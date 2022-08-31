Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Latest Butch Jones comment at Arkansas State will sound familiar to Vols fans
The latest comments from Arkansas State head coach Butch Jones will sound awfully familiar to Tennessee Vols fans. Jones, who was the head coach at Tennessee from 2013 to 2017, was known for making wild excuses during his time on Rocky Top. Butch constantly talked about the Vols’ youth or...
astateredwolves.com
Know Before You Go: A-State vs Grambling State
JONESBORO, Ark. (9/1/22) – In advance of the 2022 Arkansas State football season opener against Grambling State at Centennial Bank Stadium, A-State Athletics has compiled the following information intended to help fans have the opportunity to have the best game day experience. GAMEDAY TIMELINE. 10:00 AM - International Tours...
Kait 8
Golf tournament to honor KAIT legend
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Second Annual Dick Clay “That’s Sports” Scholarship Golf Tournament was hosted at Ridgepoint Country Club as a way to honor the local sports legend. The tournament brought out several members of the community and family members of Dick Clay, including his son...
Kait 8
Sept. 2: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Temperatures and humidity are a little higher this morning, but we’re still comfortable. Temperatures may struggle to rise in spots as clouds increase. Storms stay mostly off to the west. The Norfork area...
whiterivernow.com
Another quake recorded in northeast Arkansas
A small earthquake rattled an area just south of the Arkansas-Missouri border near Manila, Ark. around 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The USGS said the quake had a depth of 7.2 kilometers and had a 2.6 magnitude. The border region of northeast Arkansas, southeast Missouri, and...
Kait 8
Possible solution to late and lost mail in northeast Arkansas
BAY, Ark. (KAIT) - A mailing center in Craighead County may be undergoing big changes to improve services. According to a document from the United States Postal Service, Jonesboro is listed as one of the sites that may be converted into a Sorting and Delivery Center. In 2012 the mail...
onlyinark.com
An Afternoon in Cave City
When a good friend asks you to spend the afternoon in Cave City during peak watermelon season, you don’t say “no,” especially when said friend has a full slate of activities planned that go beyond the aforementioned fruit. Watermelon is synonymous with Cave City, and while folks in my neck of the woods go bonkers when a pickup truck with a bed-full of sticker-certified melons shows up, I was overly excited to go right to the source for my inaugural visit to the tiny town located 15 minutes north of Batesville.
Kait 8
Jonesboro murder suspect trial pushed back
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The trial for a murder suspect in a 2021 Jonesboro murder was pushed back. Online court records said a trial for Dangelo Lewis would take place on Nov. 28. Lewis was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Devonte Wesson in Nov. 2021. Jonesboro...
Kait 8
Multiple injuries following pedestrian crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple people are injured after a crash on Highway 18. According to Jackson County Sheriff, Jason Tubbs the crash happened Saturday afternoon. One vehicle and one pedestrian were involved in the crash on Highway 18 near county road Jackson 47, it is not clear how many people were involved.
Kait 8
Police investigate shots fired call
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police investigate a report of shots fired Thursday evening. The Jonesboro Police Department told us shortly after 9 p.m. that it was looking into a report of shots fired near Belt Street and Melrose Street., north of East Johnson Avenue. Region 8 News is following this...
Kait 8
Kitchen fire leaves one burned
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A kitchen fire at a Jonesboro home burned one person. The Jonesboro Fire Department told us the fire happened around 6 p.m. at a home in the 5000 block of Summer Place. We’re told the person burned would be okay, and the family would be able...
Kait 8
Member of ‘Insane Clown Posse’ to make appearance at Fulton County event
MAMMOTH SPRING, Ark. (KAIT) - A member of a popular hip-hop duo will be in North Arkansas this weekend. “The Float” is a crazy event coming to Many Islands Campground near Hardy from Friday, Sept. 2 to Sunday, Sept. 4. One of the many acts in attendance for the...
whiterivernow.com
Operation: River Ice hauls in over 400 grams of meth, stolen property
A two-county dragnet by area law enforcement agencies on Monday has resulted in the recovery of over 400 grams of methamphetamine and a long list of stolen property. According to a release from the Independence County Sheriff’s Department, Sheriff Shawn Stephens said 18 wanted persons were arrested in the round-up, named “Operation: River Ice.”
Kait 8
400+ grams of meth, stolen vehicles recovered, 19 arrested in “Operation Ice River”
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Multiple agencies had a busy Monday, as they executed an operation in Independence County where several arrests were made, and several items were recovered. According to the Independence County Sheriff’s Department, on Aug. 29, deputies executed “Operation Ice River”. In the...
Kait 8
Dying man’s wish granted in Gr8 Acts of Kindness
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A FedEx driver works to raise money and relieve stress for a man losing his battle with cancer. It’s Tuesday, August 16th. A familiar vehicle pulls up outside the Sheppard home. Brandon Holt is stopping by to surprise 16-year-old Ethan on his birthday. But, little...
Kait 8
2 arrested after search revealed drugs, guns
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Two people were arrested after Jonesboro police recovered several guns and drugs during a search. Officers arrested Gloria Chambers and Billy Ray Pierce on Thursday, Aug. 25 following an incident at Chamber’s home on Lamesa Street. According to a probable cause affidavit, at 5:29...
neareport.com
Craighead deputy saves man after self-inflicted gunshot wound
A Craighead County Sheriff’s Department deputy is being hailed a hero after saving the life of a man during a medical crisis over the weekend. On Saturday, August 27, deputies responded to an individual with a self inflicted wound to his arm, the sheriff’s office reported. Deputy Aaron Chadwick was first on scene. Authorities say he was able to get the weapon away from the individual and apply life saving medical aid.
