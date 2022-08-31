Read full article on original website
Related
NECN
Avon, Conn. Police Search for Answers After Murder-Suicide Involving a Sergeant
More than a week after the murder-suicide deaths of a library director and an Avon police officer in East Granby, Avon police spoke about the incident on Monday. Police said 49-year-old Thomas Jacius and 48-year-old Doreen Jacius were found at their home in East Granby with gunshot wounds on Sunday, August 28.
westernmassnews.com
Easthampton man killed in car vs. truck collision in Deerfield
DEERFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A 97-year-old Easthampton man was killed in a motor vehicle crash in Deerfield Monday. According to Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, the collision involved a truck in a car on Route 116 at the Industrial Drive intersection. The Easthampton man was determined to be dead at the...
NECN
Off-Duty Hartford Police Detective Accused of Shooting Man in Waterbury, Conn.
A Hartford Police detective is accused of shooting a man in Waterbury over the weekend while he was off-duty. Police were called to the area of Kingsley Court and Society Hill Road shortly before 5 a.m. on Sunday after getting a report of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they...
spectrumnews1.com
Garden honors Massachusetts State Trooper Thomas Clardy
CHARLTON, Mass. - Honoring one of their own, a group of Young Marines are paying tribute to Massachusetts State Trooper Thomas Clardy. Clardy, who served as a marine, was killed on the Massachusetts Turnpike in 2016 when his vehicle was struck by another driver. On Saturday, Young Marines were putting...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts Corrections Officer Fighting For Life After Brutal Prison Attack
A Massachusetts corrections officer is fighting for his life after he was brutally attacked by an inmate while on duty, sources tell Daily Voice. Officer Matthew Tidman, age 36, was attacked by an inmate with a metal object in the gymnasium at MCI-Shirley in Shirley on the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 31. Tidman is now in a coma where he remains in critical condition, a GoFundMe organized on his behalf says.
NECN
Tree Crushes Car, Damages Hartford, Conn. Apartment Building
A massive tree came down in Hartford early Tuesday morning, crushing at least one car and breaking windows and bricks at an apartment building. “It sounded like an airplane crash,” Lewis Palmer, of Hartford, said. Photos from the scene show a large tree down in a parking lot on...
amherstbulletin.com
Deputy superintendent at Hampshire County jail resigns as suspicious vehicle probe begins
NORTHAMPTON — Barbara Marean resigned as deputy superintendent of the Hampshire County Jail and House of Correction onAug. 25, one day after the Gazette reported that her name appeared in a Southampton police report involving a suspicious vehicle at the home of another jail employee earlier this month. Sheriff...
WNYT
Man arrested at North Adams housing authority for gun and drug possession
A Springfield, Massachusetts man is facing drug and gun charges. Police in North Adams say he had an intent to sell. Police posting on Friday they’ve arrested Quentin Harris on a number of charges. He was arraigned Wednesday in Northern Berkshire District Court, held on a $25,000 cash bail.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
Mass. man drove intoxicated in Windsor with loaded handgun in car, CT State Police say
WINDSOR — Troopers found a loaded firearm with an allegedly intoxicated driver on Interstate 91 in Windsor, according to Connecticut State Police. The driver, identified as Steven Roche, 28, of Springfield, Mass., was charged with several offenses related to the incident. At around 12:15 a.m. Friday, state police were...
Here are the 20 Safest Cities and Towns in Massachusetts in 2022
The national crime and safety data experts at SafeWise updated its 8th Annual Safest Cities report, including the 20 Safest Cities in Massachusetts of 2022. SafeWise uses FBI and U.S. Census data to determine the safest cities in America. SEE THE LIST BELOW: The 20 Safest Cities and Towns in...
Sturbridge police seek to identify two individuals in Walmart incident Saturday
An incident occurred at Walmart at approximately 8:15 p.m. Saturday. The Sturbridge Police Department is seeking the identification of the two individuals pictured.
Firearm seizure and arrest in Pittsfield
Pittsfield police arrested Luke Yeborh on Friday, September 2 on multiple charges.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man arrested on gun, drug charges in North Adams
A Massachusetts man has been arrested on several gun and drug charges in North Adams. The North Adams Police Department said Quentin Harris of Springfield, Massachusetts, was arrested on August 30.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police, local officials locate and recover human remains presumed to be of 42-year-old Meghan Marohn
State Police and local officials have located and recovered human remains presumed to be of 42-year-old Meghan Marohn, who was reported missing on March 29. According to Massachusetts State Police, on Thursday evening, a civilian discovered partial remains in a heavily wooded area near Fox Drive in Lee. Lee Police, the State Police Detective Unit Assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, the Massachusetts State Police Special Emergency Response Team, and the Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services Section responded to the scene. Police have since located additional related remains.
NECN
Rainfall Totals for RI, CT and Mass.: How Much Did We Get?
Flood watches were in effect for much of the northeast on Monday as heavy rains caused issues in Rhode Island and other areas of New England. Life threatening flash flooding was reported Monday in the Rhode Island cities of Providence and Cranston, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, a number of roads were closed by Monday afternoon, including a section of Interstate 95, and Route 10 — one of the main arteries into and out of Providence. A building also collapsed in Providence, where a man also had to be rescued from a submerged car.
Black bear hunting in Massachusetts begins this week
The first day after Labor Day is the annual beginning of the first season of black bear hunting in Massachusetts.
Agawam man arrested in Springfield for ghost gun, drugs
An Agawam man was arrested in Springfield for gun and drug charges after an investigation Thursday.
Over 30 horses seized from Granville property, woman arrested
Over 30 neglected horses have been reportedly seized from a property in Granville. New York State Police said Wendy Murphy, 54, of Granville, was arrested in connection with the incident.
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke crews respond to Labor Day morning crash on I-91 North
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover accident on I-91 North in Holyoke Monday morning. Holyoke Fire crews responded just after 7 a.m. and found a car on its side. Officials told Western Mass News that the driver had to be removed from...
WCVB
Flood warning issued as rain continues with another 1 to 2 inches for some in Massachusetts
BOSTON — Heavy rain and downpours that have led to localized flash flooding continue to impact parts of Massachusetts Tuesday. A flood warning is in effect through 4:15 p.m. for parts of Bristol, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth and Worcester counties. An additional 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected Tuesday in several towns.
Comments / 0