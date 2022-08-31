ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Sasquatch 107.7

Unusual 911 Call Leads to Guilty Pleas From Rochester Man

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has admitted to a first-degree drug charge involving methamphetamine and LSD discovered as a result of an unusual 911 call. 50-year-old David Gorham was arrested in December 2020 after Rochester police responded to a 911 call during which a dispatcher heard a conversation that included a reference to pointing a gun at a woman. The person who called 911 did not speak but kept the phone connection open while the police tracked the phone. It was located outside a Rochester motel, where police found two adult men and two adult women inside a vehicle.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Rochester man gets second sentence for stealing copper wiring

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Rochester man is sentenced again for a similar crime. Matthew Tlougan, 29 of Rochester, has been ordered to spend five years of supervised probation and perform 50 hours of community work service after pleading guilty to first-degree damage to property. Tlougan was accused of tearing...
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Probation Violation Sends Rochester DUI Offender to Prison

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester woman with a long history of drunk driving offenses has had her probation revoked and is headed to prison. An Olmsted County judge today ordered 34-year-old Agol Mayen to serve a six-year prison sentence for a first-degree felony DWI conviction. When she entered a guilty plea to the charge back in May, the judge gave her another opportunity to avoid prison by giving her a stayed sentence and placing her on probation for five years.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Rochester man charged with federal gun crime

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A Rochester man is facing a federal indictment for illegal possession of a weapon. Marcus Anthony Jackson, aka “Homicide,” is charged with possession of a firearm as a felon. Court documents state Jackson, 49, was found with a Taurus G2C 9mm pistol on May 25. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota says Jackson has multiple prior felony convictions in Olmsted, Hennepin, and Ramsey Counties and is prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition at any time.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Austin man sent to prison for 145 grams of meth

AUSTIN, Minn. – 145 grams of methamphetamine is sending a Mower County man to prison. Robert Charles Anderson, 44 of Austin, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree drug possession and was sentenced Friday to four years and 10 months behind bars, with credit for 240 days already served.
AUSTIN, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Felon Jailed on Drug Charge Following Traffic Stop

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The warrant arrest of a Rochester man Wednesday morning led to the discovery of dozens of pills that police say are usually laced with fentanyl. A Rochester police spokesman says an officer on patrol spotted 24-year-old Devontae Wilson driving north on 11th Ave. Northeast shortly before noon on Wednesday. Aware of Wilson having an active arrest warrant, the officer pulled him over in the 1500 block of 11th Ave.
ROCHESTER, MN
Power 96

Guilty plea for 107 MPH Drunk Driving Crash in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a guilty plea entered this morning in a criminal case stemming from an alcohol-involved fatal crash that claimed the life of a Rochester woman less than a week before Christmas back in 2020. 29-year-old Matthew Shaver admitted to a charge of criminal vehicular...
ROCHESTER, MN
Decorah Public Opinion

Jones enters guilty plea to felony charges linked to lottery

During a pre-trial settlement conference hearing in the Fillmore County Courthouse Monday, Aug. 22, Tin, Rust and Harmony business owner Mindy Jones waived her right to a trial and entered a plea of “guilty” to felony theft by swindle/illegal gambling, etc. This carries a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment. Jones’ sentencing date is slated for Monday, Oct. 24, at 1 p.m. Jones chose to represent herself as a Pro Se Defendant with a public defender in consultation.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
Hot 104.7

Minnesota Sandwich Shop Scene Of Chaos After Size Of Sub Questioned

This is...odd. A chaotic scene broke out in a Minnesota Subway shop recently and the reason why is wild. This all went down in Rochester in late August. There have been some odd crime stories making headlines lately in Minnesota and Wisconsin. In August, a Minnesota man somehow made his way to Wisconsin, went into a stranger's home and tried to take a bath.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Murder Charge Filed Against Austin Woman For Fatal Drug Overdose

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Austin woman is facing a murder charge in connection with the drug overdose death of a 22-year-old Austin woman. A criminal complaint filed today in Mower County Court also charges 43-year-old Tashica Thomas with second-degree manslaughter and a count of second-degree drug sales related to the fatal overdose and three other felony drug charges stemming from a search warrant executed at her residence on Wednesday that resulted in the seizure of quantities of suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl.
AUSTIN, MN
1520 The Ticket

Catalytic Converters Reported Stolen from Rochester Business

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police responded to the report of four catalytic converters being stolen from a Rochester business Tuesday. Police say the car parts were taken off of four Ford Econoline buses parked at a business in northwest Rochester. The converters are believed to have been ripped off sometime during the previous night.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Trucker Charged in 2021 Deadly Pile-Up Crash Near Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County prosecutors have charged a Tennessee truck-driver for his role in a deadly chain-reaction crash that happened near Rochester in December 2021. The criminal complaint filed Tuesday says the six-vehicle pile-up started on Hwy. 52 north between Pine Island and Oronoco when one semi-truck rear-ended...
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Why Is ANOTHER Quality Rochester Restaurant Closing?

The restaurant at the Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota is calling it quits. Owner David Nogosek made the announcement on his Facebook page, saying Eastwood Bar & Grill would be closing for good in November. With heavy heart I am here to announce that the Eastwood Grill will be...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Rochester Woman Loses Thousands of Dollars to Phone Scam

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- For the second day in a row the Rochester Police Department is reporting a scam that cost its victim thousands of dollars. A police spokesman says an 82-year-old Rochester woman told officers she received a message on her phone that indicated the device may have been hacked and that she was at risk of a financial loss. The woman then spoke with a scammer who posed as an Amazon customer service representative.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Complaint Over Sandwich Size Causes Fight at Rochester Restaurant

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A complaint over the size of a sandwich served at Rochester restaurant led to a fight and charges last week. Prosecutors say multiple videos show 39-year-old Vanessa Wright striking an employee with a gift-card holder, employees pushing her out the store and Wright coming back in to continue the altercation. Wright can also be heard saying she was going to “beat” one of the employees, according to the criminal complaint.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

1520 The Ticket

Rochester, MN
