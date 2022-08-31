Read full article on original website
ICE! is back at Gaylord Opryland Resort in NashvilleJake WellsNashville, TN
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
WEATHER ALERT 9-4-5,2022: Flooding Possible
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued through Labor Day and flooding conditions may continue through the week as we enter a very rainy forecast. Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 231 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-050745- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 231 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for Middle TN. 2 to 4 inches of rainfall, with higher totals are possible through Monday. On top of widespread rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches over the last 24 hours, including several areas that have already received 4 to 7 inches, flash flooding is possible. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Monday afternoon. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation may be needed. Please relay any information about observed severe weather to the NWS while following all local, state, and CDC guidelines.
wgnsradio.com
"Fill-Up for Nick" Thursday in Smyrna
(SMYRNA, TN) Management of the Twice Daily Shell Convenience Center on StoneCrest Boulevard in Smyrna is donating 50-cents from every gallon of gas sold there this Thursday (9/8/2022). It will go to the family of Nick Patterson, who was shot and killed in an attempted armed robbery last Tuesday morning (8/30/2022).
Tennessee Tribune
Distinguished President of Fisk Removed
NASHVILLE, TN — Fisk University alumni across the nation have expressed surprise and anger over the institution’s unexpected announcement last weekend that Dr. Vann Newkirk, university President, has been relieved of his leadership position in that post. Fisk gave no explanation or details of the sudden move, ending a two-year leadership stint by the Fisk veteran who had served as Provost and was publicly praised in recent months for boosting donor-giving and enrollment.
Davidson County Circuit Court Judge Phil Smith dies in sleep overnight
Davidson County Circuit Court Judge Philip E. Smith died in his sleep between Saturday night and the early hours of Sunday morning.
This Is The Best Breakfast Sandwich In Tennessee
LoveFood found the best breakfast sandwiches around the country, including this hearty favorite in Tennessee.
Man charged in August 31 murder outside Nashville gas station
On Monday, Melvin Waters, 48, came to MNPD headquarters and admitted to his involvement in the fatal shooting of 25-year-old, Kendrick Frazier.
10 places in Middle Tennessee commonly mispronounced
As Middle Tennessee continues to expand every day, newcomers may have trouble pronouncing certain streets, cities and counties in the area.
22-Year-Old Marcus Webb Died 4 Other Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Murfreesboro (Murfreesboro, TN)
According to the officials, a single-vehicle crash occurred in Murfreesboro on Sunday. The officials stated that the front passenger of the vehicle, 22-year-old Marcus Webb was declared dead at [..]
28-Year-Old Man Died 1 Other Injured In A Fatal Accident In Nashville (Nashville, TN)
According to the Metro Police, a motor vehicle accident occurred on Sunday morning on Hobson Pike. The officials reported that a 28-year-old man was taken to [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
South American crime syndicate hitting Middle Tennessee
Another crime syndicate from South America has been identified in a series of crimes in Middle Tennessee.
70-Year-Old Kendall Spiceland Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Clarksville (Clarksville, TN)
According to the Clarksville Police Department, a multi-vehicle collision occurred on Monday afternoon. The officials stated that a 2000 Chevy Silverado driven by a [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Clarksville
A Clarksville resident is $50,000 richer after winning the Powerball drawing Saturday night.
Former Cumberland University football player killed in Murfreesboro crash; 4 others injured
An investigation is underway after a crash left one man dead and four others injured early Sunday morning in Murfreesboro.
Tennessee mother warns of electric shock drowning ahead of Labor Day
Noah Dean Winstead and Nate Lynam died in 2012 after being electrocuted while swimming at Cherokee Lake.
Their Mother Vanished In 1974, But Authorities Refused To Take A Report Until 2013
20-year-old Alice Fay Jefferson had two small children, 6-year-old Paula and 5-year-old Johnny, reports ABC 7. She met Lee Andrew Jefferson, a United States Army soldier, and the two were married. Between March 1973 and July 1975, the family lived on the post in Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Lee was a sergeant with B Troop, 2nd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division. He was stationed at Fort Campbell between March 1973 and July 1975. Sometime between 1974 and 1975, 20-year-old Alice vanished, according to The Charley Project. Namus lists her disappearance date as July 4, 1975.
This Is The Most Dangerous Road In Tennessee
A new report evaluates the most dangerous roadways across America, including this stretch of highway in Tennessee.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Vehicle Manufacturer Announces $50 Million Tennessee Expansion
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A Minnesota manufacturer of commercial vehicles and...
Tennessee Tribune
Nashville-Area Pastor and Platinum-Selling Gospel Mogul Ben Tankard Launching SMOOTH LIFE TV Network
Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune) — Legendary artist and music mogul Ben Tankard has a resume that includes fifteen gold and six platinum-selling albums, multiple #1 Billboard Smooth Jazz Radio singles, seventeen Stellar Awards, and a Stellar Music Hall of Fame induction. He has numerous Dove, Grammy®, Soul Train, and NAACP Image Award nominations.
TSU student killed in head-on collision laid to rest
Friends and family remembered the life of 20-year-old Kelona Hudson on Saturday as she was laid to rest.
atozsports.com
Massive concern arises for Tennessee Vols on Saturday
When I made my season predictions for the Tennessee Vols during a recording of The Big Orange Podcast earlier this week, I picked Josh Heupel’s squad to beat the Florida Gators on September 24. But after watching Florida beat Utah on Saturday night, I’m not so sure anymore.
