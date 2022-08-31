Read full article on original website
California ISO extends Flex Alert to Thursday, Sept. 1
For the second consecutive day, the California Independent System Operator, or Cal ISO, has called a statewide Flex Alert. Cal ISO is asking for voluntary electricity from 4 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, due to continuing extreme temperatures pushing up energy demand and tightening available power supplies. With...
California takes steps to keep the lights on during heat wave emergency
As California and the western U.S. began to experience extreme heat that will strain the grid with increased energy demands on Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency to temporarily increase energy production and reduce demand. The California Independent System Operator called a Flex Alert for on Wednesday...
County facilities to be available to help Lake County residents stay cool during heat wave
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The National Weather Service’s Eureka Office has issued a high confidence report that says heat “will become significant this weekend into early next week.”. Triple-digit temperatures are forecast by some outlets for portions of Lake County into early next week, and many members...
Caltrans and California Coastal Commission celebrate Coastal Cleanup month with events throughout September
Caltrans and the California Coastal Commission are joining forces for the 38th annual California Coastal Cleanup Day on Sept. 17 and are inviting the public to participate in cleanup and litter prevention activities throughout September. “The California Coastal Commission’s Coastal Cleanup Day and Caltrans’ Let’s Change This to That stormwater...
California’s second Free Fishing Day of the year set for Sept. 3
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife, or CDFW, is encouraging all Californians to get outdoors and give fishing a try for free on California’s second Free Fishing Day, Saturday, Sept. 3. Please check the rules and regulations for the waters you plan to fish, and read up on...
Caltrans plans major roadwork through Sept. 8
NORTH COAST, Calif. — Caltrans reports that the following road projects will be taking place around the North Coast during the coming week.
Police to resume two-hour parking zone enforcement in downtown Lakeport
LAKEPORT, Calif. — The Lakeport Police Department said it plans to resume its enforcement of two-hour parking zones in the city’s downtown. For the last few years the agency has been unable to enforce timed parking violations due to staffing issues. During this time, the Lakeport Police Department...
Clearlake City Council hears latest about new recreation and events division
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — During a short regular meeting on Thursday, the Clearlake City Council received an update on the activities of the recently created recreation and events division. The council approved the creation of the new division, located within the city’s Administrative Services Department, in June. Tina...
Lakeport Police logs: Wednesday, Aug. 24
Officer initiated activity at Library Park, Park, Lakeport. 1ST ST BOAT RAMP. Disposition: BUSINESS AND COMMUNITY GRANT. Officer initiated activity at N FORBES/6TH, Lakeport. Disposition: ARREST MADE. 03:31 911 HANG UP 2208240008. Occurred on 5TH. NEEDED MED - TXF TO CDF. Disposition: REFERRED TO ANOTHER AGENCY. 05:38 TRAFFIC STOP 2208240011.
CHP launches Labor Day DUI enforcement campaign
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Labor Day weekend is quickly approaching, and many Californians are preparing to close out the summer with a holiday gathering or road trip. The California Highway Patrol said it wants to ensure everyone reaches their destination safely and will implement a maximum enforcement period, or MEP, in anticipation of the increased traffic that often accompanies a holiday weekend.
Lakeport Police logs: Saturday, Aug. 20
Officer initiated activity at Library Park, Park, Lakeport. Disposition: BUSINESS AND COMMUNITY GRANT. Officer initiated activity at Clearlake High School, Lange, Lakeport. Disposition: BUSINESS AND. COMMUNITY GRANT. 03:58 WIRELESS 911 HANG UP 2208200015. Occurred at Fairground Village Mobile Park on Martin. TX TO CAL FIRE. Disposition: REFERRED TO ANOTHER AGENCY.
Turner named permanent Lake County Community Development director, resigns from Lakeport City Council
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Board of Supervisors has hired the county’s next Community Development director, who announced she has resigned her position on the Lakeport City Council. The supervisors emerged from closed session shortly after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to appoint Mireya Turner permanent director of the County’s...
Clearlake Animal Control: ‘Willie,’ ‘Bluey’ and ‘Hakuna’
CLEARLAKE, Calif. — Need a new friend? Head on over to Clearlake Animal Control and meet the adoptable dogs. The City of Clearlake Animal Association also is seeking fosters for the animals waiting to be adopted. Call the Clearlake Animal Control shelter at 707-273-9440, or email cweldon@clearlakepd.org to inquire...
Bicoastal Media contributes to gazebo repair
LAKEPORT, Calif. — The 2022 KXBX 98.3 Lakeport Summer Concert Series wrapped up on Aug. 19 with the ZZ Top tribute band Beer Drinkers and Hellraisers. Bicoastal Media, the producer of the concert series, presented the Lakeport Rotary with a check for $1,500 to be used for the restoration and repair of the gazebo in Library Park.
Free eight-week grief and loss group begins Sept. 8
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Hospice Services of Lake County is beginning another series of meetings to help adults who have experienced the death of a significant person, either recently or in the past. Recognizing there is not just a single way through grief, Hospice Services’ bereavement program will present...
