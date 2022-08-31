Change-of-plea hearing scheduled for former Beaverton mayor

Denny Doyle originally pleaded not guilty in federal court March 4 to a charge of possessing child pornography.

A change-of-plea hearing has been scheduled for Dennis "Denny" Doyle, a former three-term mayor of Beaverton, who was arraigned in March for possession of child pornography .

Doyle originally pleaded not guilty to the felony charge in federal court on March 4.

A two-day jury trial that was scheduled for Sept. 6 and Sept. 7 has been canceled.

According to court records, the trial dates were stricken on Aug. 26 when the new hearing was set.

The change-of-plea hearing has been set for Tuesday, Oct. 11.

The U.S Attorney's Office for the District of Oregon is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the FBI Portland's Child Exploitation Task Force.

Kevin Sonoff, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office, confirmed the change-of-plea hearing was scheduled, but he said he could not share more information.

"I cannot share details of the agreement reached in advance of the hearing," Sonoff said in an email. "A plea agreement will be filed the day of the hearing."

Federal law defines child pornography as any visual depiction of sexual conduct involving a minor. If Doyle is convicted of that charge, he could serve up to 20 years in federal prison, a $250,000 fine and a life term of supervised release.

The charge against Doyle suggests he knowingly possessed the material, which included images of minors under 12 years old.

Doyle was not detained after the March 4 arraignment, but Pretrial Services was set to decide whether he could continue weekly visits with his grandchildren, who were between 5 and 14 years old at the time.

During the hearing, a Pretrial Services representative said Doyle would likely be prohibited from contacting any minors.

According to information U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug submitted to the court earlier this year, a 64-gigabyte thumb drive was turned over to authorities containing the child pornography.

Doyle, 73, was Beaverton's mayor from 2009 to 2020 after serving on the Beaverton City Council for 14 years. In 2020, he lost to current Mayor Lacey Beaty.

In a statement on March 4, Beaty said she was "shocked" by the accusations against Doyle.

"We elect leaders with the expectation that they will serve, protect and advocate for our children, families, and communities," Beaty stated at the time. "The charges against former Mayor Doyle are deeply concerning."

Pamplin Media Group reached out to an attorney for Doyle but did not receive a response before the close of business Wednesday, Aug. 31.

