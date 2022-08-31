Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Boys Junior Varsity Soccer falls to North Royalton 2 – 0
The JV Comet soccer team battled a talented North Royalton squad on Saturday, falling 2-0. Despite the loss, several players stood out for their tremendous defensive play. David Lewis, Mort Wilson, Jacob Jesko, and Cohen McGee all had stellar games for Amherst on the defensive end. The Comets fall to 2-2 on the season and take on Midview on Wednesday.
Boys Varsity Soccer beats Holy Name 5 – 0
The Amherst varsity soccer squad defeated Holy Name in convincing fashion on Saturday, rolling to a 5-0 victory. Blake Kubasak led things off when he took a through-ball from Ryan Naelitz and buried it past the helpless goalkeeper. Andrew McDonald put in a second goal minutes later off a nifty assist from Landon Plumb. Kubasak added another in the second half, then Sean McQuate and Devin Ramirez each scored to seal the deal. Plumb had two assists on the day, while Naelitz, McDonald, and Liam Taliano pitched in with one assist each. Johnny Janosik was solid in the goal, turning away four Holy Name shots to earn the shutout. Tony Mercado and Miles Gerard led the way for the defense. The Comets travel to Midview on Wednesday for an SWC battle.
Girls Freshman Volleyball beats Perrysburg 2 – 1
Amherst Steele High School vs Perrysburg High School. Way to battle Lady Comets and Congratulations on your win over Perrysburg. We are very proud of you!. Playing well for the Comets: Ava Martinez, Ava Kirschner, and Joli Thomson! Great Job Ladies!. Current Record: 7-1 Go Comets!
Girls Varsity Volleyball beats Avon Lake 3 – 0
What a FANTASTIC GAME Lady Comets and in front of a packed house!!! We congratulate all of you on your 3 sets sweep over SWC rival, Avon Lake! Keep it rollin’ ladies, stay focused!. Our Comet Volleyball Family would also like to say THANK YOU to EVERYONE who attended...
Girls Varsity Cross Country finishes 3rd place at Mel Brodt Invitational
The Lady Comets cross country team ran well this Saturday, finishing 3rd in the Bowling Green Invitational. Amherst was lead by a solid pack Saturday, with Aurora Wilson (24th), Katherine Low (29th), Nora Darkow (30th), Sophia Pecora (36th), Winter Carrell (50th), and Alaina Alflen (56th) all finishing within 1:30 of each other. Kaitlyn Meyer (108th) and Hailey Counts (137th) were next for the Comets, folllowed by Victoria Ruiz (192nd), Audrey Ilcisko (194), Olivia Huston (267th), Carson Timko (270th), and Mia DelMonico (273rd). Over 327 girls competed in the race.
AJH Cross Country Runners Improve at the Early Bird Invitational
The Amherst Junior High School cross country teams ran in the Avon Lake Early Bird Invitational on Saturday. Jaxon Perez led the boys with a 3rd-place finish out of 347 runners. Nicholas Lauer, Landon Boone, JJ Gedling, and Zane Rhoads also scored. Declan Mackowski continued his steady improvement by dropping another 52 seconds from his best time. The boys placed 13th of 24 teams.
