Minneapolis, MN

Local
Minnesota Football
State
Minnesota State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Roquan Smith, Alex Leatherwood, Bears, Packers, Jordan Love

Bears LB Roquan Smith said he is not focused on his contract situation after not receiving an extension this offseason and requesting a trade. “I’m not focused on that, if I’m being completely honest,” said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “My focus is on making this year the best year I can and then go from there. I don’t want to look forward too much to the future or anything like that. I’m just focused on having the best year I can with my teammates and playing the game I love. That’s what means the most to me.”
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

The Minnesota Vikings Running Back Conundrum

The Minnesota Vikings over the last 15 years have always seemed to be great at the running back position. The likes of Adrian Peterson and Dalvin Cook have been the headliners for that, but no matter who has been back there, the Vikings have seemed to run the ball well. Only three times in the last 15 years have the Vikings finished outside the top 11 in team rushing yards. For a team with the amount of offensive line struggles that Minnesota has had, it is a huge testament to the talent in the Vikings backfield. This year though, it almost seems like there is too much talent.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Person
Montae Reagor
Axios

Denver Broncos' Russell Wilson got paid

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos agreed to a five-year, $245 million extension on Thursday. Why it matters: It's one of the most lucrative contracts in NFL history. The total value ($245 million) ranks third behind Patrick Mahomes ($450 million) and Josh Allen ($258 million). His guaranteed money ($165 million)...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Will Kirk Cousins evolve under Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell?

The Minnesota Vikings are entering Year 1 with coach Kevin O'Connell, who's prioritizing building a prosperous relationship with quarterback Kirk Cousins. O'Connell, who was previously the offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams and Cousins' quarterbacks coach in 2017 with Washington, wants the veteran starter to take more ownership of the Vikings offense.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wisconsin Twitter reacts to the longest TD run in school history

A sluggish start for the Badgers was all but forgotten with two monster plays that set school records. After Illinois State drove into the red zone in the first quarter, John Torchio returned an interception 100 yards to the house to open the scoring. Just a few moments later, Braelon Allen broke off the longest run in Wisconsin football history. The Fond Du Lac native took it 96 yards after breaking through the initial Redbird tacklers.
MADISON, WI
ABC Newspapers

Blaine trio join Hall of Fame

The 2022 class of the Blaine High School Athletics Hall of Fame celebrates the outstanding accomplishments of Kristina (Bunker) Borgen, Matt Hendricks and Dave Nelson. The 2022 class will be honored Sept. 23 at the Blaine homecoming football game against St. Michael-Albertville High School. The class will be recognized in an on-field ceremony prior to the start of the game at 6:45 p.m. Kickoff from Bengal Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m. A cash post-game celebration is scheduled for family, special guests and community members...
BLAINE, MN

