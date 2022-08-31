ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

5d ago

As the greedy developers, who own the Sarasota Commission, continue their deforestation along with murder and displacement of precious wildlife. There’s nothing wrong with CONTROLLED GROWTH. However, these wealthy developers could care less. Someday the people of Sarasota County will wake up to this FACT.

Roland Carter
5d ago

Things like this is exactly why I moved out of state. I was born, 68 year ago, and raised in Sarasota. My ancestors moved into the Old Miakka area in 1902 and I spent my first years there as well. Soon there will be no Old Miakka or any other ranch and farm land in this county. What a shame!

Kathy Mierswa
5d ago

get rid of ALL the commissioners!! stop the building. we dont have the roads, the water, or the teachers. we need farm land!! we the people dint want this much growth!! we are starting to look like the east coast

Longboat Observer

County asks staff to tighten up workforce housing loopholes

What began as a requested board assignment by Sarasota County Commissioner Nancy Detert morphed into an unscheduled discussion recently about affordable housing intentions gone awry. As the final weeks of Chair Alan Maio’s tenure on the County Commission approach, at the Aug. 30 commission meeting Detert brought up what she...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

City of Sarasota provides update on Ringling Trail

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota provided an update on Ringling Trail construction. The City says that progress is being made on the Ringling Trail. Ringling Boulevard from US 301 to Pineapple Avenue is being transformed into a complete street with a dedicated bike lane. So far, Phase...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Venice group plans condo for service workers

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A group of business owners in Venice has come up with a plan to make sure their workers have an affordable place to live. The Venice Pier Group, who owns Sharky’s On The Pier, got approval Tuesday from the Venice Planning Commission to begin the process of building a condominium specifically for their workers.
VENICE, FL
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota County, FL
Government
County
Sarasota County, FL
Local
Florida Government
sarasotamagazine.com

Required Reading: A Dozen Books Set in Sarasota

Staying close to home? Settle down with one or more of these works with Sarasota settings. That’s a sentiment we’d share anytime, but especially now, after years of reeling from coronavirus updates, economic uncertainty, social distancing and isolation, and the closings of some of our favorite haunts. A good book can, temporarily, take you away from all that, placing you in an alternate reality, a different world. So, while we’re on the subject, how about checking out (perhaps not from your library, if it’s closed, but try ordering from a store, like Bookstore1, to help support local business) some of these books, all related to Sarasota and written by authors who have lived here?
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

School overcrowding eases slightly with charter academy opening

Sitting at a table in the fourth grade learning village at Lakewood Ranch Preparatory Academy, no one would have known Lelia Rodriguez, Catalina Poole, Emily Topping and Molly Jae all went to different elementary schools last school year. All dressed in their matching green Lakewood Ranch Preparatory Academy polo shirts,...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
#Land Use#Linus Realestate#Ranches#Lakewood Ranch Southeast
amisun.com

Dispute leads to tolls, traffic lights for canal boaters

CORTEZ – Boaters can expect one-way navigational patterns in the privately-owned Hunters Point canal, with some having to pay automated tolls to use it. Canal access will remain free for canal-side homeowners, Buttonwood Inlet and Holiday Cove RV resort guests and others, but those who store their boats at the Cortez Village Marina will soon be asked to pay a fee to use the canal that provides marina boaters with their only direct water access to the nearby Intracoastal Waterway.
CORTEZ, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Death investigation on US-41 bridge in Charlotte County

Charlotte County deputies are conducting a death investigation on the southbound US-41 bridge on Tuesday morning. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the bridge will be down to one lane for several hours while the investigation takes place. Drivers can expect traffic delays throughout the morning. This is...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

No charges over sign scuttle for Carol Whitmore

Prosecutors say the Commissioner lacked any intent to steal Jason Bearden's political signs. Prosecutors will not pursue any charges against Manatee County Commissioner Carol Whitmore over allegations she stole her opponents’ signs. State Attorney Susan Lopez informed Gov. Ron DeSantis in writing that there will be no charges filed...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
News Break
Politics
Mysuncoast.com

Fire breaks out at Beach Harbor Club on Longboat Key

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews are on the scene of a fire in a three-story condo building on Longboat Key. The fire started just after 1:30 p.m. at the Beach Harbor Club, in the 3800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive, in a unit on the third floor, according to Longboat Key Assistant Fire Chief Michael Regnier.
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
fox13news.com

Fossil hunters warned about trespassing in North Port

There's enough large signs warning visitors not to come into the construction area at Wellen Park in North Port. But, police said they continue to receive calls about people not only digging, but bringing their own equipment to hunt for fossils.
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

A New Disturbance Develops in the Tropics

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A new tropical wave has developed off the coast of Africa in the Atlantic Ocean. The disorganized system has a 20% chance of developing within the next few days. And another disturbance the ABC 7 meteorological team has been tracking has a 50% chance of developing into the next named storm within five days. Meanwhile Tropical Storm Earl remains out of reach for the U.S. and could become Hurricane Earl by as early as this evening. Earl will continue to track north and will not threaten the United States. Hurricane Danielle remains a category one hurricane and in the north central Atlantic Ocean. Danielle is expected to weaken over the next two days and remain far from land.
SARASOTA, FL
hernandosun.com

Rollover accident, US 19 north of Cortez

Be careful as a vehicle involving injuries is in the northbound lane of US Hwy 19 just north of Cortez Boulevard. First responders used extraction equiment to assist the occupant. Traffic will be slow. Please use the left lane.
CORTEZ, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Apartment developer evaluating Gladiolus corner in south Fort Myers

An apartment developer is hoping to get the combined 31.5 acres at the southeast corner of Winkler Road and Gladiolus Drive in south Fort Myers rezoned to commercial before buying it. Birmingham, Alabama-based Arlington Properties is looking to build a 319-unit apartment complex with a 4.68-acre lake fronting Summerlin Road...
FORT MYERS, FL
Longboat Observer

The best things to do around Sarasota for Sept. 8-14

11 a.m. at Elling Eide Center, 8000 S. Tamiami Trail. Award-winning poet John Balaban will speak about how oral and written poetry have influenced Vietnamese culture over the centuries. The lecture will also be available via Zoom if you're unable to make it out to the Elling Eide Center. Martha...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota police nab driver doing more than 60 mph over the limit

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are sharing a cautionary tale about speeding, posting a photo of a ticket one driver received over the Labor Day weekend when he was clocked going 99 mph in a 35 mph zone. Police say the driver was stopped as he was coming over...
SARASOTA, FL

