Read full article on original website
Related
Von Dohren, Kyle Smith and Brett Perigo Are Winners Saturday Night at Grandview
It was another classic night of racing at Grandview Speedway on Saturday night, in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series program, as Craig Von Dohren of Oley, Pa. authored another drive from 18th starting spot to the victory in the 30-lap T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modified feature race. Von...
Matt McGloin running for Lackawanna County Commissioner
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — McGloin made the announcement at his childhood home on Merrifield Avenue in Scranton. He plans to run on the Democratic ticket in 2023. "My mother has always said to me never forget where you're from. And I never have, and I never will. And the reason for that is you, it's the people of this great county that make never wanting to forget where you're from. So simple. This is our home," said McGloin.
esuwarriors.com
James Leads Warriors in PSAC Opener Victory over Mansfield
MANSFIELD, Pa. – In its PSAC East opener, the East Stroudsburg University women's soccer team defeated Mansfield, 2-1, behind a three-point game from redshirt freshman Abby James in her collegiate debut on Saturday afternoon. The Warriors (3-0, 1-0 PSAC East) remain undefeated through three games and pick up a...
Rival school honors slain teen
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — What's normally a sea of yellow turned to a sea of purple as Lake-Lehman's High School football team took on Lackawanna Trail. The bright colors are in honor of Kassadey Matulevich, a 17-year-old from the Hazleton area who was shot and killed last week. Hearing the news, students and staff at Lake-Lehman decided to act.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lykensvalley.org
Locust Summit Coal Breaker
An undated colorized post card view of the coal breaker at Locust Summit, located between Mt. Carmel, Northumberland County, Pennsylvania, and Shenandoah, Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania. This was one of the largest anthracite coal breakers in the world. The view also pictures a locomotive and coal cars on the railroad tracks in front of the breaker.
Megabus adds new bus service from Allentown to Philadelphia, 11 other cities
Starting Thursday, Megabus bus company is now offering service between Allentown and Philadelphia, part of a new partnership that will connect Queen City riders to 11 other cities in the state. Megabus is partnering with Fullington Trailways, and other stops include Williamsport, Lewisburg, Danville, Bloomsburg, Hazleton, Jim Thorpe, Beaver Meadows,...
This Pennsylvania town is one of the best for fall festivities: study
September rolls around and everyone starts to cozy up to the fall vibes. If you’re looking for the perfect spot to traipse through fallen leaves in an oversized sweater, there’s one right here in Pennsylvania you can head to. SIMILAR STORIES: This place in N.J. is Airbnb’s most...
A first varsity catch launches Freedom football over Easton
Freedom High School’s football team can add another name to its plethora of offensive playmakers. Meet sophomore wide receiver Justin Peluso. The 6-foot, 195-pounder, who played every defensive snap in last week’s opening loss to Emmaus, caught his first varsity pass in Friday night’s 33-20 Eastern Pennsylvania Conference South Division win over Easton at Cottingham Stadium – for a 72-yard touchdown late in the first quarter.
RELATED PEOPLE
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Pennsylvania
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Keystone State has to offer along the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway.
esuwarriors.com
ESU Athletics Set to Host 2nd #RelentlesS Marrow Drive in Memory of Ryan Smith and Alyssa Oxenford
EAST STROUDSBURG – After a successful 2021 marrow drive that totaled 498 potential donors added to the Be The Match Registry®, the East Stroudsburg University athletic department announced that it will hold the second annual #RelentlesS Get In the Game Marrow Drive in Memory of Ryan Smith and Alyssa Oxenford on Friday, September 9th.
Despite a Zero Chance of Snow, Pottstown Will Soon Be Covered in White
Pottstown's Fete en Blanc is a unique dining experience.Image via PAED and Hobart's Run. Pottstown Area Economic Development (PAED) and Hobart’s Run are hosting their fifth annual Fête en Blanc in Pottstown.
Wyoming Area’s Dominic DeLuca makes quick impact for Penn State at Purdue
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. For Dominic DeLuca, it was three months shy of three years between tackles in a live game. The last one had come in the first week of December in 2019. Playing quarterback and safety despite a torn ACL, DeLuca helped lead Wyoming Area to an incredible rally and a state championship in Hershey.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sought for years, Pa. state police say they caught Poconos home burglar on the prowl
Pennsylvania State Police say they have caught the man they believe is responsible for a slew of burglaries in homes outside Stroudsburg dating back at least three years, maybe longer. Michael Paul Moreno, 45, of East Stroudsburg, was arrested last Thursday after troopers allegedly spied him prowling outside a Monroe...
Nazareth football takes over in 2nd half, pulls away from Parkland
FULL STORY: Nazareth football’s Kuehner needs just 5 yards to electrify in win over Parkland. The Nazareth football team took a little bit of time to get rolling in its home opener against Parkland on Friday night. But once the Blue Eagles tied the game on a defensive touchdown...
esuwarriors.com
Volleyball Drops Final Two Matches of UNC Pembroke Invitational
PEMBROKE, N.C. – The East Stroudsburg volleyball team dropped their final two matches of the UNC Pembroke Invitational on Saturday at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court. The Warriors move to 3-5 on the season after falling to Embry-Riddle (17-25, 21-25, 13-25) in the opener before getting swept by Lenoir-Rhyne (22-25, 15-25, 13-25) in their last match of the weekend.
wlvr.org
Gov. Wolf’s plan to pardon minor marijuana convictions could affect many in Lehigh Valley
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Gov. Tom Wolf this week unveiled a plan to provide pardons for people who have been convicted of minor, non-violent marijuana crimes. Wolf on Wednesday announced the program, which has begun taking online applications and will continue to through the end of September. Potentially thousands of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Prosecutors should’ve given Eric Frein’s parents their guns back a long time ago | Turkeys & Trophies
When a case comes along as heinous as the September 2014 ambush of Pennsylvania state troopers in the Poconos, prosecutors justifiably seek the maximum punishment for the perpetrator. They got it for Eric Frein, the gunman in that ambush that killed Cpl. Bryon Dickson II and wounded Trooper Alex Douglass. Frein now sits on death row, but it seems as if the Pike County District Attorney’s Office wants more in the name of justice despite the fact that Frein acted alone. The office has been involved in a lengthy court battle to keep a cache of guns seized from Frein’s parents. The parents, who were not charged in their son’s crime, have been trying to get the guns back – 25 rifles, 19 pistols and two shotguns, none of which were used in the ambush. The office has fought against their return, citing that they might be needed as evidence during Frein’s state and federal appeals. That’s nonsense, and a federal court of appeals appropriately ruled last week that the guns need to be returned to the parents. “It’s really the government being vindictive,” the Freins’ attorney told The Associated Press, adding they were “punished for being the parents of Eric Frein.” We agree. This appears to be the action of an overzealous prosecution that is bent on punishing the parents because it provides an added degree of satisfaction. Here’s the thing: Satisfaction is likely unachievable for the victims in a case like this. The achievable outcome is justice, and it’s been served with the harshest penalty allowed by law. It’s past time for the Pike County District Attorney’s Office to move away from seeking vengeance and focus its attention on providing support for the survivors of this atrocity.
WGAL
Winning Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth more than $1 million sold in Bucks County
WARRINGTON, Pa. — A winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 ticket worth $1.3 million was sold at a store in Bucks County. Video above: Five things to know about the Pennsylvania Lottery. The ticket matched all six winning numbers, 7-9-15-30-35-43, from the Thursday, Sept. 1 drawing. The Fine Wine &...
PSP DUI checkpoints set in Monroe County
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Stroudsburg announced they will be conducting DUI patrols starting September 2 through Labor Day weekend. According to PSP, the aim of sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. Various roadways within Luzerne County […]
esuwarriors.com
Volleyball Earns Split on Day One of UNC Pembroke Invitational
PEMBROKE, N.C. – The East Stroudsburg volleyball team opened the UNC Pembroke Invitational by splitting a pair of matches on Friday at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court. The Warriors move to 3-3 on the season after sweeping Felician (25-8, 25-15, 25-19) in the opener before falling in four sets to Wingate (12-25, 6-25, 26-24, 25-18).
Comments / 0