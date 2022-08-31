Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
mltnews.com
Community Transit board OKs Transit Development Plan
The Community Transit Board of Directors Thursday approved the agency’s 2022-2027 Transit Development Plan (TDP). Among other things, the six-year plan calls for connecting with regional light rail, expanding local bus service, and piloting innovative new transit services. “The coming of light rail in Snohomish County gives Community Transit...
mltnews.com
Northwest Neighbors Network looking for board members
Are you passionate about helping seniors age well in their own homes? Are you looking for volunteer opportunities with a committed, enthusiastic nonprofit board of directors? The Northwest Neighbors Network (NNN) is looking for board members willling to serve for six to eight hours per month and one- to two-year terms.
mltnews.com
Edward Mitzel: Memorial service Sept. 10 at Life Church in Arlington
Memorial Service will be held on Saturday September 10th at 2pm at Life Church 360, 3131 Smokey Pt Dr, suite 1-B, Arlington, WA 98223. Reception will follow. Ed, the son of Christian and Anna (Miller) Mitzel, was born on December 3, 1945 on the family farm near Orrin, North Dakota. He was the 12th child of 15. Ed loved telling stories about growing up on the family farm. One story he told often was how he learned from his dad how to plow a field perfectly straight; Aim the cap on top of the tractor with a fence post and never look back. That was how he lived, always trying to look ahead to the goal at hand. Being one of the youngest Ed had many nieces and nephews around his age to hang out with. He enjoyed his family gatherings on the farm immensely.
mltnews.com
Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Aug. 25-31, 2022
18400 block Highway 99: A woman driver was booked into Snohomish County Jail on charges of DUI after she was pulled over by a Mountlake Terrace police officer conducting a DUI emphasis patrol for the Target Zero Teams program. The driver was stopped about 10:15 p.m. in the Safeway parking lot on 196th Street Southwest in Lynnwood after a check of her license plate revealed she was driving with a suspended license. Based on the results of field sobriety tests and a preliminary breath test, she was arrested and taken to jail.
mltnews.com
Sponsored: Multicultural Association of Edmonds launches new nonprofit with Harvest Moon Gala Celebration at Edmonds Waterfront Center
The Edmonds Waterfront Center will sparkle under a canopy of lanterns as a new nonprofit organization, Multicultural Association of Edmonds (MAE), hosts a Harvest Moon Festival themed fundraising gala at on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2022. The event will feature a special guest MC, KING-5’s Mimi Jung. Attendees will enjoy red...
mltnews.com
Save the date: 10th annual North Puget Sound Conference on Race Oct. 1
The Communities of Color Coalition, a South Snohomish County nonprofit, is sponsoring its 10th annual North Puget Sound Conference on Race, a hybrid event set for Saturday, Oct. 1 at Everett Community College. This year’s theme is Racial Community Healing. Keynote panelists are Ijeoma Oluo and Nikkita Oliver, with moderator...
mltnews.com
Laura Edith Jones: Longtime nurse had an adventurous spirit
Laura Jones, 72, passed away at her home August 26, 2022, after her 12-year battle with Alzheimer’s. Her many friends and family from Hawaii to Sweden followed her last days in hospice. Laura was born October 11, 1949 in Pomeroy, a small farming and ranching community in southeast Washington, the daughter of Walter R and Eudocia Fay Dawson. Laura married her High School Sweetheart, Michael Ralph Jones, in December of 1967.
mltnews.com
Candidates for Snohomish County Prosecutor speaking in Everett Sept. 7, Oct. 26
The two candidates running for Snohomish County Prosecutor in the upcoming November election will be appearing at the Carl Gipson Center in Everett in September and October as part of the center’s Wednesday speaker series. The events are open to the public. Lunch is available at 11:30 a.m. and...
mltnews.com
Three Edmonds College students among 18 nationwide to receive Walgreens Pharmacy Technician Scholarship
Edmonds College students Breshna Amany, Jenaya McCann, and Amy Nguyen have each been awarded a $250 scholarship sponsored by Walgreens and Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society (PTK) to cover the cost of the Pharmacy Technician Certification exam fee. Amany, McCann and Nguyen are among 18 students selected to receive this award nationwide.
