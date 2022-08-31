As the greedy developers, who own the Sarasota Commission, continue their deforestation along with murder and displacement of precious wildlife. There’s nothing wrong with CONTROLLED GROWTH. However, these wealthy developers could care less. Someday the people of Sarasota County will wake up to this FACT.
Things like this is exactly why I moved out of state. I was born, 68 year ago, and raised in Sarasota. My ancestors moved into the Old Miakka area in 1902 and I spent my first years there as well. Soon there will be no Old Miakka or any other ranch and farm land in this county. What a shame!
get rid of ALL the commissioners!! stop the building. we dont have the roads, the water, or the teachers. we need farm land!! we the people dint want this much growth!! we are starting to look like the east coast
