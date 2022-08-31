ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Stroudsburg, PA

Newswatch 16

Matt McGloin running for Lackawanna County Commissioner

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — McGloin made the announcement at his childhood home on Merrifield Avenue in Scranton. He plans to run on the Democratic ticket in 2023. "My mother has always said to me never forget where you're from. And I never have, and I never will. And the reason for that is you, it's the people of this great county that make never wanting to forget where you're from. So simple. This is our home," said McGloin.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
esuwarriors.com

James Leads Warriors in PSAC Opener Victory over Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Pa. – In its PSAC East opener, the East Stroudsburg University women's soccer team defeated Mansfield, 2-1, behind a three-point game from redshirt freshman Abby James in her collegiate debut on Saturday afternoon. The Warriors (3-0, 1-0 PSAC East) remain undefeated through three games and pick up a...
MANSFIELD, PA
Newswatch 16

Rival school honors slain teen

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — What's normally a sea of yellow turned to a sea of purple as Lake-Lehman's High School football team took on Lackawanna Trail. The bright colors are in honor of Kassadey Matulevich, a 17-year-old from the Hazleton area who was shot and killed last week. Hearing the news, students and staff at Lake-Lehman decided to act.
HAZLETON, PA
lykensvalley.org

Locust Summit Coal Breaker

An undated colorized post card view of the coal breaker at Locust Summit, located between Mt. Carmel, Northumberland County, Pennsylvania, and Shenandoah, Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania. This was one of the largest anthracite coal breakers in the world. The view also pictures a locomotive and coal cars on the railroad tracks in front of the breaker.
SHENANDOAH, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

A first varsity catch launches Freedom football over Easton

Freedom High School’s football team can add another name to its plethora of offensive playmakers. Meet sophomore wide receiver Justin Peluso. The 6-foot, 195-pounder, who played every defensive snap in last week’s opening loss to Emmaus, caught his first varsity pass in Friday night’s 33-20 Eastern Pennsylvania Conference South Division win over Easton at Cottingham Stadium – for a 72-yard touchdown late in the first quarter.
EASTON, PA
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Pennsylvania

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Keystone State has to offer along the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway.
JIM THORPE, PA
esuwarriors.com

Volleyball Drops Final Two Matches of UNC Pembroke Invitational

PEMBROKE, N.C. – The East Stroudsburg volleyball team dropped their final two matches of the UNC Pembroke Invitational on Saturday at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court. The Warriors move to 3-5 on the season after falling to Embry-Riddle (17-25, 21-25, 13-25) in the opener before getting swept by Lenoir-Rhyne (22-25, 15-25, 13-25) in their last match of the weekend.
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Prosecutors should’ve given Eric Frein’s parents their guns back a long time ago | Turkeys & Trophies

When a case comes along as heinous as the September 2014 ambush of Pennsylvania state troopers in the Poconos, prosecutors justifiably seek the maximum punishment for the perpetrator. They got it for Eric Frein, the gunman in that ambush that killed Cpl. Bryon Dickson II and wounded Trooper Alex Douglass. Frein now sits on death row, but it seems as if the Pike County District Attorney’s Office wants more in the name of justice despite the fact that Frein acted alone. The office has been involved in a lengthy court battle to keep a cache of guns seized from Frein’s parents. The parents, who were not charged in their son’s crime, have been trying to get the guns back – 25 rifles, 19 pistols and two shotguns, none of which were used in the ambush. The office has fought against their return, citing that they might be needed as evidence during Frein’s state and federal appeals. That’s nonsense, and a federal court of appeals appropriately ruled last week that the guns need to be returned to the parents. “It’s really the government being vindictive,” the Freins’ attorney told The Associated Press, adding they were “punished for being the parents of Eric Frein.” We agree. This appears to be the action of an overzealous prosecution that is bent on punishing the parents because it provides an added degree of satisfaction. Here’s the thing: Satisfaction is likely unachievable for the victims in a case like this. The achievable outcome is justice, and it’s been served with the harshest penalty allowed by law. It’s past time for the Pike County District Attorney’s Office to move away from seeking vengeance and focus its attention on providing support for the survivors of this atrocity.
PIKE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PSP DUI checkpoints set in Monroe County

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Stroudsburg announced they will be conducting DUI patrols starting September 2 through Labor Day weekend. According to PSP, the aim of sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. Various roadways within Luzerne County […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
esuwarriors.com

Volleyball Earns Split on Day One of UNC Pembroke Invitational

PEMBROKE, N.C. – The East Stroudsburg volleyball team opened the UNC Pembroke Invitational by splitting a pair of matches on Friday at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court. The Warriors move to 3-3 on the season after sweeping Felician (25-8, 25-15, 25-19) in the opener before falling in four sets to Wingate (12-25, 6-25, 26-24, 25-18).
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA

