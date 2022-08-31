Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
‘We couldn’t win’: Ex-Vikings player turned coach reveals what doomed Mike Zimmer era
The Minnesota Vikings just couldn’t seem to get over the hump under Mike Zimmer. They had their success: an NFC Championship Game run and multiple playoff appearances are nothing to sneeze at. However, they just weren’t able to take that next step into greatness. Eventually, the team crumbled into nothing more than Wild Card fodder for an NFC contender.
Seahawks Call on Trade for Jets WR Denzel Mims: NFL Tracker
Follow our live tracker as the team moves towards the 53-man limit. ... and more.
Minnesota Vikings schedule: Kirk Cousins and Co. prep for opener against rival Packers
2022 Minnesota Vikings schedule: Week 1 Date: Matchup: Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Sep. 11 Packers @ Vikings 4:25 PM
Vikings assistant coach has brutal quote about Mike Zimmer
The Minnesota Vikings parted ways with head coach Mike Zimmer at the end of the 2021 season, which seems to have come as a relief to the bulk of the organization. In fact, things were so bad that even one of Zimmer’s assistant coaches was comfortable throwing the ex-coach under the bus.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Roquan Smith, Alex Leatherwood, Bears, Packers, Jordan Love
Bears LB Roquan Smith said he is not focused on his contract situation after not receiving an extension this offseason and requesting a trade. “I’m not focused on that, if I’m being completely honest,” said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “My focus is on making this year the best year I can and then go from there. I don’t want to look forward too much to the future or anything like that. I’m just focused on having the best year I can with my teammates and playing the game I love. That’s what means the most to me.”
Yardbarker
The Minnesota Vikings Running Back Conundrum
The Minnesota Vikings over the last 15 years have always seemed to be great at the running back position. The likes of Adrian Peterson and Dalvin Cook have been the headliners for that, but no matter who has been back there, the Vikings have seemed to run the ball well. Only three times in the last 15 years have the Vikings finished outside the top 11 in team rushing yards. For a team with the amount of offensive line struggles that Minnesota has had, it is a huge testament to the talent in the Vikings backfield. This year though, it almost seems like there is too much talent.
PJ Fleck, Jerry Kill shake hands in midfield greeting
Jerry Kill claims the media blew his previous comments out of proportion.
Brian Murphy: PJ Fleck can turn Jerry Kill’s whine into a whimper
Fleck has raised the bar of expectations in Dinkytown while Kill insists on being a dink.
RELATED PEOPLE
Denver Broncos' Russell Wilson got paid
Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos agreed to a five-year, $245 million extension on Thursday. Why it matters: It's one of the most lucrative contracts in NFL history. The total value ($245 million) ranks third behind Patrick Mahomes ($450 million) and Josh Allen ($258 million). His guaranteed money ($165 million)...
FOX Sports
Will Kirk Cousins evolve under Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell?
The Minnesota Vikings are entering Year 1 with coach Kevin O'Connell, who's prioritizing building a prosperous relationship with quarterback Kirk Cousins. O'Connell, who was previously the offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams and Cousins' quarterbacks coach in 2017 with Washington, wants the veteran starter to take more ownership of the Vikings offense.
ManningCast schedule: 10 NFL games on deck for Eli and Peyton in 2022
Retired New York Giants great Eli Manning and his older brother, Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning, took the NFL world by storm a year ago. Their alternate version of the ESPN Monday Night Football broadcast — known as the ManningCast — became one of the most influential shows on television.
NFL・
Will the Gophers land 6-foot-10 Lakeville forward Nolan Winter?
The son of Trevor Winter, who played for the 1997 Final Four team, can shoot the lights out.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wisconsin Twitter reacts to the longest TD run in school history
A sluggish start for the Badgers was all but forgotten with two monster plays that set school records. After Illinois State drove into the red zone in the first quarter, John Torchio returned an interception 100 yards to the house to open the scoring. Just a few moments later, Braelon Allen broke off the longest run in Wisconsin football history. The Fond Du Lac native took it 96 yards after breaking through the initial Redbird tacklers.
Blaine trio join Hall of Fame
The 2022 class of the Blaine High School Athletics Hall of Fame celebrates the outstanding accomplishments of Kristina (Bunker) Borgen, Matt Hendricks and Dave Nelson. The 2022 class will be honored Sept. 23 at the Blaine homecoming football game against St. Michael-Albertville High School. The class will be recognized in an on-field ceremony prior to the start of the game at 6:45 p.m. Kickoff from Bengal Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m. A cash post-game celebration is scheduled for family, special guests and community members...
Comments / 0