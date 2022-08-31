Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
Lights go on at Beach Park's Skate Park
The lights are on at Beach Park's Skate Park following a celebration with a crowd of skaters Thursday evening. Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, Ward 2 Councilman Andrae Gonzales and Assistant Recreation and Parks Director Darin Budak spoke at the event about the 10 new LED light fixtures that will be on from dusk to 10 p.m., according to a city memo.
City’s park ranger program set for Nov. 1 start; mini-academy comes first this fall
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – When Rick Anthony returned to his hometown a couple of years ago to run the Bakersfield Recreation and Parks Department, he found three things on the balance sheet especially troubling – vandalism, theft and graffiti. Tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage inflicted on a near-daily basis, that was undermining […]
Bakersfield Now
Pint for a Pass returns, 2 free Kern County Fair tickets with blood donation
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Houchin Community Blood Bank and the Kern County Fair are offering two free adult passes to this year's fair when people donate blood successfully. The Pint for a Pass program will be offered at all of Houchin's donor centers and mobile blood drives beginning September...
KGET 17
Share your favorite Kern County Fair memories
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 2022 Kern County Fair is just three weeks away. Festivities begin Sept. 21 and end Oct. 2, which means you have a week and a half to make fun-filled memories with friends and family. As the count down to the Fair commences, we want...
Greek Food Festival set for October
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –The St. George Greek Orthodox Church is hosting the annual Greek Food Festival in October, according to organizers. Organizers said the food festival will be held at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church on Truxtun Avenue. The event is to take place on Oct. 14 from 4 to 10 p.m., Oct. 15 […]
Bakersfield Californian
DELANO RAMBLINGS: Plans underway for Veterans Day parade
DELANO — Plans are in the preliminary stages for a first Veterans Day parade to take place in Delano in early November. Attorney and City Council member Joe Alindajao is chairing a group called Delano Hometown Heroes Parade Committee Inc., a nonprofit group. To avoid conflicting with more established...
BEST EATS: Buffalo cauliflower at Locale
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There are several places in town where you can get “Buffalo-style” cauliflower, battered and tossed in hot sauce, but I keep going back for the version served at Locale Farm to Table in Downtown Bakersfield. It’s not overly battered so you still get the funkiness of the cauliflower, plus the sauce […]
Bakersfield Californian
City grants spur investment downtown, Old Town Kern
Downtown and Old Town Kern each got a boost from the Bakersfield City Council this week in the form of two redevelopment grants totaling $188,800 to help cover building demolition and improvements under an accelerated campaign to incentivize property improvements. The grants bring to about $1 million the taxpayer dollars...
City of Bakersfield addresses lake conditions
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield released a statement Friday evening regarding drought-related concerns at the Park at River Walk and Truxtun Lakes. The city said it is planning to make a temporary exemption at the lower lake at the Park at River Walk to preserve wildlife and “avoid the negative impacts experienced […]
Bakersfield Californian
City issues statement on local lake levels
The city of Bakersfield issued a statement Friday evening regarding its monitoring of the water levels for water features at the Park at River Walk and Truxtun Lakes. "The city of Bakersfield continues to monitor the water levels of the water features at the Park at River Walk and has determined that it is possible to maintain a minimum water level in the lower lake there without impacting water supplies needed for the water treatment plants and domestic usage," according to a statement from Joe Conroy, city spokesman. "The city plans to make this temporary exemption this weekend, starting Saturday, Sept. 3."
KGET 17
Local musician Joe Peters to sing National Anthem at Dodger Stadium
BAKERSFIELD, Calif., (KGET) — Local musician Joe Peters joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk about his music career and an exciting opportunity Friday evening. Peters will be singing the National Anthem at the Dodgers game Friday at Dodgers stadium. Peters is currently on the road and will be...
City of Bakersfield says it can’t do much for dying turtles at dry lakes
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Lakes in Bakersfield are disappearing due to the California mega drought. Bakersfield teamed up with an environmentalist group to help wildlife even though by that time many of the animals already died. Truxtun Lake has disappeared and the Park at River Walk lakes are right behind it. Now not only will […]
Bakersfield Now
GET Bus offers free rides Saturday due to bad air quality
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Golden Empire Transit will offer free rides tomorrow (Saturday, Sept. 3) due to air quality near dangerous levels, said GET in a statement. The Air Quality Index is forecasted to be 179. Any AQI over 150 is considered "unhealthy and potentially hazardous to the general...
State wildlife agency’s policy is limiting official action on Truxtun Lake turtles, city says
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you’ve had your heart set on rescuing some of Truxtun Lake’s struggling turtles – forget it. That opportunity has appeared to have come and gone. Truxtun Lake – a manmade lake just off the now-dry Kern River riverbed – is basically gone, and outwardly devoid of significant wildlife, a victim […]
Stifling temperatures and low air quality impacting everyday life in Kern County
The high temperatures and low air quality isn't just uncomfortable, it can be dangerous. The heat combined with the air quality creates conditions that are unhealthy for everyone.
KGET 17
Take advantage of Fresco Meat Market & Bakery’s Labor Day sale!
Sponsored Content by Fresco Meat Market and Bakery. Studio 17’s Guest Host Kait Hill talks to Sergio Aguilar, co-owner of Fresco Meat Market & Bakery about their upcoming Labor Day Sale. For more information call 661-444-1401, or walk in and experience the mini market for yourself at 1401 California...
mountainenterprise.com
State gives Kern $2.7M for parks—does FP pond get any?
After Frazier Park area residents invested many days and hours last year to prepare a Frazier Mountain Park Masterplan and submit an application for state Proposition 68 funding, the news last week that our town had not been allocated any of the $2.7 million awarded to Kern County was hard to take.
Fire crews put out brush fire near 24th St. bridge
Bakersfield city and Kern County fire crews put out a brush fire early Thursday morning that was burning on an island in the middle of the Kern River near the 24th Street bridge.
Bakersfield Channel
Heat wave #4 has officially arrived
Thursday marks the third consecutive day of triple digit heat, kicking off heat wave #4 for Kern county. This spike in temperatures forced Bakersfield to tolerate a high of 103° on Thursday. Friday is not looking any better for Kern county. The high in Bakersfield is expected to be...
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield Jehovah’s Witnesses return to door-to-door ministry after 30-month pandemic pause
On Thursday, Jehovah’s Witnesses resumed their trademark door-to-door ministry. The two-and-a-half-year suspension of the work ends just in time for the launch of a global campaign featuring an interactive program for Bible study. The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry marks the complete restoration of all pre-pandemic in-person activities...
