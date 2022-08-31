ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton, OR

Change-of-plea hearing scheduled for former Beaverton mayor

By Sally Segar
Beaverton Valley Times
Beaverton Valley Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G05Mr_0hdKDK9G00 Denny Doyle originally pleaded not guilty in federal court March 4 to a charge of possessing child pornography.

A change-of-plea hearing has been scheduled for Dennis "Denny" Doyle, a former three-term mayor of Beaverton, who was arraigned in March for possession of child pornography .

Doyle originally pleaded not guilty to the felony charge in federal court on March 4.

A two-day jury trial that was scheduled for Sept. 6 and Sept. 7 has been canceled.

According to court records, the trial dates were stricken on Aug. 26 when the new hearing was set.

The change-of-plea hearing has been set for Tuesday, Oct. 11.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hdKDK9G00

The U.S Attorney's Office for the District of Oregon is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the FBI Portland's Child Exploitation Task Force.

Kevin Sonoff, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office, confirmed the change-of-plea hearing was scheduled, but he said he could not share more information.

"I cannot share details of the agreement reached in advance of the hearing," Sonoff said in an email. "A plea agreement will be filed the day of the hearing."

Federal law defines child pornography as any visual depiction of sexual conduct involving a minor. If Doyle is convicted of that charge, he could serve up to 20 years in federal prison, a $250,000 fine and a life term of supervised release.

The charge against Doyle suggests he knowingly possessed the material, which included images of minors under 12 years old.

Doyle was not detained after the March 4 arraignment, but Pretrial Services was set to decide whether he could continue weekly visits with his grandchildren, who were between 5 and 14 years old at the time.

During the hearing, a Pretrial Services representative said Doyle would likely be prohibited from contacting any minors.

According to information U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug submitted to the court earlier this year, a 64-gigabyte thumb drive was turned over to authorities containing the child pornography.

Doyle, 73, was Beaverton's mayor from 2009 to 2020 after serving on the Beaverton City Council for 14 years. In 2020, he lost to current Mayor Lacey Beaty.

In a statement on March 4, Beaty said she was "shocked" by the accusations against Doyle.

"We elect leaders with the expectation that they will serve, protect and advocate for our children, families, and communities," Beaty stated at the time. "The charges against former Mayor Doyle are deeply concerning."

Pamplin Media Group reached out to an attorney for Doyle but did not receive a response before the close of business Wednesday, Aug. 31.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Beaverton Valley Times

WashCo prosecutor faces investigation following hung jury trial

The Washington County DA's Office says the complaint is 'without merit' and expects it will be dismissed. A Washington County deputy district attorney is under investigation by the Oregon State Bar, though the District Attorney's Office says the complaint against him is "without merit." Andrew Freeman, a senior deputy district attorney who prosecuted a criminal case stemming from a 2020 incident in Hillsboro, is the subject of the ethics complaint. The defendant in that case filed the complaint against Freeman, the DA's Office confirmed in an email. Clayton Callahan, an Aloha resident who faced charges of menacing...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Kimmi, Dugger sworn in as Beaverton city councilors

Edward Kimmi actually took office in June, and John Dugger's term begins Sept. 1.Beaverton's two newest city councilors, Edward Kimmi and John Dugger, were officially sworn in during a ceremony Tuesday, Aug. 30. Voters elected Kimmi in May to take over Position 3 on the council, which was left vacant after Mark Fagin resigned Jan. 1. Kimmi took office Tuesday, June 21, filling the seventh council seat. Voters elected John Dugger to begin his term after the new year, but then former Council President Marc San Soucie announced that he would step down from Position 5 by the end of...
BEAVERTON, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Measure 110 addiction funds approved in Washington County

Some $20.5 million is now available for treatment service providers in the county.The state's Measure 110 oversight council has approved $20.5 million for addiction and recovery services in Washington County. Measure 110 has generated some $302 million so far for treatment services statewide, officials say. All of that money has now been approved for distribution. Washington County service providers and local officials have been waiting for this money since 2021, when the voter-approved measure — which decriminalized the possession of so-called user amounts of illicit drugs in Oregon — went into effect. The money will go out to providers in...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Amazing Neighbors: Former mayor is always a neighbor in Cornelius

Rob Drake helped build libraries in Beaverton and Cornelius, where he served as mayor and city manager respectively.The neighborhood used to have Rob Drake's number, and the phone rang and rang. "When he was mayor, our phone rang off the hook, and he would take their calls," Eileen Drake said. "He tried to say, 'Call me at the office,' but it was nonstop. He always tried to return calls from citizens — and still does." Rob Drake, who describes himself as "a warm guy who cries during movies," served as mayor of Beaverton for 16 years. He's been city manager...
CORNELIUS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Beaverton, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
City
Beaverton, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Beaverton Valley Times

Wilsonville man charged with attempted murder

Authorities say the alleged victim was shot through both legs at an apartment complex in the Garden Home area.Two men are facing felony charges over an alleged home invasion that turned violent in the Garden Home area. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded Sunday afternoon, Aug. 28, to a reported shooting at an apartment complex in the 9100 block of Southwest Oleson Road, just north of the Washington Square area. According to the Sheriff's Office, detectives learned that two men had broken into the victim's apartment, and one of them — identified as Levi Dakota Garey, 26 —...
WILSONVILLE, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Permit rejected for In-N-Out near Beaverton

A hearings officer denied the restaurant's application on Aug. 29, but the decision can still be appealed.After more than a year of community frustrations, a Washington County hearings officer denied the application for an In-N-Out Burger location outside Beaverton on Aug. 29. The proposed development would be a 3,885-square-foot restaurant, plus a drive-thru, at 10565 S.W. Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway in unincorporated Washington County, just outside Beaverton city limits. Hawaiian Time and a former Mexican restaurant currently occupy the site, which is across from Uwajimaya and next to Chick-fil-A. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue...
Beaverton Valley Times

Metro reports progress with homeless services measure

The regional elected government releases figures on the first year of the voter-approved measure.Metro is reporting progress in reducing and preventing homelessness with the 10-year regional supportive housing services ballot measure approved by voters May 2020. The elected regional government said it paid to house more than 1,600 people in the first year of the program. That is equal to 24.7% of the number of people identified as homeless in the region in the January 2022 Point in Time count, although not everyone who was housed was someone identified in the count, Metro said on Wednesday, Aug. 31. ...
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Driver in Aloha rollover crash indicted for manslaughter

The charge comes after a July 23 crash at an Aloha home during a party that killed 34-year-old Sean Michael Hogan.A Washington County jury issued an indictment charging the driver from a July 23 rollover crash with second-degree manslaughter. Sheriff's deputies arrested 48-year-old Chad Wisniewski on the resulting warrant and lodged him in the Washington County Jail after the Wednesday, Aug. 24, indictment, the Washington County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 30. On 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 23, a Jeep Wrangler that Wisniewski was driving flipped over, killing 34-year-old Sean Michael Hogan, the Sheriff's Office said. In an investigation, deputies learned that the Jeep was being driven on private property during a part at a home in the 19300 block of Southwest Blanton Street in Aloha. The indictment came at the end of the crash investigation, officials said. After the Jeep tipped over, Hogan fell out of the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries, deputies said, and Wisniewski was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Jeep also appeared to be modified for off-road use, according to the Sheriff's Office. Investigators from the Crash Analysis and Reconstruction Team led the investigation. {loadposition sub-article-01}
ALOHA, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denny Doyle
Beaverton Valley Times

WashCo veterans have expanded medical options following PACT Act

A local government agency can help vets and their loved ones submit insurance claims. Newly expanded benefits for veterans are available to service members in Washington County following a landmark federal bill passed this summer. The PACT Act expands the eligibility for Veterans Affairs health care for veterans who were exposed to burn pits or toxic substances in Vietnam, the Gulf War and in the post-9/11 era. The bill also requires that every veteran who is screened at a VA hospital is screened for toxic exposures. Veterans are often exposed to chemical fallout because of combat,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton T.J.Maxx relocating to Cedar Hills Crossing

The off-price retailer is the latest in a conga line of businesses opening at the shopping development.T.J.Maxx is moving its Beaverton store to a new location at Cedar Hills Crossing. The off-price retailer announced it will open its new store Thursday, Sept. 15, at 3115 S.W. Cedar Hills Blvd. in Beaverton. The Cedar Hills Crossing store will replace an older T.J.Maxx store in the Canyon Place Shopping Center off Southwest 117th Avenue, near the Beaverton Transit Center. The new store is about 22,580 square feet, according to a company announcement Thursday, Sept. 1. It boasts "bright and spacious dressing rooms,"...
BEAVERTON, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Friends remember hiker who fatally fell at Angel's Rest Trail

Officials identified the hiker as 20-year-old Kriss Arturo Garcia of Tualatin. His death was ruled as accidental.The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office identified a hiker who fatally fell on Wednesday, Aug. 24, near Angel's Rest Trail as 20-year-old Kriss Arturo Garcia of Tualatin. The county's medical examiner ruled Garcia's death to be accidental, officials said Monday, Aug. 29. Garcia's body was found just five days after another hiker suffered a head injury in the Columbia River Gorge after falling near Wiesendanger Falls on Friday, Aug. 19. The woman, 62-year-old Jessica Warejoncas of Minnesota, was pronounced dead later that day. A Multnomah...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

U.S. House GOP leader stumps for candidates in Oregon

Kevin McCarthy hopes that electing a trio will give Republicans a majority and make him the next speaker.Kevin McCarthy came to Oregon to campaign for congressional candidates whose election he hopes will secure Republicans a majority in the U.S. House and make him its next speaker. The party's current House leader from California also used his visit Wednesday, Aug. 24, not only to promote Republicans seeking the open 4th, 5th and 6th district seats, but to bash Democrats and the city of Portland. He accused Democrats of seeking to defund police — though he did not specify any congressional action...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Fbi#The Fbi Portland
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton Police Log: Man in hotel fires bullet, misses guest

Other incidents include arresting a man with 31 outstanding warrants and an attempt to pass a bad check Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Saturday, Aug. 6 Officers arrested a man with 10 aliases for failure to register as a sex offender. A man with a warrant out for his arrest in Kentucky walked by a traffic crash near Southwest Griffith Drive and Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Highway. He...
Beaverton Valley Times

LETTERS: Three cheers for Beaverton school resource officers

Readers write to The Times with thoughts on the issues of the day, and we publish them in our weekly mailbag.Editor's note: Have a letter to share? Email your thoughts to Editor-in-Chief Mark Miller at mmiller@pamplinmedia.com. Letters should be no more than 400 words. All submissions must include the name and hometown of the author. Submissions should not include profane or defamatory language. We may lightly edit submissions for style and clarity. We encourage writers to suggest their own headline when submitting a letter; otherwise, a headline may be generated based on the contents of the letter. A D V...
BEAVERTON, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Man shot by Hillsboro Police identified, family grieves

The family of Jose Juan Aguilar Mandujano held a press conference Monday demanding answers and justice. The family of the man shot by Hillsboro Police on Friday afternoon held a press conference just a block away from Legacy Emmanuel Hospital Monday, where they say the man remains in critical condition and is "fighting for his life." Jose Juan Aguilar Mandujano, 20, of Hillsboro, who goes by "Juan," is the man shot near the Hillsboro Police Department's precinct on Friday, Aug. 19, around 1 p.m. His parents and sister held a press conference at Dawson Park in Portland, calling...
HILLSBORO, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Mountainside student works construction during summer internship

Stella Lee is always involved in some type of service work. This summer, she worked at Habitat for Humanity in Portland.Mountainside High School student Stella Lee worked construction, pricing and more at Habitat for Humanity this summer during an eight-week internship program. The 17-year-old, who lives in the Cooper Mountain area, was one of four Portland-area teens selected for the Student Leaders program run by Bank of America. "The program went really well," Lee said. "It's not really any day you learn the ins and outs of nonprofit work and are able to sit down and talk with the CEO...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Beaverton Valley Times

Amazing Neighbors: Beaverton woman achieves her dream at 47

Michelle Horton always put her dream last, but when her kids grew up, she finally took the chance to pursue nursing.Michelle Horton always put her own dreams last. She took care of her kids, helped her husband and worked late hours to be the mom she wanted to be. The day her youngest child got his driving license, Horton felt something change. "I kind of felt lost. I'm used to shuffling all these kids around and all these things to do for endless hours of the day, and all of a sudden, I just felt like I was twiddling my...
BEAVERTON, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

A&E: Big names in indie rock coming to Forest Grove

Beaverton, too, is bringing in world-class talent over the coming days and weeks, from Aug. 25.Exhibits SUBTLE INTENTIONS — Guided by untamed curiosity and the beauty of imperfect lines, artist Jeanne Ivy juxtaposes raw forms with watercolor washes to create meditative paintings, on display through Friday, Aug. 26. Shirley Huffman Auditorium Gallery, 150 E. Main St. in Hillsboro. MEMBER SHOW — The Village Gallery of Arts features artist Kathryn Oliver-Garnett through Sunday, Aug. 28, with artwork by Medha Joshi also displayed. Oliver-Garnett frequently features the natural world in her paintings, which are also influenced by Celtic art. Village Gallery of...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

New Beaverton superintendent shares his transition plans

Superintendent Gustavo Balderas started July 1, and already he has plans to listen and learn from the community.Beaverton's new superintendent, Gustavo Balderas, has a plan to engage the community and listen to families, staff and students while he transitions into the role. Balderas officially started his position on July 1, a few months after the school board unanimously voted to hire him. Almost immediately, he started working on his entry plan for the coming year. As part of the first phase of his strategic plan, he's already been doing "a lot of listening and meeting with people, and just trying...
BEAVERTON, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton, OR
386
Followers
2K+
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

The Beaverton Valley Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

 http://pamplinmedia.com/beaverton-valley-times-home/

Comments / 0

Community Policy