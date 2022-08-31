ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OR

WashCo DA faces ethics investigation following a hung jury trial

By Troy Shinn
Hillsboro News-Times
Hillsboro News-Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WUMfh_0hdKDQCO00 The Washington County DA's Office says the complaint is 'without merit' and expects it will be dismissed.

A Washington County deputy district attorney is under investigation by the Oregon State Bar, though the District Attorney's Office says the complaint against him is "without merit."

Andrew Freeman, a senior deputy district attorney who prosecuted a criminal case stemming from a 2020 incident in Hillsboro, is the subject of the ethics complaint. The defendant in that case filed the complaint against Freeman, the DA's Office confirmed in an email.

Clayton Callahan, an Aloha resident who faced charges of menacing and unlawful use of a weapon from the 2020 incident, filed the complaint against Freeman with the Oregon State Bar.

Callahan was caught on camera holding a knife and making an obscene hand gesture at another person who was part of a caravan of Donald Trump supporters rolling through Hillsboro in October 2020.

The accounts vary between the defendant and plaintiffs as to what happened or what led to the altercation.

Callahan fought the charges in court and they ended up being dismissed.

The case against Callahan went to trial in March 2022, though it resulted in a hung jury that was 9-to-3 in favor of a not-guilty verdict, according to court documents. Shortly thereafter, prosecutors submitted a motion to dismiss the case, which was granted by Judge Kathleen Proctor in June.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hdKDQCO00

The DA's Office said it was Freeman, the subject of Callahan's complaint, who decided the criminal charges should be dismissed after the jury deadlocked.

It said Callahan's complaint against Freeman "is without merit."

"Mr. Freeman's actions were consistent with all legal and ethical rules, including the Oregon Rules of Professional Conduct," the DA's Office said in a statement provided by spokesperson Stephen Mayer, adding, "It is not uncommon for a defendant in a criminal case to make a complaint regarding the assigned prosecutor."

The Oregon State Bar is investigating Callahan's claims. A spokesperson for the agency said that the first step is to conduct a screening investigation to determine if there is enough evidence of possible misconduct to trigger a more formal investigation.

Pamplin Media Group submitted a public records request to the Oregon State Bar but did not obtain the specifics of Callahan's complaint in time for this report. Therefore, it could not be confirmed what ethics violations Callahan is alleging.

The DA's Office said that Freeman is fully cooperating with the investigation and that it has "every confidence that this complaint will be dismissed, as it is without merit."

Comments / 0

Related
The Portland Mercury

Police Transparency Once More in Question Following “Doxing” Accusations

When Portland police officers fire their gun at a member of the public, it’s city policy to publish that officers’ name within 24 hours. Lately, that hasn’t been the case. In July, after officers shot and killed a man who was firing a gun in a Southeast Portland yard, Portland Police Bureau (PPB) chose to withhold the identities of the officers responsible, citing threats of “doxing.”
PORTLAND, OR
West Linn Tidings

County DA won't charge former West Linn doctor accused of abusing over 120 patients

Victims of Dr. David Farley may still pursue charges in civil court lawsuit.The Clackamas County District Attorney's Office has declined to press charges against the former West Linn doctor accused of sexually abusing over 120 women and girls. Prosecutors from District Attorney John Wentworth's office informed alleged victims of the decision not to prosecute Dr. David Farley Friday, Sept. 2. The West Linn Police Department began investigating Farley not long after a handful of victims announced in October 2020 that they were suing Farley for abusing them under the guise of medical care at West Linn Family Health Clinic, Legacy...
WEST LINN, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Re-trial of 2010 murder begins in WashCo court

Brian Bement was convicted in 2012, but he's finally getting a new trial after an appeal overturned this conviction. A man who was convicted of killing a Tigard doctor in 2010, and whose conviction was later overturned, is getting a new trial in Washington County Circuit Court. Brian Bement, 54, was sentenced to life in prison in 2012 after he was linked to the death of David Greenspan, 44, a naturopathic doctor with a practice in Tigard. Greenspan was found slumped over in his car at Methodist Cemetery on Northwest Cornelius-Schefflin Road on March 14, 2010. He had been...
TIGARD, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hillsboro, OR
Government
Washington County, OR
Government
City
Hillsboro, OR
City
Aloha, OR
Local
Oregon Government
County
Washington County, OR
Chronicle

Southwest Washington Legislative Candidate Victim of Gas Theft

It seems being a public figure can't protect you from being a victim of Southwest Washington's rise in property crimes. Vancouver resident and Republican candidate for the 49th Legislative District seat Jeremy Baker recently learned that lesson the hard way. According to a Vancouver Police Department report filed by Baker,...
VANCOUVER, WA
The Oregonian

Readers respond: New law, not racial profiling, behind verdict

As the presiding juror in the lawsuit filed by Michael Mangum against Walmart, I wanted to point out a missed opportunity for The Oregonian/OregonLive to educate the public on a new law that could affect anyone, (“Shopping while Black: Walmart ordered to pay Portland area man $4.4M for summoning police on bogus charges,” Aug. 22).
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Chronicle

Washington Men Swept Up in Oregon Child Predator Sting

Washington County sheriff's deputies arrested a Vancouver man and a Washougal man Thursday in connection with an Oregon undercover child predator sting. Undercover officers posed on a variety of social media platforms as underage boys and girls. The five men who were arrested allegedly contacted the investigators, who they believed to be children, online and offered to meet for sex, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office in Oregon. When they arrived to meet the children, they found the officers instead and were arrested.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
opb.org

Judge dismisses lawsuit against Portland, DA over demonstrator’s 2020 death

A judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit against the city of Portland stemming from the killing of Aaron “Jay” Danielson after a 2020 pro-Trump rally in downtown Portland. The suit, filed last year, blamed Danielson’s death on the city’s “dereliction of duty” as well as the “decision by Multnomah County leadership in declining to enforce public safety laws during demonstrations in Portland’s downtown core.”
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Camps are dangerous

Lauren Armony of Sisters of the Road opposes Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s order clearing homeless people from school zones, and argues that unhoused people are “not inherently dangerous.” (“Portland works quickly to remove homeless camps near schools,” Aug. 24). I agree that not all homeless people are inherently dangerous, but I do believe that a significant percentage of them are in fact dangerous. More importantly, homeless encampments, with their garbage, filth, and drug needles, are indeed inherently dangerous. I support the order removing these inherently dangerous encampments from school routes.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hung Jury#Jury Trial#Politics Courts#Politics State#The Oregon State Bar
KXL

Five Arrested In Undercover Child Predator Sting In Washington County

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. – Five men are under arrest after a child predator sting in Washington County. The sheriff’s department says undercover investigators posed as children online and offered to meet the men for sex. When the men arrived, they were arrested. The following people face felony crimes...
The Newberg Graphic

Aug. 31 outstanding warrants

Area law enforcement officers are looking for the following people with outstanding warrants Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff's Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321, and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508. August 31 - Rafael Ceras Urbano, 37, is wanted on a probation violation for third-degree rape. - Atelvina Maravilla Cervantes, 45, is wanted on a probation violation for delivery of a controlled substance and felon in possession of a weapon. -...
NEWBERG, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Investigation
opb.org

Student death at Lewis & Clark College raises legal questions

Lewis & Clark College continues to hold classes while mourning a student who died Monday following an accident on the Southwest Portland campus. Members of the campus community gathered Thursday night, and college administrators have been spreading the word about the availability of counselors and other supports for students who need them. Many questions surrounding the incident are still unanswered — including if there might be a lawsuit against the school and if it would be successful.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Dallas mother and daughter charged with neglect of 18 horses

DALLAS Ore. (KPTV) - Polk County sheriff’s deputies arrested two women in Dallas on Tuesday in connection with alleged animal neglect at a horse stable. At about 8 a.m., deputies executed a search warrant at 2527 James Howe Road, where they found multiple horses in poor condition, officials said. Three of the animals were in such poor condition they had to be euthanized by a vet on site that day.
DALLAS, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro, OR
821
Followers
1K+
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hillsboro News-Times is the oldest newspaper in Washington County offers the most-read newspaper, website and social media following in the area.

 http://www.hillsborotribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy