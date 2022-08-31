The Amherst varsity soccer squad defeated Holy Name in convincing fashion on Saturday, rolling to a 5-0 victory. Blake Kubasak led things off when he took a through-ball from Ryan Naelitz and buried it past the helpless goalkeeper. Andrew McDonald put in a second goal minutes later off a nifty assist from Landon Plumb. Kubasak added another in the second half, then Sean McQuate and Devin Ramirez each scored to seal the deal. Plumb had two assists on the day, while Naelitz, McDonald, and Liam Taliano pitched in with one assist each. Johnny Janosik was solid in the goal, turning away four Holy Name shots to earn the shutout. Tony Mercado and Miles Gerard led the way for the defense. The Comets travel to Midview on Wednesday for an SWC battle.

AMHERST, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO