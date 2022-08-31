Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington Goes 43 Straight Games Without a Starter WinningIBWAAWashington, DC
Titanic Clips With 8k Rms: New DetailsDwayne
Washington D.C. Police Searching For "Critically Missing" Mother And Her Two ChildrenThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWashington, DC
DC Attorney General Sues Billionaire In $100 Million Tax Evasion CaseTaxBuzzWashington, DC
This D.C. Hotel's Lobby Turned into a Distribution Area for Food for Those in NeedMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Washington, DC
Related
northernvirginiamag.com
These NoVA Restaurants Have the Best Gluten-Sensitive Menus in the Region
There’s no need to worry about your gluten allergies when you dine at these local restaurants. If you have gluten allergies, you are probably constantly searching for where to grab the best meals. But luckily, there are lots of options in Northern Virginia. Here are some great spots around the region to grab gluten-sensitive breakfasts, lunches, or dinners. Happy eating!
northernvirginiamag.com
Leesburg’s Cocina on Market Is Back with a Brand New Menu
Locals didn’t think Leesburg’s Cocina on Market would ever reopen. After a year, chef Jason Lage is back. “In the back of our minds, we always knew we would reopen,” recalls Lage. He and his wife, Rebecca, are also proprietors of Market Table Bistro in Lovettsville and Market Burger in Purcellville. When Cocina on Market in Leesburg shuttered last June, they had plenty on their plates — literally. The chef’s own Fairbrook Farm, which supplies his restaurants with everything from pigs to maple, ensures that. But one thing in short supply for restaurateurs then and now is staff.
Dream home turns nightmarish after newly built property riddled with issues
BRANDYWINE, Md. — From the outside, Adrienne Hawkins’ newly built home in Brandywine, Maryland complements the other large, seemingly pristine homes in the neighborhood. But upon entering the house, you're greeted with a different picture. “The moment you step-in, you realize more work needs to be done,” Hawkins...
cbs19news
Wawa celebrates its 100th store in Virginia with a statewide free any-size coffee offer
FAIRFAX, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- WAWA announced that free coffee of any size will be served tomorrow in all of Virginia's store locations to toast its 100-store milestone. Store number 100 is set to open its doors on Sept. 1, at 8:00 A.M at 9700 Fairfax Blvd in Fairfax. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theburn.com
Foster’s Grille aims for mid-September opening in South Riding
The new Foster’s Grille location in southern Loudoun County continues to move towards fruition. Work in the space is finishing up and the management team is in the process of hiring staff. Now, The Burn has learned that they would like to open in the next few weeks if...
fox5dc.com
Arlington woman celebrates 107th birthday; shares secret to her longevity
ARLINGTON, Va. - What's the secret to living a long and healthy life? Just ask Vera Punke!. Vera just turned 107-years-old and celebrated her big milestone with a birthday party Wednesday in Arlington, Virginia. "I tell you - I don't feel any different than when I was 100!" she told...
NBC12
Wawa offering free any size hot coffee on Sept. 1
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Sept. 1, Wawa customers can get a free any-size hot coffee at all Virginia locations. The company is celebrating the opening of its 100th store in Fairfax, Va. “It gives us great pride to open our 100th store in Virginia and toast our customers for...
ffxnow.com
Revolving Kura Sushi bar now open in Tysons, its first in Virginia
A new sushi restaurant is rolling out in Tysons. Kura Sushi welcomed dine-in customers to its 40th U.S. location and first in Virginia at noon today (Thursday). It initially opened its doors at 8461 Leesburg Pike, Suite C, last night (Wednesday) exclusively for takeout service. “We are thrilled to bring...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ffxnow.com
Inaugural ‘Reggae at the Lake’ festival set for this month in Reston
Lake Anne is welcoming a new festival on Sept. 10 at the plaza (1609 Washington Plaza North) in Reston. The first annual Reggae at the Lake Festival will feature international reggae bands, food, crafts and family activities. Ramon Pardo — a local realtor with Terra Properties and member of the...
Maryland Au Pair Missing After Ordering Ride Share To Dulles Airport For Flight She Didn't Make
Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 26-year-old Au Pair who disappeared a week ago under curious circumstances. In Montgomery County, an alert was issued by police for Fanisa Mthembi, who was last seen shortly before 11:45 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26 as she was leaving her employer’s home in Bethesda.
thedcpost.com
Best Seafood Markets in Washington DC: Create Your Home-Made Feast
Seafood enthusiasts would always appreciate enjoying seafood dishes at a nice restaurant. But they can also find great joy in cooking their own with fresh ingredients. These are the best seafood markets in Washington DC in our opinion. Jessie Taylor Seafood. Address: 1100 Maine Ave, SW Washington DC. Phone: (202)...
Nine New Miles Of Express Lanes Will Open On I-66 This Month
An aerial video of the I-66 Express Lanes between Centreville and Gainsville. A nine-mile section of the new Express Lanes on I-66 will open ahead of schedule, the Virginia Department of Transportation announced Friday. It’s set to open sometime around September 10. The westernmost portion, which runs from Route...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mocoshow.com
What’s New and What’s Coming Soon to Montgomery Mall (September 2022 Edition)
Below is a list of businesses that have recently opened at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, as well as others that are coming soon. Malia’s Kitchen held the grand opening of its new Montgomery Mall food terrace location on Thursday, September 1. Malia’s is in the space that was previously occupied by Lazzaro’s Authentic Italian Deli and Big Al’s Sub Shop. Malia’s Kitchen serves soul food and seafood, which they describe as the best “homemade” down home cooking in the DMV. Items on their menu includes crab cakes, fried chicken, fried fish, and BBQ.
Inside Nova
New seafood restaurant comes to North Stafford
Juicy Bucket Seafood and Bar has opened its first Virginia location at Aquia Town Center in North Stafford. The seafood boil restaurant has other locations in Salisbury and Fort Washington, Md. The new eatery at 322 Town Center Blvd. is owned by Tina Chen, who calls the food "well shaken, well-seasoned, and proudly served."
tysonstoday.com
Top 5 Things To Do This Weekend September 2 – September 5
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Here are our picks for the best events happening in the area!. Seventeen-time Grammy-winner, Sting, returns to Wolf Trap for three unforgettable evenings of hits like “Englishman in New York,” “Fields of Gold,” and “Every Breath You Take.” The Last Bandoleros and Joe Sumner kick off the evening.
tysonstoday.com
Musical Line Up Announced for 1st Annual Reggae at the Lake Festival
Lake Anne & Washington Plaza Merchant Association (LAWPA) announces its first annual Reggae on the Lake Festival. It will take place on Saturday September 10, 2022 at Lake Anne Plaza, with international Reggae bands, food, crafts, and various fun family activities. Come prepared to dance!. The Reggae on the Lake...
fox5dc.com
Loved ones say goodbye to Potomac High School graduate killed by train
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Loved ones of the Potomac High School graduate who was hit and killed by a train near Wingate University in North Carolina said their final goodbyes on Thursday. Kyle Honore was honored during a funeral service at Hylton Memorial Chapel in Woodbridge, Virginia. FOX 5's Sierra Fox...
WTOP
Western section of new I-66 Express Lanes to open ahead of schedule
The Virginia Department of Transportation on Friday said the westernmost part of the I-66 Express Lanes will open next weekend — ahead of schedule. The 9-mile section that runs from Va. Route 29 in Gainesville to Va. Route 28 in Centreville will open sometime during the weekend of Sept. 10, VDOT said in a statement.
Omicron COVID-19 Boosters Are On The Way To D.C., Maryland, And Virginia Next Week
Omicron specific boosters will be available in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia starting next week. Mayor Bowser announced that starting Wednesday, Sept. 7, omicron-specific boosters will be available at pharmacies, clinics, for home appointments, and at COVID centers in all eight wards. The FDA authorized the boosters for emergency use for...
Inside Nova
Driven to Teach: Angela Leatham pulls double duty for her students
When Angela Leatham of Haymarket went back to school, her goal was to obtain her teaching certification. She had already been volunteering in her children’s schools assisting teachers in the classroom as well as substitute teaching for many years. “I felt like it was my calling,” she says. “I'm...
Comments / 0