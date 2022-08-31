Read full article on original website
Padres' Brandon Drury: Sustains head contusion
Drury was removed from Friday's win over the Dodgers due to a head contusion, Annie Heilbrunn of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Drury was hit in the head by a pitch in the top of the sixth inning Friday and initially remained in the game, but he was replaced defensively in the bottom half of the frame. Manager Bob Melvin said after the game that Drury was removed as a proactive measure, but the 30-year-old will undergo testing and be monitored ahead of Saturday's matchup.
Angels' Kurt Suzuki: Placed on bereavement list
Suzuki was placed on the bereavement list Saturday. Players are allowed to miss between three and seven games while on the bereavement list, so Suzuki will be unavailable until at least Tuesday. Chad Wallach was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake to provide additional catching depth behind Max Stassi while Suzuki is sidelined.
Rays' Isaac Paredes: Absent from Saturday's lineup
Paredes isn't starting Saturday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Paredes returned to the lineup Friday against the Yankees but will head to the bench for the third time in the last four games. Jonathan Aranda will take over at the keystone and bat third.
Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Retreats to bench Saturday
Choi isn't starting Saturday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Although right-hander Clarke Schmidt is starting for the Yankees on Saturday, Choi will be on the bench for the fifth time in the last six games. Harold Ramirez is taking over at first base and batting cleanup.
Reds' Mike Moustakas: Won't return in 2022
The Reds transferred Moustakas (calf) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Thursday. The transaction officially ends Moustakas' season while clearing a spot on the 40-man roster for infield prospect Spencer Steer, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Louisville in a corresponding move. With Moustakas on the shelf, Donovan Solano should be locked into a full-time role at first base the rest of the way, allowing the Reds to rotate a number of players through the designated hitter spot. Moustakas ends his third season in Cincinnati with a .214/.295/.345 slash line across 285 plate appearances, marking the second straight year he'll finish with an OPS under .700. The 34-year-old is under contract for $18 million in 2023.
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Exits Thursday's game
Yelich was removed from Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks in the fourth inning, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. There were no details immediately released by the team. Tyrone Taylor entered the game in left field in Yelich's place.
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Heads to bench
D'Arnaud will sit Saturday against the Marlins. D'Arnaud homered twice in Friday's series opener, giving him 16 for the year, but his reward is a trip to the bench. A day off was likely coming regardless of how he performed Friday, as he's started six of the last seven games behind the plate. William Contreras will take over Saturday, catching for Bryce Elder.
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Retreats to bench Saturday
Maldonado isn't starting Saturday against the Angels, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Maldonado went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Friday but will be out of the lineup for the third time in the last four games. Christian Vazquez is starting behind the plate and batting fifth.
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Exits game early
Jimenez left Thursday's game against the Royals in the seventh inning due to right leg soreness. Thursday marks the third time in the past seven days in which Jimenez's right leg issues have caused him to leave a game early or be held out of the lineup. The injury doesn't seem to be severe since he is listed as day-to-day, but the lingering nature of the issue likely means it will remain a problem down the stretch.
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Remains on bench Saturday
Haggerty isn't starting Saturday against the Guardians. Haggerty returned to action to close out the Mariners' series against Detroit but will now head to the bench for a second consecutive matchup. Mitch Haniger is starting in right field and batting third.
Rays' J.P. Feyereisen: Likely done for 2022
Manager Kevin Cash said Friday that Feyereisen recently felt additional discomfort in his shoulder and is "highly unlikely" to return this season, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The 29-year-old has been sidelined with a pinched nerve in his shoulder since early June, and it appears he won't...
Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: Diagnosed with left calf contusion
Pivetta was removed from Friday's game against the Rangers due to a left calf contusion, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Pivetta sustained his injury while fielding a grounder in the top of the third inning Friday, and he was replaced to begin the fourth frame. The right-hander will presumably be monitored further before the Red Sox determine his status for his next start. If Pivetta is cleared to pitch, he tentatively lines up to start on the road against Tampa Bay on Wednesday.
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Underwent surgery in spring
General manager Joe Schoen revealed Thursday that Golladay underwent an unspecified "procedure" that resulted in him missing some time back in spring, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Golladay dealt with hip, knee, groin and rib issues while suiting up for 14 games with the Giants last...
Phillies' Bailey Falter: Exits with groin issue
Falter was removed from Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks with a right groin injury, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. The 25-year-old made a second straight turn through the rotation Wednesday in place of Zack Wheeler (forearm), and the lefty allowed only one run on five hits with six strikeouts and zero walks before the injury forced his exit with one out in the seventh inning. Falter left with a double-digit run lead and is in line for the victory, and it's an unceremonious end to a strong outing. Regardless of his health, Falter may not receive another start with Wheeler possibly reclaiming his rotation spot next week.
Rays beat Yankees again, shave another game in AL East
Corey Kluber pitched seven stellar innings and the host Tampa Bay Rays moved within four games of the slumping New
Yankees' Estevan Florial: Back in big leagues
Florial was recalled by the Yankees on Saturday. Florial got into eight games for the Yankees earlier this season, going 1-for-20 with eight strikeouts. He'll give the team some extra outfield depth with Andrew Benintendi (wrist) on the injured list and could be needed to start some games, but he's yet to show anything that would get fantasy managers excited.
Yankees' Andrew Benintendi: Exits with injury
Benintendi was removed from Friday's game against the Rays in the top of the third inning due to an apparent right hand injury, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports. Benintendi went 1-for-1 with a double to begin Friday's matchup, but he appeared to hurt his right hand on a swing in the top of the third. He was replaced by a pinch hitter, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available to return Saturday.
Rays' Jonathan Aranda: Up for September
The Rays recalled Aranda from Triple-A Durham on Thursday. Aranda, 24, is one of Tampa Bay's best hitting prospects, having amassed a .319/.394/.521 slash line this year at Triple-A. He has 20-plus starts at first base, second base and third base, while also getting a handful of starts at designated hitter and in left field. With Brandon Lowe and Isaac Paredes banged up, Aranda may be able to get a few starts per week down the stretch.
What Is Going On With The Guardians And Nolan Jones?
Nolan Jones still finds himself off of the Big League roster despite playing well in Triple-A.
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Rehab assignment on tap
Pasquantino (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Omaha on Saturday. Pasquantino hit on the field prior to Friday's matchup against Detroit and will return to game action in the minors a day later. Assuming he feels good after playing at the Triple-A level, it wouldn't be surprising to see him return from the injured list early next week.
