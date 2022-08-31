Read full article on original website
fantasypros.com
8 RB Sleepers & Breakouts (2022 Fantasy Football)
Today we zero in on the all-important RB position. Running backs are often the engines propelling fantasy teams to championships. So which RBs should you be targeting in 2022? Read on to get our featured analysts' recommendations.
fantasypros.com
Derek Brown’s Must-Have Players (2022 Fantasy Football)
Let's take a look at eight players Derek Brown is all-in on in fantasy football drafts. Rankings noted using FantasyPros half-PPR Expert Consensus Rankings (ECR) and Consensus ADP.
fantasypros.com
Busts the Experts Avoid: Wide Receivers (2022 Fantasy Football)
We've asked experts for their top fantasy football busts to avoid for 2022 drafts. Here are their top fantasy football busts.
fantasypros.com
Andrew Erickson’s Fantasy Football Sleepers (2022)
A fantasy football sleeper can cover many players, from completely off-the-grid guys going overly late in drafts to players with significant upside flying under the radar. “Deep sleepers” are always fun to seek out, but often they’re such long shots that we can’t rely on too many of them. Therefore it is good to provide a broad spectrum when discussing sleeper targets.
fantasypros.com
Deep Running Back Sleepers (2022 Fantasy Football)
Here are deep fantasy football running back sleepers to target in your 2022 drafts.
fantasypros.com
Andrew Erickson’s Bold Predictions (2022 Fantasy Football)
Here are my five bold predictions of the 2022 fantasy football season.
fantasypros.com
4 Must-Have Running Backs (2022 Fantasy Football)
Welcome, fantasy friends and foes, to the Must-Have Running Backs in the 2022 fantasy football season. The 2022 NFL season kicks off next week. So the wait is finally over. But before we get there, fantasy football nerds like us still have drafts to do. The path to a fantasy...
fantasypros.com
Jesse James signs with Cleveland Sunday
The signing of James provides the Browns a third option at tight end before the start of the regular season. James has been a solid backup tight end during his eight year career. He caught 7-of-8 targets last season for 62 yards and one touchdown. James likely will not carry any fantasy value without David Njoku or Harrison Bryant missing time.
fantasypros.com
Andrew Erickson’s Top Middle-Round Draft Picks (2022 Fantasy Football)
The 2022 NFL season is approaching, which means it’s time to prepare for your fantasy football draft. Of course, there’s no better way to do that than to practice drafting with our free mock draft simulator! Beyond our tools, we will have you covered throughout the draft prep season with our content.
fantasypros.com
Andrew Erickson’s 2022 All-Bust Team (Fantasy Football)
There is always a price where a player can provide value. However, based on average draft position, it is unlikely certain players are going to provide the value warranted to draft them where they are currently being selected. Here are players that our analysts are far lower on compared to their ADP. Check out Andrew Erickson’s All-Bust Team for 2022.
fantasypros.com
Top 12 Kicker Draft Rankings, Tiers, & Player Notes (2022 Fantasy Football)
It’s never too early to look at rankings ahead of the 2022 fantasy football season. Now is the time to see where the experts have players ranked versus the early average draft position (ADP). Check out our top kicker rankings along with player notes as you prepare for your...
Stephen Curry open to playing for one other NBA team before he retires
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will go down as one of the best players in NBA history. The face
fantasypros.com
Devy Fantasy Football Primer: Week 1 (2022)
Week 0 has come and gone, and now we can get into the big-time programs getting back onto the field!. Our marquee matchup this week is #5 Notre Dame traveling to the Horseshoe to take on the #2 Ohio State Buckeyes. Last season OSU dropped an early season home matchup to Oregon, so we will see how good their memory is. It’s a pivotal game for both programs and should provide us with some fireworks to end Week 1.
fantasypros.com
Jason Huntley signs with Steelers' practice squad
The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed RB Jason Huntley to their practice squad, picking him up from the Philadelphia Eagles. (Teresa Varley, Steelers.com) Huntley was released during the final wave of Philadelphia's cuts after two years with the team. A former fifth-rounder from New Mexico State, Huntley has seen limited action so far in his career. He posted career-high numbers last season in Philadelphia, toting 13 carries for 51 yards. Huntley provides depth to a young Steelers backfield but likely won't see the field much.
fantasypros.com
Matthew Stafford's elbow injury 'could' be an issue all season
It is being reported that the elbow injury Matthew Stafford is dealing with "could" be an issue all season. (ESPN.com) Stafford's Week 1 status is not in doubt. It is likely he will miss a number of practices throughout the season leading to him being listed as questionable quite often. For now, this should not have any huge affect on how you value the rest of the Rams offense. Stafford has played through a number of his injuries his whole career. It could be a situation to monitor nonetheless if he starts to miss any games during the season.
fantasypros.com
9 Fantasy Football Draft Risers & Fallers (2022)
We looked at some ADP risers and fallers from leagues drafting early a month ago. With the season almost here, it felt like a good time to revisit this and look at the players whose values have changed the most in August. If you haven’t drafted yet, this should give you an idea about which players are picking up steam and whose values are slipping.
fantasypros.com
Quarterbacks Experts Are Reaching For (2022 Fantasy Football)
While it’s key to have a great set of fantasy football draft rankings, it’s also important to know player’s average draft position. This allows you to see where a player is likely to be drafted versus where the experts have the player ranked. You can then ‘reach’ for a player that experts are higher on before they are usually selected by your leaguemates. Let’s take a look at players the experts think you should consider reaching for this fantasy football draft season.
fantasypros.com
ADP Values, Busts, & Sleepers for Every Division (2022 Fantasy Football)
The 2022 NFL season is less than a week away, and fantasy football players are drafting by the hour. The FantasyPros mock draft simulator is the best tool for any last-minute help. Over the past month, I wrote an eight-part series, identifying two ADP values, two likely-to-bust candidates, and two...
fantasypros.com
Pat Fitzmaurice’s Quarterback Tiers, Draft Rankings, & Notes (2022 Fantasy Football)
You love fantasy rankings, but you really love tiers. We get it: Tiers give rankings texture and can be a big help when you’re actually drafting. Here are my first few quarterback tiers, rankings and player notes for 2022. You can find my full tiered rankings and notes here.
fantasypros.com
Darrell Henderson set to go for regular season
According to ESPN NFL Nation's Sarah Barshop, the Los Angeles Rams' head coach Sean McVay called RB Darrell Henderson "good to go" at practice today after dealing with soft-tissue injuries. (Sarah Barshop on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Henderson may be in for a larger role this season than people expect. He...
