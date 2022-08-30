Read full article on original website
Midland Police Department issues arrest warrant
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Midland Police Department, on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Midland Police Department officers responded to the 1500 block of E. Illinois Ave. in reference to a gunshot victim. The victim was transported to the hospital. An arrest warrant for Jessie...
Midland jury delivers 80-year prison sentence
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced that a 46-year-old Midland man was sentenced late Wednesday to terms of 80 years in prison for Murder and 15 years for Aggravated Assault. On Monday morning LONNIE BILL BURCHAM (07/17/1976) entered a plea of guilty to the offenses...
Texas Rangers Investigate Midland Police Officer Involved Shooting
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Around 3 a.m. on Friday September 2, Midland Police Officers were involved in a shooting on Pine Street. According to the City of Midland, Texas Rangers were called to investigate the shooting, which is protocol for all shootings with officers involved. That is all the information...
Midland Police Department warns of text message scams
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Text message scams have become more common, and there are ways they can be prevented. MPD officer, Chane Blandford, said there are ways for people to differentiate when a text is and isn’t legit. “I know for a fact companies like amazon will not reach...
A Lubbock woman dies from a fatal crash in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A Lubbock woman died earlier this week on state highway 349 just north of midland. According to Texas DPS investigators, she was driving when she drove into oncoming traffic and overcorrected causing her vehicle to roll. No other injuries were reported.
MISD holds special board meeting to discuss employment of superintendent
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Independent School District held a special board meeting tonight to discuss the employment of their superintendent. A special MISD board meeting was held after Fort Worth ISD announced Superintendent Dr. Angelica Ramsey as their finalist for superintendent of schools on Tuesday. “It’s a loss for...
Legacy Principal Shannon Torres named Principal of the Year
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Legacy Senior High Principal Shannon Torres has been named Principal of the Year for 2022-23 by the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals for Region 18. Secondary principals from across Region 18 selected Torres for the honor. Torres will now be eligible to compete for the...
HIGHLIGHTS: Big Spring vs. Lubbock
Big Spring, Texas (KOSA) - The Big Spring Steers defeated the Lubbock Westerners 51-26 on Friday. Watch the video above for highlights.
Andrews ISD hires canine counselors
ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - Andrews ISD has hired some new faculty members but they don’t look like your ordinary school teachers. After the devastating bus crash last November involving Andrews ISD, the school district decided to bring dogs into the school as a way to help with the grieving process.
BAND OF THE WEEK: Crane Golden Cranes
CRANE, Texas (KOSA) - The Crane High School Band is CBS7′s Band of The Week for Sept. 2. Watch the video above to see the band in action.
Legacy Rebels vs. Amarillo Tascosa
AMARILLO, Texas (KOSA) - It was the battle of the Rebels this week as the Midland Rebels took on the Amarillo Rebels. Unfortunately Legacy fell short in week two, losing to Tascosa 27-48. Watch the highlights here.
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Bulldogs vs. Coronado Mustangs
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Bulldogs hosted the Coronado Mustangs at Astound Broadband Stadium on Friday night. Watch the highlights for a more in-depth look.
Midland Chamber of Commerce member honored in Hispanic Stars Rising book
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Midland Chamber of Commerce board member Lucy Sisniega-Hoyos will be included in this years edition of the Hispanic Stars Rising book. A book designed to inspire anyone by sharing U.S. Hispanics stories and how they were able to make it. This is the Hispanic Star’s third volume....
HIGHLIGHTS: Odessa beats El Paso Americas
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa High School Bronchos defeated the El Paso Americas Trail Blazers 49-27 on Thursday night at Ratliff Stadium. Watch the video above to see highlights from the game, and hear postgame reaction from Head Coach Dusty Ortiz.
HIGHLIGHTS: Kermit vs. Crane
Crane, Texas (KOSA) - The Crane Golden Cranes took the lead in week 2, defeating the Kermit Yellow Jackets, 32-23. Watch the highlights here.
United Supermarkets starts their “Aisles of Smiles” campaign
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Today United Supermarkets started their “Aisles of Smiles” campaign for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, also called MDA. The September-long event will allow customers several opportunities to give. Regional VP for the Midland-Odessa and Eastern New Mexico for United Supermarkets, John Jameson, said he is...
Trinity School announces ‘22 Hall of Honor inductees
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Trinity School in Midland announced this year’s 2022 Hall of Honor inductees. All four honorees this year had accomplishments ranging from artist and designer to Olympic equestrian rider. “It’s just a fun thing to be able to celebrate different people and to tell them what...
HIGHLIGHTS: Andrews vs. Monahans
MONAHANS, Texas (KOSA) - The Andrews Mustangs faced the Monahans Loboes. Take a look at the video above for the highlights.
HIGHLIGHTS: Permian High Panthers vs. Midway Panthers
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian High Panthers beat the Midway Panthers 41-20 at Ratliff Stadium on Friday. Watch the video above for the highlights.
Play of The Week: Ivan Carreon
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A fantastic catch by Odessa High Receiver Ivan Carreon earns him Play of the Week.
