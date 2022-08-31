ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Decider.com

Drew Barrymore Abruptly Cancels Taping For Season 3 Premiere Of Her Struggling Daytime Talk Show

Call her Drew Barry-LESS: according to reports, The Drew Barrymore Show has abruptly canceled the show’s taping for the Season 3 premiere, as the show works through unspecified “production changes.” Guests for the show’s Sept. 8 morning taping were allegedly told filming would be “canceled” due to “production changes,” per The Sun. Those who had planned on joining the audience were given the opportunity to apply for two of the Sept. 15 tapings instead, or another day should they not be able to attend then. The email read, “We apologize for the short notice and any inconvenience that this may cause to you and...
Variety

Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel, Amy Poehler, Octavia Spencer to Join ABC’s ‘Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter’ Special

ABC has enlisted celebrity assistance from Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel, Amy Poehler and Octavia Spencer as they come together to celebrate TV legend Norman Lear in the upcoming special, “Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter.” The one-night-only celebration honoring the life and legacy of the famed producer features intimate conversations, special performances and surprise reunions that pay homage to the man behind some of television’s greatest stories in celebration of his 100th birthday. “I’ve always believed music and laughter have added time to my life. I’ve seen a lot throughout my 100 years, but I would’ve never imagined America having...
The List

General Hospital's Tabyana Ali Is Ready For A Surprising New Creative Venture

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. When actress Sydney Mikayla left "General Hospital" in early 2022, Tabyana Ali took over the role of teenager Trina Robinson on the soap. The talented young star has been acting since 2012, having previously appeared on kids shows "A Kid Called Mayonnaise," "Shimmer and Shine," and "The Big Show Show," among other projects.
EW.com

2022 Emmys host Kenan Thompson says 'odds are probably pretty high' his SNL characters will pop up at ceremony

Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson says there's a good chance some of his famous characters will make an appearance at the 2022 Emmys. The actor appeared on EW's The Awardist podcast and told host Gerrad Hall about his expectations for hosting this year's ceremony, including that he is more than willing to reprise his sketch characters, like What Up With That? host Diondre Cole, at the 74th Emmy Awards.
The List

Why The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Want To Give Ridge A Dose Of Self-Awareness

"The Bold and the Beautiful" power couple Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) have broken up and gotten back together so many times that no one can keep count of all the times they've gone back and forth. But despite all of the turbulent times that they've gone though, Ridge still has a lot of love for his on-again, off-again wife, despite the fact that her other ex, Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan), is in her life as well.
The List

The Young And The Restless Makes A Big Change For Major Show Milestone

On March 26, 1973, "The Young and the Restless" debuted on the CBS network and set out to change the soap opera format forever. Since soaps had begun in radio, the TV serials still reflected that lineage by having the emphasis be on narrative and dialogue. By adding a more romantic feel to the show via lighting and camera angles, "Y&R" set itself apart from the existing sudsers, leading the way into territories daytime dramas weren't going. It pushed boundaries by incorporating previously taboo issues such as rape, mental illness, euthanasia and more into its storylines, showing just how inventive and relevant the medium could be (via Encyclopedia).
Variety

‘The Conners’ Star Michael Fishman Addresses Series Exit: ‘I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning’

Michael Fishman has released a statement regarding his departure from ABC’s “The Conners” ahead of the show’s fifth season. “It has been my honor to play D.J. Conner,” Fishman said in a statement to People. “It’s every actors dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics.” “While I wholeheartedly will miss Friday night tapings in front of our loyal audiences, alongside our amazing cast and crew, I am excited for the opportunities coming in the next chapter of my career,” he continued. “While I was told I would not be returning for season 5,...
SheKnows

Big News for Fans of Young & Restless’ Hunter King — But It’s Shrouded in Mystery!

There will be double the intrigue when estranged twin sisters are forced back together to solve a case. Hunter King may not be in daytime playing Summer on The Young and the Restless anymore but she’s making her rounds in primetime over at Hallmark. Last June, the actress starred in her first movie for the network, Hidden Gems, and this time she’s heading over to its sister channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, to co-star alongside Rhiannon Fish in Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths on Sunday, October 2 at 9 pm.
Deadline

CBS Daytime Announces Fall Premiere Dates; ‘The Young And The Restless’ Hits Milestone

CBS Daytime has revealed the fall premiere dates for its No. 1-rated lineup, including the official start date of The Young and the Restless’ 50th season. The sudser from Bell Dramatic Serial Company and Sony kicks off its milestone year Friday, September 30 as CBS’ longest-running scripted series. Debuting a new logo in honor of the milestone, Y&R will celebrate its five decades all season with return appearances of fan favorites. There’s also a special crossover episode planned with The Bold and the Beautiful on September 26, which marks the start of B&B‘s 36th season. It’s a big year for B&B, too: the...
