Florida, MA

westernmassnews.com

Easthampton man killed in car vs. truck collision in Deerfield

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A 97-year-old Easthampton man was killed in a motor vehicle crash in Deerfield Monday. According to Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, the collision involved a truck in a car on Route 116 at the Industrial Drive intersection. The Easthampton man was determined to be dead at the...
DEERFIELD, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Garden honors Massachusetts State Trooper Thomas Clardy

CHARLTON, Mass. - Honoring one of their own, a group of Young Marines are paying tribute to Massachusetts State Trooper Thomas Clardy. Clardy, who served as a marine, was killed on the Massachusetts Turnpike in 2016 when his vehicle was struck by another driver. On Saturday, Young Marines were putting...
CHARLTON, MA
Daily Voice

Massachusetts Corrections Officer Fighting For Life After Brutal Prison Attack

A Massachusetts corrections officer is fighting for his life after he was brutally attacked by an inmate while on duty, sources tell Daily Voice. Officer Matthew Tidman, age 36, was attacked by an inmate with a metal object in the gymnasium at MCI-Shirley in Shirley on the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 31. Tidman is now in a coma where he remains in critical condition, a GoFundMe organized on his behalf says.
SHIRLEY, MA
NECN

Tree Crushes Car, Damages Hartford, Conn. Apartment Building

A massive tree came down in Hartford early Tuesday morning, crushing at least one car and breaking windows and bricks at an apartment building. “It sounded like an airplane crash,” Lewis Palmer, of Hartford, said. Photos from the scene show a large tree down in a parking lot on...
HARTFORD, CT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police, local officials locate and recover human remains presumed to be of 42-year-old Meghan Marohn

State Police and local officials have located and recovered human remains presumed to be of 42-year-old Meghan Marohn, who was reported missing on March 29. According to Massachusetts State Police, on Thursday evening, a civilian discovered partial remains in a heavily wooded area near Fox Drive in Lee. Lee Police, the State Police Detective Unit Assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, the Massachusetts State Police Special Emergency Response Team, and the Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services Section responded to the scene. Police have since located additional related remains.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Rainfall Totals for RI, CT and Mass.: How Much Did We Get?

Flood watches were in effect for much of the northeast on Monday as heavy rains caused issues in Rhode Island and other areas of New England. Life threatening flash flooding was reported Monday in the Rhode Island cities of Providence and Cranston, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, a number of roads were closed by Monday afternoon, including a section of Interstate 95, and Route 10 — one of the main arteries into and out of Providence. A building also collapsed in Providence, where a man also had to be rescued from a submerged car.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke crews respond to Labor Day morning crash on I-91 North

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover accident on I-91 North in Holyoke Monday morning. Holyoke Fire crews responded just after 7 a.m. and found a car on its side. Officials told Western Mass News that the driver had to be removed from...
HOLYOKE, MA

