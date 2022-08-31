ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

Community Transit board OKs Transit Development Plan

The Community Transit Board of Directors Thursday approved the agency’s 2022-2027 Transit Development Plan (TDP). Among other things, the six-year plan calls for connecting with regional light rail, expanding local bus service, and piloting innovative new transit services. “The coming of light rail in Snohomish County gives Community Transit...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Northwest Neighbors Network looking for board members

Are you passionate about helping seniors age well in their own homes? Are you looking for volunteer opportunities with a committed, enthusiastic nonprofit board of directors? The Northwest Neighbors Network (NNN) is looking for board members willling to serve for six to eight hours per month and one- to two-year terms.
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
Edward Mitzel: Memorial service Sept. 10 at Life Church in Arlington

Memorial Service will be held on Saturday September 10th at 2pm at Life Church 360, 3131 Smokey Pt Dr, suite 1-B, Arlington, WA 98223. Reception will follow. Ed, the son of Christian and Anna (Miller) Mitzel, was born on December 3, 1945 on the family farm near Orrin, North Dakota. He was the 12th child of 15. Ed loved telling stories about growing up on the family farm. One story he told often was how he learned from his dad how to plow a field perfectly straight; Aim the cap on top of the tractor with a fence post and never look back. That was how he lived, always trying to look ahead to the goal at hand. Being one of the youngest Ed had many nieces and nephews around his age to hang out with. He enjoyed his family gatherings on the farm immensely.
ARLINGTON, WA
Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Aug. 25-31, 2022

18400 block Highway 99: A woman driver was booked into Snohomish County Jail on charges of DUI after she was pulled over by a Mountlake Terrace police officer conducting a DUI emphasis patrol for the Target Zero Teams program. The driver was stopped about 10:15 p.m. in the Safeway parking lot on 196th Street Southwest in Lynnwood after a check of her license plate revealed she was driving with a suspended license. Based on the results of field sobriety tests and a preliminary breath test, she was arrested and taken to jail.
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
Sponsored: Multicultural Association of Edmonds launches new nonprofit with Harvest Moon Gala Celebration at Edmonds Waterfront Center

The Edmonds Waterfront Center will sparkle under a canopy of lanterns as a new nonprofit organization, Multicultural Association of Edmonds (MAE), hosts a Harvest Moon Festival themed fundraising gala at on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2022. The event will feature a special guest MC, KING-5’s Mimi Jung. Attendees will enjoy red...
EDMONDS, WA
Save the date: 10th annual North Puget Sound Conference on Race Oct. 1

The Communities of Color Coalition, a South Snohomish County nonprofit, is sponsoring its 10th annual North Puget Sound Conference on Race, a hybrid event set for Saturday, Oct. 1 at Everett Community College. This year’s theme is Racial Community Healing. Keynote panelists are Ijeoma Oluo and Nikkita Oliver, with moderator...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Laura Edith Jones: Longtime nurse had an adventurous spirit

Laura Jones, 72, passed away at her home August 26, 2022, after her 12-year battle with Alzheimer’s. Her many friends and family from Hawaii to Sweden followed her last days in hospice. Laura was born October 11, 1949 in Pomeroy, a small farming and ranching community in southeast Washington, the daughter of Walter R and Eudocia Fay Dawson. Laura married her High School Sweetheart, Michael Ralph Jones, in December of 1967.
EDMONDS, WA
