. I kept my vision, and, fortunately, they stuck with me."

