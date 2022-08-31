Read full article on original website
Related
After Hawaii Five-0, Scott Caan Has Landed His Next Big TV Series
Two years after CBS' Hawaii Five-0 wrapped up its ten season run, star Scott Caan has landed his next big role on the small screen.
Jeff Garlin’s ‘Goldbergs’ Character Getting Killed Off in Season 10 After His On-Set Conduct Scandal
The showrunners of The Goldbergs confirmed that Jeff Garlin’s character on the show, Murray, would be killed off following the actor’s departure from the ABC sitcom amidst accusations of on-set misconduct. Garlin left the series back in December, following reports that he allegedly engaged in verbal and physical conduct that made people on the set of The Goldbergs feel uncomfortable. Because The Goldbergs was still filming its ninth season, the show had to figure out how to work around Garlin’s absence, but Season 10 will pick up several months after Murray’s death. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, co-showrunner Alex Barnow...
‘The Santa Clauses’: Tim Allen’s Reboot Series Adds ‘NCIS’ Alum to Season 1 Cast
Tim Allen‘s next Santa Clause project has added a major new cast member, and she’s a familiar face to tv fans. Laura San Giacomo is set to appear in the upcoming show, The Santa Clauses, according to an exclusive from Deadline. The show is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ this holiday season.
The Goldbergs Killing Off Jeff Garlin Ahead of Season 10's 'Huge Reboot'
The Goldbergs has found a solution for its Jeff Garlin problem, and it’s a pretty permanent one. When the ABC comedy returns for Season 10 on Sept. 21 (8:30/7:30c), viewers will learn that Garlin’s character, family patriarch Murray Goldberg, has been dead for several months. Garlin exited the show last season following an investigation over multiple complaints of inappropriate conduct on set. “This is going to be a family that has not reconciled the fact that their father’s gone but has sort of moved on and has dealt with a lot of that,” showrunner Alex Barnow tells EW. “We’re starting with optimism...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘NCIS’ Confirms Return of Fan Favorite Character in Season 20
NCIS will start its 20th season when it returns on September 19th, and an original cast member is set to return. Joe Spano will reprise his role as FBI agent Tobias Fornell. Long-time fans will recall that Spano was with the series on the very first episode from 2003, “Yankee White.”
‘NCIS’: A Familiar Character is Returning for Season 20 Premiere
We have more details about the NCIS season 20 premiere, which brings in two agents from the Hawai’i franchise to help clear Alden Parker and bring down the Raven. CBS hasn’t released the list of guest stars who will be joining this episode called “A Family Matter.” There are no hints that Mark Harmon’s Gibbs is returning. Let’s get that out of the way first. But Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) is one of Gibbs’ best friends. CBS released more production photos late Thursday. And in one of the pictures, there’s Spano as Fornell smiling with Parker, McGee, Torres and Jess, along with Jane Tennant from Hawaii. The network has yet to say who is guest starring.
Popculture
'Criminal Minds': Paget Brewster Reveals Emily Prentiss' New Look for Paramount+ Revival
Unit Chief Emily Prentiss is officially back to work at the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU). As filming gets underway on Paramount+'s upcoming Criminal Minds revival series, franchise veteran Paget Brewster on Monday gave fans their first glimpse at her onscreen counterpart's new look, teasing that when Emily Prentiss returns to the screen, she will be "sassier, no filters."
Popculture
Jennie Garth 'Shocked' by Medical Diagnosis She Thought She Wasn't 'Old Enough' to Have
Jennie Garth is opening up about her life with arthritis. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 50, opened up to PEOPLE Thursday about the "shocking" moment she received an osteoarthritis diagnosis – a diagnosis she thought she was too young to have until she began feeling pain in her day-to-day life.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Emily Deschanel Reacts to Bones' Futuristic Reboot, Previews Her Dance With the Devil — Video QA
Emily Deschanel was wholly unaware that Bones had gotten a futuristic reboot (of sorts), until TVLine looped her in during the video Q&A above. TVLine spoke with Deschanel ahead of this Friday’s premiere of Devil in Ohio, an eight-episode Netflix drama in which she plays Dr. Suzanne Mathis, a hospital psychiatrist who quietly shelters a cult escapee named Mae (played by Snowpiercer alum Madeleine Arthur). Suzanne’s world is soon turned upside down as the mysterious Mae’s presence threatens to tear her own family apart. Sam Jaeger (Parenthood) plays Suzanne’s husband, while Alisha Newton (Heartland), Xaria Dotson (American Vandal) and Naomi Tan play the...
ABC Picks Up ‘The Company You Keep’ Starring Milo Ventimiglia To Series
ABC said Monday that it has picked up The Company You Keep, starring and executive produced by This Is Us alum Milo Ventimiglia, to series. The drama, produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios, was the last remaining “second cycle” pilot to learn its fate, but was a consistent frontrunner and a move to a series pickup always looked promising. Like drama pilot Will Trent, which was picked up to series this month, The Company You Keep had started a writers room in anticipation of a series order. The project also had brought on seasoned writer-producer Phil Klemmer...
tvinsider.com
How Will ‘Chicago P.D.’ Write Out Jay Halstead in Season 10?
Will it be Upstead forever? Or does “forever” have an end date for the Chicago P.D. couple, with Jesse Lee Soffer (who has played Detective Jay Halstead since the beginning of the series, following his introduction on Fire) exiting and considering their line of work?. In August, Soffer...
A Christmas Story Sequel, With Original Film Stars, Gets HBO Max Release Date
Ralphie’s coming home for the holidays. A Christmas Story Christmas, a sequel to the 1983 cult classic A Christmas Story, will be released Thursday, Nov. 17 on HBO Max, our sister site Deadline reports. The ’70s-set movie sequel, which hails from screenwriter Nick Schenk (Gran Torino, Cry Macho), will see original child actor Peter Billingsley, now 51, reprise his role as Ralphie Parker. He’ll be joined by fellow original film stars Ian Petrella (Randy), Zack Ward (Scut Farkus), Scott Schwartz (Flick) and R.D. Robb (Schwartz). In A Christmas Story Christmas, an adult Ralphie “returns to the house on Cleveland Street to deliver...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
‘Euphoria’ Star Sydney Sweeney to Star in and Produce Brad Fuller's Adaptation of ‘The Registration’
Euphoria breakout star Sydney Sweeney is continuing to dominate the spotlight as she signs on for her next project. Deadline reports that Sweeney will star in the feature adaptation of the upcoming novel The Registration. The book is set to release on September 27 and will be Madison Lawson's debut novel. Sony Pictures acquired the rights.
tvinsider.com
‘Jeopardy!’ Bosses Tease Season 39 Plans & Reveal Alex Trebek Tribute
Jeopardy! is gearing up for a strong Season 39 lineup this fall and the team behind the fan-favorite game show has big plans in the works, including a special episode to mark the second anniversary of Alex Trebek’s death. In the latest Inside Jeopardy! podcast, executive producer Michael Davies...
tvinsider.com
51’s at Work in ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 11 Premiere — What About That Cliffhanger? (PHOTOS)
Firehouse 51 is back saving lives when Chicago Fire returns for its 11th season, with photos from the premiere, “Hold on Tight,” offering a look at a couple of the calls for the firefighters and paramedics. But what about the cliffhanger from the Season 10 finale?. Last season...
wegotthiscovered.com
Joseph Gordon-Levitt to team up with Eddie Murphy for sequel to a beloved comedy franchise
Today is a big day for fans of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise. Not only is the movie getting a new sequel, but now we’re learning that Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are joining the cast. The new movie is called Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley and production on...
tvinsider.com
‘Cornered’: How ‘The Sandman’ Star Kirby Howell-Baptiste Relaxes
Kirby Howell-Baptiste might play Death in Netflix’s hit adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman, but she was very lively when sharing with us more about herself in TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine’s studio, sponsored by Hollywood unBranded, at San Diego Comic-Con. In addition to taking us...
Production underway on new 'Beverly Hills Cop' movie with cast headed by Eddie Murphy
Axel Foley is finally back on the case. Taylour Paige and Joseph Gordon-Levitt will be co-starring with Eddie Murphy in a long-awaited “Beverly Hills Cop” sequel, according to website deadline.com. Even better, production on the movie has started, which is movie-speak for the news that the Netflix project has moved from the planning stage...
tvinsider.com
How to Watch ‘House of the Dragon’ Premiere Without HBO or HBO Max
House of the Dragon was HBO’s biggest series premiere with an estimated 9.986 million viewers but if you’re not a HBO or HBO Max subscriber you may feel left out when all of your friends are posting Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) memes and you have no idea what they’re talking about. Fortunately, that’s no longer the case.
tvinsider.com
‘Rutherford Falls’ Showrunner Shopping Canceled Series to Other Platforms
Rutherford Falls Season 2 may be the last season airing on Peacock, but co-creator and showrunner Sierra Teller Ornelas doesn’t want it to be the final season of the celebrated show. After the news of the cancellation broke, she released a statement to Deadline, writing: “It’s been a true...
Comments / 0